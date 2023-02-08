ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville man charged in crash that killed Hope Mills nurse

By Lexi Solomon, The Fayetteville Observer
 5 days ago

A Fayetteville man is charged in a wreck last month that killed a Hope Mills woman, according to court documents.

Edis Quintanilla-Alvarenga, 25, of the 6000 block of Dahlgren Avenue, is charged with felony death by vehicle and misdemeanor driving while impaired in the Jan. 21 death of Megan Erin Shelby, 37, according to the arrest warrant.

Shelby, a nurse at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, was killed when Quintanilla-Alvarenga’s 2011 Acura TL struck her 2013 Chevrolet Malibu head-on in the 3700 block of Golfview Road off Rockfish Road, court documents state.

Dashboard camera footage captured by another driver allegedly showed Alvarenga passing that driver on a double yellow line at 80 mph, according to the affidavit. Court documents did not specify when that footage was taken. The speed limit on Golfview Road is 35 mph. Blood samples taken from Quintanilla-Alvarenga at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center showed he had a blood alcohol content of .17, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08 for driving, the affidavit states.

According to court documents, Quintanilla-Alvarenga was born in Honduras but has lived in Fayetteville for about four years. A Hope Mills Police Department officer reported Quintanilla-Alvarenga showed “no remorse” after being arrested, according to a document in support of secured bail for Quintanilla-Alvarenga.

Quintanilla-Alvarenga, who was not licensed at the time of the crash and has never held a North Carolina driver’s license, was arrested Jan. 26 at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, where he'd been treated for his injuries from the crash, according to his arrest report.

He remained in the Cumberland County jail Tuesday with bail set at $1 million secured.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville man charged in crash that killed Hope Mills nurse

Comments / 18

TherealisT75
5d ago

This broke me down! I was Meagan’s Platoon Sergeant at Fort Bragg when she was an active duty Soldier. We deployed to Iraq and brought everyone home safe. Then to know that she was killed by a freaking drunk driver on American soil! It brought me down. Meagan we love you! RIP #soldierforlife #neverforgotten #airbornealltheway

Reply
5
ONE MANS OPINION
5d ago

Cletis this appears to be another case where another of an invaders illegally entered America via our southern border 🤔 . Biden Build that WALL keep drugs and drunk drunk drivers in Mexico. Congress instead of running down to our southern border. Only for strictly political reasons . Do your job and solve this immigration crisis

Reply(4)
3
Vote
5d ago

Condolences to her family! Probably here illegally 😡and took this woman’s life and made her family suffer unnecessarily. Darn shame, hopefully he won’t manage to flee and her family gets justice!

Reply(4)
2
 

