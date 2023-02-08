Pink Bell remembered for decades of service to community

Nearly everyone in Cleveland County knew Pink Bell III.

After 67 years in the funeral business, he had come into contact with thousands of people and made his mark on the community.

Although he was well known for his sense of humor, his former football days and his love of gardening, it was his long service at Enloe Mortuary that made him stand out.

Bell, who was 83, died recently.

Kevin Enloe, who worked with Bell for 45 years, said Bell was only 15 or 16 when he began working at the funeral home, and he made a lifetime career out of it.

“He was just a caring guy but he also could be a little rough around the edges,” Enloe said. “He was complex. His exterior was one of a stern, sturdy guy but he was really a soft hearted guy. He cared a lot about his friends and his family. He really cared about the funeral business. He enjoyed doing it. He thought that was what he was supposed to do.”

Bell, whose brother is Bobby Bell, an NFL hall of famer, spoke at his service and said Pink was an even better ball player than he was but that working at Enloe’s was his passion and what he wanted to do.

Enloe said Pink Bell was an “every man.”

“He did everything. He was kind of an overseer, made sure everything got done right,” he said. “He really cared about what he was doing.”

Bell, who was born March 8, 1939 in Cleveland County to Zannie Lee Cole Bell and Pink Bell, attended Cleveland School where he was a member of the marching band, football and basketball teams.

According to his obituary, when he wasn’t at the funeral home, he was diligently working in his vegetable garden.

“He was well known,” Enloe said. “He had one of those personalities, not everybody loved him, but for every one person who didn't like him there was 100 who did.”

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lucretia Mitchell Bell.

In the funeral home guest book, people shared memories of his service to his community, his ability to make others laugh and his love for his yellow corvette.

“He was a treasure to his family and the community through his many years of service and longevity of life,” wrote Larry Hosch. “Mr. Bell had a kind heart and compassion for people.”