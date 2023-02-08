Fallston farmer upsets neighbors with zoning request

A landowner near Fallston is attracting community concern with a request to rezone 100 acres of farmland.

The rezoning request was made by Leon Leonhardt to change the zoning from rural agriculture to residential.

The request went before the county’s planning board last week and was opened for public comment during the county commissioner’s meeting Tuesday.

Chris Martin, Cleveland County planning and zoning director, said the planning board unanimously recommended the request be denied.

“They heard a lot of comments from the community, just about the compatibility of those districts,” he said. “Any time you have a zoning change request, the factors that our board considers is consistency with the county's long range plan, compatibility with surrounding areas and just overall safety and welfare of the community.”

Martin said the rural agriculture zoning is not unique to Cleveland County, and other counties have some version of it.

As for whether that area could see changes with the construction of the U.S. 74 bypass, he said he’s not sure.

“I think we’d have to wait and see what happens to that area and the effects of the bypass. But I do think there will be effects from the bypass in the northern part of the county. That area right now is pretty rural. Large tracts of land and some agricultural activities. Whether it will hit this specific area, we don't know. I think the closer to the highway you are, the more likely you are to see some changes.”

County commissioners will ultimately vote on whether to allow or deny the request.

Leonhardt requested to rezone five parcels of land from rural agriculture to residential. The property is located along Charity Drive in Fallston.

The land is currently vacant.

According to a staff report sent to county commissioners by Martin, the surrounding area consists of rural family single residential. Surrounding zoning is rural agriculture and the land use plan designates this area as both rural preservation and secondary growth.

“I have put in a request to rezone about 100 acres from RA to Residential,” Leonhardt said.. “Residential is sort of a default zoning. Most property in Cleveland County is zoned residential.”

He said he is 80 years old and is no longer farming and wants to rezone before leaving the land to his two children.

Leonhardt said he bought the majority of the land over a 30-year period and had angus beef cattle and grew hay.

He said he doesn’t plan to sell the land if the rezoning is approved and doesn’t have any plans for it, other than putting it in a better position for his children.

“I hope for my kids to inherit this land and want to rezone residential. I know neither of them will go into farming,” he said.

Leonhardt said he has already been the target of local ire when 312 acres of his total of 500 acres was approved for a solar panel farm. None of that land is involved in the rezoning request.

“There was brouhaha about that too,” he said. “It’s basically ignorance and jealousy.”

He said he was unable to attend last week’s planning board meeting but was told by a friend that it had been recommended for denial.

He said he doesn’t know of another instance when requesting to go from rural agriculture to residential when was denied.

“I understand they denied it and don't really know why except there was a community outcry about it,” he said. “I’m 80 years old. I've survived worse things.”

Leonhardt said he sold off all his cattle around three years ago to a neighbor and rented out his pastures. He said that arrangement won’t change even if the zoning change is approved.

“I was just trying to position the land for the future. This land, if you look at the land use plan, this land is mostly in a high growth area which is north of Shelby.”

He said the U.S. 74 bypass is scheduled to come around the north side of Shelby which will bring more housing and residential development into the area where his land is located.

“The future of the property is undoubtedly residential,” he said. “It's in the cards.”

Ron McCollum, a longtime resident of upper Cleveland County who has been championing local farm and land preservation for 30 years, has spoken out against the rezoning.

McCollum sent an email to county commissioners requesting they deny the request for rezoning.

“For me, the bottom line, for those of us who believe in the value of open land, farms and forest and green spaces, this is a true tipping point for Cleveland County,” McCollum said. “There’s a point where the commissioners and other elected officials throughout the county and landholders need to consider the common good.”

He said having grown up in metro Atlanta and then spending time in Gastonia for 10 years, he’s witnessed firsthand how beautiful landscapes can turn into nothing but concrete, steel and glass.

“For me also, it's a public health issue not only for physical health but for mental health as well. Sprawl isn't good for anybody,” he said.

Kevin Martin, who lives near the land, put out a call on Facebook to have people speak up at the county commissioner meeting.

He posted a map of the area on Facebook.

“If the case for the agriculture rezoning passes, all the land in green will also be made residential,” he wrote. “This opens up the land over on 18 going out of Fallston toward Shelby which has already had some manufactured homes placed on it. If we don’t band together as a community it will be too late. We all need to be at the county commissioners meeting to voice our concerns.”

