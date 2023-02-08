Read full article on original website
Chevy Equinox Recalled For Inadequate Fuel Pump Flow Issue
GM is issuing a safety recall for certain examples of the 2021 Chevy Equinox and 2022 Chevy Equinox due to a problem with the fuel pump module failing to consistently give the engine enough fuel, potentially leading to stalls. GM notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA of...
Next-Gen Ford Ranger Pickup Will Start US Production in July: Report
Ranger Raptor.The 2024 Ranger already launched in other markets but it will hit U.S. dealerships toward the end of the year.
2023 Cadillac XT5 Latte Metallic Paint No Longer Available To Order
Latte Metallic paint (color code G5D) is no longer available to order on the 2023 Cadillac XT5 for the remainder of the model year, GM Authority has learned. The Latte Metallic paint color will be built out (discontinued) after the week of March 6th, 2023. GM introduced Latte Metallic as...
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 Sold Out In 10 Minutes
General Motors pulled the sheets on the 2023 GMC Canyon last August, revealing an all-new third generation for the midsize truck. Among the many updates in store was the debut of the off-road-capable Canyon AT4X trim level, highlighted by the limited-run Canyon AT4X Edition 1. Now, according to a GM executive, it’s been revealed that the 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 sold out in just a matter of minutes.
GM Releases Fix For GMC Sierra HD Power-Retractable Assist Step Issue
GM has released a new service update for the GMC Sierra HD related to an issue wherein power-retractable assist steps can reverse while deploying or stowing. The problem: certain units of the GMC Sierra HD may exhibit a condition wherein power-retractable assist steps can suddenly reverse. This condition will occur when the steps are deploying or stowing.
Chevrolet Korea Sales Fell 27 Percent In December 2022
Chevrolet Korea sales decreased 27 percent to 1,840 units in December 2022 compared to December 2021 results. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Camaro sales decreased 100 percent to 0 units. Chevrolet Colorado sales decreased 26.85 percent to 237 units. Chevrolet Equinox sales increased 8200 percent to 83...
How To Care For Cadillac Blackwing Maverick Noir Frost Paint
GM is expanding its offering of eye-catching, top-end satin-matte paint colors with Maverick Noir Frost (color code GNW) in extremely limited availability for two Cadillac Blackwing models this year. Maverick Noir Frost is a satin black hue with a low-intensity velvety sheen, but which also requires some special care to keep it looking its best.
Judge Orders Waste Rock Study For GM’s Thacker Pass Lithium Mine Project
As previously reported by GM Authority, GM signed a joint investment agreement with Lithium Americas to mine the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada for lithium. Now, a U.S. judge is ordering regulators to determine if Lithium Americas has the right to dump waste products at the site of the mine.
AT4 And Denali Trims Made Up Almost Half Of GMC Sales In 2022
During a recent media presentation, Global Vice President of Buick and GMC Duncan Aldred told GM Authority that the AT4 and Denali sub-brands accounted for nearly half of all GMC brand sales last year. More specifically, the AT4 and Denali sub-brands accounted for 46 percent of all GMC sales during...
U.S. Treasury Secretary Visits GM Ultium Cells Spring Hill Battery Plant
The GM and LG Energy Solution joint venture Ultium Cells Spring Hill plant, currently under construction in Spring Hill, Tennessee, is being visited today by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. The visit is part of a week-long travel itinerary by Yellen and other officials to promote electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing and green energy.
GlobalFoundries To Supply GM With U.S. Manufactured Semiconductor Chips
GM has announced a new strategic, long-term agreement with semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries (GF) establishing a dedicated capacity corridor exclusive to GM, with GF manufacturing for GM’s key chip suppliers. The move supports GM’s move to reduce the number of unique microchips needed to produce its various vehicle model lines....
GM Seeking Stake In Vale’s Base Metals Unit
As previously reported by GM Authority back in November 2022, General Motors signed an agreement with Vale Canada Limited, a Canadian mining subsidiary of Vale S.A., to provide a continuous supply of nickel sulfate for Ultium battery and Ultium Drive motor production. Now, the Detroit-based automaker is looking to purchase a share in Vale’s new base metals unit.
GM’s All-New Wuling Bingo EV Makes World Debut In China
The all-new Wuling Bingo EV was revealed last month ahead of its official unveiling, and now, the upcoming zero-emission vehicle from SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) has just made its world debut in China. General Motors’ second joint venture in China officially unveiled the all-new Wuling Bingo EV, a next-generation model that will...
Potential Ford Expedition Raptor Under Consideration: Report
GM’s crosstown rival, Ford Motor Company, unveiled the refreshed 2022 Ford Expedition back in September of the 2021 calendar year, updating the automaker’s full-size SUV to better rival the Chevy Tahoe, Chevy Suburban, GMC Yukon and GMC Yukon XL with new looks, an updated cabin, new features, and a new off-road-oriented trim level dubbed Expedition Timberline. Now, however, it looks like Ford may up the ante with a model even more off-road-capable model, and this vehicle could end up being called the Ford Expedition Raptor.
1 Reason to Choose the 2023 Ford Ranger XL Over Other Models
Find out why buying the 2023 Ford Ranger XL base model might be more valuable than any of the more expensive trim levels. The post 1 Reason to Choose the 2023 Ford Ranger XL Over Other Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Take A Tour Of The Corvette Bowling Green Assembly Plant: Video
Since 1981, the GM Bowling Green plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky has served as the exclusive producer of the Chevy Corvette, an honor that continues today with the latest mid-engine C8 Corvette. Now, we’re taking a tour of the facility and gaining insight into the production process courtesy of the following 42-minute video.
Ford Explorers, Hyundai SUVs and Subarus among nearly 400,000 vehicles recalled this week
Faulty back-up cameras, brake systems and fuel tanks have landed nearly 400,000 vehicles under recall this week, according to the NHTSA.
GM And Ford Take Different Approaches To Enter F1 Championship
Ford has announced plans to return to the Formula 1 World Championship two decades after exiting the race series. The announcement follows news of Cadillac’s new bid to join the series in partnership with Andretti Global, however, the way in which Ford is approaching F1 is completely different from that of Cadillac and GM.
Chevy Silverado HD Discount Offers Up To $750 Off In February 2023
For February 2023, a Chevy Silverado HD discount offers $750 off the 2022 Chevy Silverado HD and 2023 Chevy Silverado HD, including both the 2500 HD and 3500 HD models. That includes a package discount of $250 on the Silverado 2500 HD when selecting the 6.6L V8 L5P turbo-diesel Duramax engine, plus an additional $500 off when purchasing any model of the heavy-duty pickup truck.
Buick Ranks Low In Consumer Reports Satisfaction Survey
Buick was ranked low in a recent customer satisfaction survey, falling well below average according to American nonprofit consumer organization Consumer Reports. According to Consumer Reports, Buick was ranked 19th among 28 major automakers in a recent owner satisfaction survey. The results are based on data pulled from the organization’s 2022 Annual Auto Surveys, which looked at more than 300,000 vehicles between the 2020 and 2022 model years. Data was also pulled on a select number of 2023 model-year vehicles that were not significantly changed, while some ratings were based on a single model year.
