Honor Magic Vs teardown shows off new ‘no-gap’ hinge design ahead of MWC 2023

The Honor Magic Vs foldable phone will make its long-awaited appearance at MWC 2023 in Barcelona, later this month, and a new teardown video has offered insight into the phone’s sexy new hinge design.

The new folding handset from the Huawei offshoot, which made its original debut in November and will go on sale this year, aims to solve the biggest design issue faced by foldable phones so far.

Namely, that steaming great gap you can peer directly through when the device is in its folded position. We’ve seen this with device like the Galaxy Z Fold series. It’s not the biggest deal in the world, but it does look untidy.

The Honor Magic Vs reveal bucked that trend with a new gearless hinge that debuted a “no-gap” design that makes it appear as if the phone was truly folded in half with both sides of the display meeting in the middle. The space saving also means a larger 5000mAh battery is also on board.

The company says it has “revolutionised” the hinge tech to achieve this new tech, dramatically slashing the number of components used compared to the Magic V. Now ahead of MWC 2023, Honor has enlisted the teardown experts at JerryRigEverything to deconstruct the phone and show off that new hinge. You can see the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MqJp-hkOfLg

“Crafted with the industry’s first single-piece casting processing technology, the super-light gearless hinge of the Honor Magic Vs drastically reduces the number of components of supporting structure used in the hinge from 92 to 4, delivering a lightweight hinge while ensuring adequate rotation,” the company said in a press release.

“The hinge of the Honor Magic Vs folds gracefully to boast a gap-free design, solving yet another pain point that other competing foldables smartphones on the market have not yet solved. Showing no openings when the device is folded, the gap-free design not only gives the device a premium look but also makes the device thinner.”

We’ll be looking to go hands on with the Honor Magic Vs on the show floor in Barcelona following the company’s press event on February 27. This promises to be one of the most exciting foldable phones of 2023. Can it challenge Samsung’s dominance?