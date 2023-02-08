GM’s crosstown rival, Ford Motor Company, unveiled the refreshed 2022 Ford Expedition back in September of the 2021 calendar year, updating the automaker’s full-size SUV to better rival the Chevy Tahoe, Chevy Suburban, GMC Yukon and GMC Yukon XL with new looks, an updated cabin, new features, and a new off-road-oriented trim level dubbed Expedition Timberline. Now, however, it looks like Ford may up the ante with a model even more off-road-capable model, and this vehicle could end up being called the Ford Expedition Raptor.

5 HOURS AGO