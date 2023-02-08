Fayetteville man charged in crash that killed Hope Mills nurse

A Fayetteville man is charged in a wreck last month that killed a Hope Mills woman, according to court documents.

Edis Quintanilla-Alvarenga, 25, of the 6000 block of Dahlgren Avenue, is charged with felony death by vehicle and misdemeanor driving while impaired in the Jan. 21 death of Megan Erin Shelby, 37, according to the arrest warrant.

Shelby, a nurse at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, was killed when Quintanilla-Alvarenga’s 2011 Acura TL struck her 2013 Chevrolet Malibu head-on in the 3700 block of Golfview Road off Rockfish Road, court documents state.

Dashboard camera footage captured by another driver allegedly showed Alvarenga passing that driver on a double yellow line at 80 mph, according to the affidavit. Court documents did not specify when that footage was taken. The speed limit on Golfview Road is 35 mph. Blood samples taken from Quintanilla-Alvarenga at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center showed he had a blood alcohol content of .17, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08 for driving, the affidavit states.

According to court documents, Quintanilla-Alvarenga was born in Honduras but has lived in Fayetteville for about four years. A Hope Mills Police Department officer reported Quintanilla-Alvarenga showed “no remorse” after being arrested, according to a document in support of secured bail for Quintanilla-Alvarenga.

Quintanilla-Alvarenga, who was not licensed at the time of the crash and has never held a North Carolina driver’s license, was arrested Jan. 26 at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, where he'd been treated for his injuries from the crash, according to his arrest report.

He remained in the Cumberland County jail Tuesday with bail set at $1 million secured.

