ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Courier Journal

That Super Bowl guacamole you're eating probably had a risky trip through cartel territory

By Karol Suárez and Cristopher Rogel Blanquet
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RzqbU_0kgDTHAs00

URUAPAN, Mexico ― Abraham, a truck driver in Santa Ana Zirosto, waited for his police escort to Uruapan, about an hour away. He was hauling 16,000 pounds of avocados, set to arrive in the United States just days before the Super Bowl.

“They escort us, so we don’t get robbed,” Abraham explained. “It's extremely dangerous.”

He spoke from experience. A year ago, he lost his truck and its tons of avocados after being stopped by robbers.

Nowadays, about 100 million pounds of avocados are regularly consumed in the U.S. on Super Bowl Sunday, but the journey from the orchard to the guacamole bowl can be a perilous one.

“Sometimes, the same people from small towns rob you,” Abraham said. He requested that his full name not be disclosed out of fear of retaliation.

He spoke of the risks of working in a place divided and controlled by two different criminal groups, the local Los Viagras cartel and the powerful, regional Jalisco New Generation Cartel or CJNG.

“Our bosses have to pay a fee to the cartels, so they can work properly,” he said. “If they don’t pay, they will get killed.”

On this day, Abraham’s police escort didn’t show, so he and five other drivers, their trucks also brimming with avocados bound for the north, started the journey together.

“Sometimes, we’re afraid of crime, but we need to keep working,” he said.

The trucks arrived safely in Uruapan, in the state of Michoacán, the region that produces 80% of Mexico’s avocados and more avocados than anywhere in the world.

Cartels impose ‘war tax’ on avocado farming

“Honestly, it's something delicate, but like anywhere else, you have to pay to be able to work,” the owner of a packing company located in Uruapan, who didn’t want to be identified for fear of retaliation, told The Courier Journal.

The owner said some growers and packing companies pay 1,000 Mexican pesos (around 50 U.S. dollars) per hectare monthly to criminal groups.

The massive worldwide demand for avocados has turned the business into a very profitable one in Mexico, but it also turned the “green gold” into a target for multiple layers of organized crime seeking to control the trade.

“For a long time, organized crime groups in this war with each other have been diversifying their criminal portfolio,” said David Saucedo, a Mexico-based security analyst.

“They (cartels) are engaged in kidnapping and extortion, and they quickly identified some very lucrative activities, such as controlling and collecting extortion fees from avocado producers.

“Many agricultural producers, having no other alternative, began to pay this commission, this war tax that the cartels imposed on them,” Saucedo explained.

In February 2022, the U.S. halted avocado imports from Mexico over an anonymous threat made to an American agricultural inspector in Michoacán.

According to Mexico’s department of agriculture, the worker received a threatening message on his cellphone. After talks between the two governments, the operations resumed within days.

The packing company owner said the situation is complicated with these criminal groups, but emphasized that sometimes it is even worse with the government.

“The police treat you really bad, and to be honest, the other armed men are more polite. During the checkpoints, they even say ‘hi’ and talk to you nicely,” the owner said.

A laborer at an orchard in Uruapan said the cartels usually don’t mess with them.

“They treat it directly with the owner of the orchard; they don't mess with the workers, although I remember once, a boss didn’t pay, and they started disappearing the workers,” the man, who identified himself only as Samuel, recalled.

The fee the owners pay includes protection and some benefits, Samuel said.

“I’ve heard they even take care of your family.”

‘You have to pay … you can’t say ‘no’’

In Uruapan, residents know what is happening, but nobody talks about it.

“Unfortunately, it is due to the normalization of violence in Michoacán,” Saucedo said.

There are entire areas of the state where there is no presence of the Mexican government, and public security forces are at times in collusion with organized crime.

“Hence, many avocado producers have been making payments to organized crime groups for practically more than 10 years in order to carry out their commercial activity,” he said.

The owner of another packing company in Uruapan spoke to The Courier Journal anonymously, saying most of the time they are in the middle of the turf war between two cartels.

“Imagine you're in the middle of two groups. It's very complicated. You have to pay both of them, and you can't say ‘no.’

“They are going to get money from everywhere, and they come with the offer of ‘we will protect you,’ but protect me from what? You are the criminal,” the owner said.

Avocado pride

The U.S. ended its ban on imports of Mexican avocados in 1997. Regulators put the ban in place several decades earlier over concerns about pests invading U.S. orchards.

As a result, Mexico’s avocado business flourished, and it has been registering record export numbers ever since.

In January, the marketing organization “Avocados from Mexico” announced the kick-off for the first shipment of avocados sent to the U.S. in anticipation of Super Bowl LVII.

“Avocados from Mexico will land in the American country in February, seeking to exceed the shipments of 2022 with more than 100,000 tons of avocado,” the organization said in a statement.

Juan Carlos Ruiz, manager of Brandon’s Fresh avocado packing company based in Uruapan, told The Courier Journal his team is fully committed to the Super Bowl season.

“We always (stay) here 24/7, if needed. This month, we send more than 170 tons to the Super Bowl for this very famous event, in which we are a fundamental part, being one of the largest packing companies in Michoacán,” Ruiz said.

“We are exporting around 25 to 30 trucks per day to the U.S. only, so this is a pride, a pride to participate in this great event.”

The security problem in Michoacán

“Every time there is a Super Bowl in the U.S., the debate around the Mexican avocados resumes,” Saucedo said.

During the ban on avocados in early 2022, Mexico’s president Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the suspension was part of a conspiracy against his country over politics and economic interest.

“In all of this, there is also a lot of political interest. They don’t want Mexican avocados to get into the U.S. because it would rule due to its quality,” López Obrador said.

Saucedo believes there are some honest voices coming from the U.S. that are concerned about the security situation in Michoacán, but there are others that seek to stop the import of avocados from Mexico in favor of local growers.

The cartel problem in Michoacán has continued for decades, leading to the creation of self-defense groups and to growers and packers giving in to the extortion of criminal groups.

“There has been no president in Mexico who has made the real determination to face the situation in Michoacán because it would imply a military occupation and the death of many civilians,” Saucedo said.

“I believe that there should be some kind of U.S. intervention in Michoacán, but not by blocking avocado exports ― rather, strengthening the participation of the (U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency) in the fight against organized crime groups in Michoacán.”

Cristopher Rogel Blanquet is a journalist based in Mexico City. Karol Suárez is a Venezuela-born journalist based out of Mexico City. They are contributors to The Courier Journal. Follow Suárez on Twitter at @KarolSuarez_.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Mexican avocados shipped for Super Bowl named in complaint

MEXICO CITY (AP) — One year after the Super Bowl season was marred by a ban on Mexican avocado shipments, another threat has emerged: An environmental complaint that avocado growers are destroying forests that provide critical habitat for monarch butterflies and other creatures. The complaint, filed with the trilateral...
Law & Crime

NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún

Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
NEVADA STATE
New York Post

The luxe lives of El Chapo’s sons, including jailbird Ovidio Guzmán López

Ovidio Guzmán López — El Chapo’s son — was born in Sinaloa Cartel country in northwestern Mexico, but raised hundreds of miles away from his drug-trafficking father in the lap of luxury. As a boy, Ovidio — who was captured earlier this month by Mexican authorities, prompting a wave of cartel violence — was driven every morning by taxi to his elite Catholic boys’ school in the upscale Jardines del Pedregal neighborhood, one of Mexico City’s chicest enclaves. But if his mother, Griselda López Perez, had wanted her youngest son to enter bourgeois society and pursue a post-secondary education, her plans were likely...
COLORADO STATE
Vice

11 Gang Members Arrested for Failed Motorcycle Hit on Famous Mexican TV Anchor

MEXICO CITY — Less than a month after a brazen attempt to assassinate one of Mexico’s most prominent journalists, authorities are claiming they’ve solved the crime. Mexico City police arrested 11 people on Wednesday allegedly connected to the Dec. 15 attack on Ciro Gómez Leyva, who narrowly escaped death after two hitmen on a motorcycle sprayed bullets on the Imagen Televisión news anchor while he hid inside his armored SUV.
People

Missing Architect Traveling in Mexico Confirmed Dead Near Bullet-Ridden Van Along with Fiancée, Relatives

Jose Gutierrez, his fiancée, and two relatives were traveling in a van at the time of their Dec. 25 disappearance An Ohio architect and his fiancée who had been missing in Mexico since Christmas Day have been found dead, the man's employer confirmed. "It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, José Gutierrez, who died tragically while visiting his fiancée, Daniela Pichardo, in Mexico during the holidays," reads a Jan. 24 Facebook post by Champlin Architecture. "He was a valuable member...
OHIO STATE
newsnationnow.com

These are the drug lords behind Mexico’s most powerful cartels

(NewsNation) — With strongholds in nearly half of the 32 Mexican states and operations in as many as 50 countries, the Sinaloa drug cartel has a larger international footprint than any of its domestic rivals. At the top of the organization is Ismael Zambada Garcia, also known as, “El...
Vice

Inside El Chapo’s Son’s House After a Deadly Gunfight

JESÚS MARÍA, Mexico—The early morning visitors to Ovidio Guzmán’s mansion didn’t knock. They opened fire, riddling the massive wood double-doors with hundreds of bullet holes, leaving one side hanging precariously by one hinge. Inside, the living room was ransacked, high-end, minimalist furniture made of...
msn.com

Americans are flocking to Mexico – a trend ignored during Biden's immigration-focused visit

MEXICO CITY – For more than a decade, Marcos Del Rosario Santiago has lived in la Roma — at the time an up and coming neighborhood in the west side of Mexico City. But Del Rosario has seen a shift in his neighborhood. More Airbnbs are popping up after those living in apartments, some who have had to already have three or four roommates, could no longer afford to live there. At his local panadería, where he often orders a coffee and pan dulce, he used to only hear people order in Spanish, even if they were not Mexican. Now, he said he’s seeing and hearing more foreigners order in English.
Marcus Ringo

Migrants Arrested in Arizona Show Smugglers Desperation

Early last year, Arizonans were polled on which issues are most important to them. Illegal immigration is one issue near the top of the list. Arizona is a battleground state, like Florida and Pennsylvania, with races from the Governor’s Race to the Senate and even the Presidency being decided on razor-thin margins.
ARIZONA STATE
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy