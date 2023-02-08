ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Luxury living: Here are the top 5 most expensive Bay County homes sold in January

By Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z3QmF_0kgDUqak00

PANAMA CITY BEACH − There were no shortage of million-dollar listings sold in Bay County during January.

Ranging from a $1.6 million home near Beatty Bayou to a $3.46 million mansion along the Gulf of Mexico, these were the top five most expensive homes sold in Bay County during January. Three of the properties sit in the Panama City Beach area, with the other two located in Panama City and Lynn Haven.

The list was provided by the Central Panhandle Association of Realtors, a local organization that oversees about 2,000 real estate agents in Bay, Calhoun, Washington, Holmes and Jackson counties.

December's list:Millions on millions: Top 5 most expensive Bay County homes sold in December

November's list:Living large: A look at the 5 most expensive Bay County homes sold in November

13645 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach

Claiming the title as the most expensive Bay County home sold last month is this 4,112-square-foot property that sold for its asking price of $3.46 million.

This newly constructed home was just finished in January. It has three floors, an elevator, six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, one half bathroom and a pool. The home sits along the Gulf in the Margaritaville Beach Cottage Resort community, which is being developed in Panama City Beach along Front Beach Road.

Karen Jones, lead sales agent at the resort and listing agent for the property, said the community's homes are sold fully furnished, and the buyer of this property plans to use it as a short-term rental and vacation home.

"This particular home (has) more of a nautical flare with blue and gray tones," Jones said. "It's really beautifully designed. ... Really with every level that you go up, the views just get better and better."

13657 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach

The second spot on the list goes to this 3,784-square-foot property that sold for its asking price of $3.16 million.

It sits next door to the month's top property and is located in the same resort. It's also a new construction that was finished in January and has three floors, an elevator, six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, one half bathroom and a pool.

Like the first home features, Jones was the listing agent for this home. She noted its buyers also plan to use it as a short-term rental and vacation home.

"One of the big things that really makes all of the homes special is that they are part of this Margaritaville-branded community," Jones said. "They're not just a home on the beach, but they're part of this 14-acre oasis resort that has tons of things to do. That's really one of the big differentiators that our community has.

"The homes are beautiful. Every home really embodies that Margaritaville lifestyle − kind of that breezy, Caribbean design with beautiful finishes and amazing Gulf views."

100 Carillon Ave., Panama City Beach

Coming in No. 3 is this 3,328-square-foot property that sold for $1.8 million, which was about $90,000 less than its asking price.

Built in 2013, making it the oldest home featured, it has three floors, five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half bathroom. It sits within walking distance of the Gulf in the Carillon Beach Community.

Jennifer Bowman, a real estate agent for Beachy Beach Real Estate and listing agent for the property, described the home as being "the perfect vacation rental." This is exactly how its buyers plan to use the property.

"It was a custom built, one-owner home, so the family that built the home is who sold the home," Bowman said. "(Carillon) is a safe community. It's a very vacation friendly community."

720 Bunkers Cove Road, Panama City

Fourth on the list is this this 3,233-square-foot home that sold for $1.65 million, which was about $44,600 less than its asking price.

Built last year, it has one floor, four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half bathroom. It is the first home featured to not be located in the Panama City Beach area. It sits along the Saint Andrew Bay in Panama City.

Mark Cowart, managing partner for Counts Real Estate Group 30A and listing agent for the property, said the home was completely renovated by its previous owners. Its buyers plan to use the home as their primary residence.

Cowart noted the home also has a dock with deep-water access into the bay.

"All the finishes were high-end finishes, the appliances were high-end and everything in the house was high-end," Cowart said. "Really and truly, the buyers got an amazing (deal) on the house. ... They got a lot of house for that amount of money."

713 East Pierson Drive, Lynn Haven

Closing out the list of the top five most expensive homes sold in Bay County during January is this 4,174-square-foot property that sold for $1.6 million, which was $95,000 less than its asking price.

Built in 2018, it has two floors, four bedrooms, four full bedrooms, one half bathroom and a pool. It sits along Beatty Bayou in Lynn Haven.

Vince O'Keefe, co-owner of O'Keefe & Wainwright Inc. and listing agent for the property, said the buyer of this home plans to use it as their primary residence.

"It was an extremely well-built, custom home," O'Keefe said. "It was like new, with many high-end features. It was very well cared for an immaculate. I think those were all selling features that the buyer appreciated."

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Port Panama City continues working on the dome

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Port Panama City is continuing to work on its expansion project, which includes what many would call a large white sphere or as they call it, the Port’s dome. At Thursday’s Port Panama City meeting an engineer from the project talked to the board about updates with the dome and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Largest Mardi Gras parade in Bay County begins on Friday

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — The largest Mardi Gras celebration in Bay County is this weekend. 50,000 people are expected to flood some Bay County streets. The two-day event begins on Friday, February 10th. It starts with a festival at 4 p.m. followed by a kids parade at 4:30. The Krewe of St. Andrews members […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WSFA

Warrants for multiple central Alabama suspects issued in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WSFA) - Panama City Beach police are looking for several people from the WSFA 12 News viewing area in connection to spring break crimes last year. A list of spring break laws goes into effect for the city during the month of March. This includes no alcohol on the beaches, no loud music, and no pop-up parties. Underage drinking and traffic disruptions are also prohibited.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

PC roadway is being refurbished after years of sinkholes

PANAMA CITY, Fl. (WMBB) — The neighborhood known as the old section of Forest Park has been around since the 1950s. Panama City officials have been working on one of the subdivision’s major roads that still had all of the original utilities and drainage systems. Residents said the work is long overdue. Now that the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
getthecoast.com

40 new homes coming to Bluewater Bay with ‘Addie’s Place’ approval

On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners reviewed and approved the final plat for Addie’s Place, a proposed 40-lot single-family detached residential subdivision inside Bluewater Bay in Niceville. The development, being constructed by Randy Wise Homes, Inc., received the Bluewater Bay Notice of Proposed Change...
NICEVILLE, FL
WMBB

Matthew Caylor sentenced to death in Bay Co.

PANAMA CITY, Fl. (WMBB) — Months after a Georgia man’s murder resentencing case, a Bay County judge decided his fate Thursday afternoon. Matthew Caylor raped and killed 13-year-old Melinda Hinson in 2008.  On Thursday, Judge Christopher Patterson sentenced the 47-year-old to death. “The court now sentences you to be put to death,” Patterson said.  After […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Law enforcement prepares for 2023 PCB spring break

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Rowdy crowds gathered in large numbers throughout Panama City Beach during spring break last year, prompting many businesses to close their doors early. Walmart on Front Beach Road was trashed and shots were fired in broad daylight on Thomas Drive. One person was shot and chaos ensued. During Wednesday’s […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Twin sisters turn 99-years-old in Gulf County

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One set of twins celebrated a birthday most people don’t get to experience Wednesday morning. Members of the Gulf County Senior Citizens Center teamed up with the Warden of the Gulf Correctional Institution to host a birthday party for 99-year-old twins Era Luckie Daniell and Vera Rozier.
GULF COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Hotel near ECP garners a lot of passenger traffic

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport isn’t the only place in Bay County that sees a lot of passenger traffic these days. Hotel management at Hilton Garden Inn Panama City Airport said the place is now a proven asset for travelers. That’s because of the hotel’s close proximity to ECP. It’s just a little more than a mile down the road.
PANAMA CITY, FL
KISS 106

Huge Food Truck & Craft Beer Fest With 50 Plus Vendors Coming To PCB Florida This Month

Everyone loves a good Food Truck Festival. Then you throw in a Craft Beer Festival and it's a game changer. One is coming to Florida with over 35 food and beer trucks. Later this month Panama City Beach, Florida is really going to heat up when the PCB Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival. A variety of trucks will be rolling up into PCB for an awesome and delicious weekend of fun.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Florida Phoenix

Proposed natural gas plant in FL Panhandle tried to sneak through approval process

Quality Journalism for Critical Times For years, whenever I had to drive through Port St. Joe on U.S. 98, I made sure to roll the windows up tight. Even when the air-conditioning had cut out on my old rattletrap car, I made certain there wasn’t the tiniest crack for the outside air to get in. That’s because this Panhandle town […] The post Proposed natural gas plant in FL Panhandle tried to sneak through approval process appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
WKRG News 5

Panama City man killed in overnight car wreck

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was killed in a car accident just after midnight Monday night. Panama City police responded to the wreck on Woodridge Road near Venetian Way around 12:30 A.M. Police say the 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck left the roadway and struck a wooden fence. Emergency personnel said […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Rain gradually moves across the Panhandle today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!. We’re tracking a band of showers and some thunderstorms moving into the far Western Panhandle this morning. It’ll encompass most of Walton and Okaloosa Counties by 9am. But we’ll likely see it slow its movement to the east. It may not be until 11am or noon before it moves toward Hwy231. And most east of Hwy231 will have to wait till the mid to late afternoon before the rains extend across NWFL. So, based on where you’re getting your day started or heading, you may need the umbrella right away or have to wait until the afternoon. Either way, go ahead and pack the rain gear.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
825K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy