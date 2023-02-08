ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Polk County accepting applications for committee to advise on conservation land purchases

 2 days ago
The Polk County Commission approved the creation of a committee to review land acquisitions at Tuesday’s meeting.

Commissioners voted to establish the Conservation Land Acquisition Selection Advisory Committee (CLASAC). Its members will review potential Polk County land acquisitions for conservation purposes and make recommendations to the commission, the county said in a news release.

Popular restaurant burns:Fire at Texas Cattle Company causes extensive damage

Pocketbook issue:Lakeland Electric gets city approval to raise rates

Polk County voters in November approved a measure to establish a 20-year funding source for land acquisition from property taxes. A previous program created in the 1990s expired in 2015.

CLASAC will consist of representatives from the business and agricultural communities, environmental groups, the phosphate industry and professionals with land use experience. Members will serve four-year terms and may serve successive terms.

Applications for Polk County residents interested in serving on the committee may be downloaded at www.polknature.com. Applications must be returned to gayesharpe@polk-county.net by close of business on March 15. The County Commission will select board members in May.

