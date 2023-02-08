ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, NC

'A wild ride:' J.J. Watt teams up with organizations to send Bragg soldier to Super Bowl

By Rachael Riley, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FRGVh_0kgDUNR100

A Fort Bragg soldier will get to see the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off in the 2023 Super Bowl next week.

In a Jan. 20 Tweet, recently retired NFL player J.J. Watt announced that Fort Bragg's Sgt. Jackson Bond will be in Arizona for the Super Bowl.

“While I may have stepped away from the NFL, I’ll never step away from supporting our military and veterans,” Watt said in a statement.

Watt said "it's a privilege" to work with USAA and the 82nd Airborne Division Association to send Bond to the Super Bowl.

"I’m looking forward to meeting him in Phoenix during Super Bowl weekend," Watt said.

Bond is a reconnaissance infantryman assistant team leader for the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg.

Speaking by video call Friday, Bond described the past year as a whirlwind.

“I feel like I’ve won the lottery essentially,” he said. "So many things have lined up in my favor.”

Past year

A 2019 graduate of California State University, Bond enlisted in the Army in 2020 and graduated from airborne school in 2021.

“The Army appealed to me. I didn’t want to have the normal 9-to-5 job,” he said. “So I just kind of went for it, and it’s been a wild ride ever since.”

After completing Ranger School last March, Bond and fellow paratroopers in Charlie Troop, 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team competed in the 82nd Airborne Division’s Best Squad competition in June.

They were named the division’s best brigade and best squad, and after meeting with senior leaders for a military board interview process, Bond was named Paratrooper of the Year.

He advanced to the 18th Airborne Corps Best Squad competition in July at Fort Stewart, Georgia, and ended the year at the 82nd Airborne Division Association’s annual meeting in Orlando, Florida.

So, when Bill Bauer, president of the 82nd Airborn Division Association, asked Bond a few weeks ago, under the auspice of having Bond speak to the association over a video call about “the daily life of being a paratrooper,” Bond was unsuspecting.

That’s when Bauer delivered the news that J.J. Watt and USAA were sending Bond to the Super Bowl.

“They kept it a pretty good secret and totally caught me off guard, but it was probably one of the coolest moments in my life,” Bond said.

He credits his fellow Charlie Troop Best Squad paratroopers for being the reason why he’s able to have the experience.

“Those guys worked their hearts out, too, with the 82nd competition,” he said. “It wouldn’t have been possible without them, and I’ve had fantastic leadership in my unit. Everyone’s been so supportive.”

Super Bowl bound

Bond is now counting down the days to going to Arizona and is able to take his younger brother Jared with him to share the moment.

Originally from Dallas, Bond said he’s never been to a Super Bowl but got to see the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts play against each other for his 10th birthday.

Since the Cowboys didn’t make it to the Super Bowl this year, he’s narrowed down who he’ll be rooting for next Sunday.

“I’m just happy to be there in the first place, but if I had to pick a team, it’d probably be Kansas City because as a Dallas native, the Eagles are kind of our rival there,” Bond said.

Staff writer Rachael Riley can be reached at rriley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3528.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
The Comeback

Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner

The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nine-year-old Patrick Mahomes picked the Eagles to win Super Bowl XXXIX

You never know where life will take you when you’re a young football fan. In the case of nine-year-old Patrick Lavon Mahomes II of Tyler, Texas, his public awareness of the Philadelphia Eagles began before Super Bowl XXXIX between the Eagles and the New England Patriots on February 6, 2005. Despite the fact that the Patriots were playing in their third Super Bowl over a four-year stretch (exactly like Mahomes’ Chiefs are doing now), Mahomes believed that Philly’s team was… well, better.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

2023 Super Bowl: 57 things to know about Super Bowl 57 as Jalen Hurts' Eagles take on Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

Super Bowl LVII will kick off in a matter of days, and the NFL's biggest stage is set. This year's Super Bowl will feature two of the NFL's most explosive teams, promising a potential shootout for the Lombardi Trophy. Now, what better way to prepare for the 57th Super Bowl than by soaking up 57 important things to know for the big game? We've got you covered right here, with all the basics -- and a little more:
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy