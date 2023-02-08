ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Hill, NJ

What are outdoor expansion plans for Pine Hill Tavern?

By Celeste E. Whittaker, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
Courier Post
Courier Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bpHmS_0kgDSWv400

PINE HILL – The owners of the Pine Hill Tavern have big plans for the outdoor expansion of the popular bar, a locals' go-to for beer and wings, since 1976.

While indoor renovations have taken place over the last few years with added seating, new, bright windows, remodeled bathrooms, now the expansion plans call for an addition in the general location of the existing parking lot.

Plans are for the addition to create a new dining room and bar, an outdoor deck and they will add a new 39-space parking lot, along with other site improvements, according to a legal ad.

Pine Hill Tavern’s Danelle Errig, one of the owners, along with her brother Tim and mother Dale, is excited about the plans.

Pine Hill Tavern Inc., has applied to the Borough of Pine Hill Planning Board for preliminary and final major site plan approval for these most recent plans.

“What we’re proposing is going to be a 50x50 addition,” Errig explained. “Plus a bigger parking lot. We bought the wooded lot next door as well. We cut the trees down and then got shut down, so we had to do a soil erosion plan, build a basin.

“It’s going to house the other half of our solar, which is the main purpose in building the extra space because we wanted to go 100% capacity. It’s going to have solar, another bar area, more dining space. Pine Hill doesn’t support outdoor dining. We’re going to have garage doors to open up to like a deck area, so get as close to outdoor dining as we can.”

Errig said her father was in business for more than 46 years and kept the bar going, so she and her family knew “for us to get 46 years out of it for our lifetime, we had to make these changes and move with the more modern approach, what’s popular now, upgrade all of our equipment and facilities.”

The tavern got new heating, air conditioning, new electrical, plumbing, new flooring, solar panels for energy efficiency — changes that were necessary, she added. The indoor renovations included making those remodeled bathrooms handicap accessible, new large windows, which Errig said brightened up the space, improved seating with better quality chairs and tables, as well as other changes.

Looking for things to do?13 fun things to do this winter in South Jersey, from musicals to festivals to comedy

“This is going to be something my kids will be able to move on and keep the business going,” Errig shared. “My dad took a lot of pride in this bar. Even through COVID, we kept our employees, tried to work around that downtime and make it positive and plan for the future. My dad always saw this as something that would move on throughout our family."

Errig’s father John “Jay” Rudderow, who passed way in June 2022, was one of the founders of Pine Hill Tavern, along with his good friend Harry Smith, who died in 2009. Errig’s family bought out the Smith family’s interest for complete ownership of the tavern a few years ago, she said.

“It was kind of easy for us to take over and help with the transition since we’ve worked here, seen behind the scenes, gotten our hands dirty,” Errig added.

Celeste E. Whittaker is a news features reporter for the Courier Post, Daily Journal and Burlington County Times. The South Jersey native started at the CP in 1998 and has covered the Philadelphia 76ers, college and high school sports and has won numerous awards for her work. Reach her by email at cwhittaker@gannettnj.com. Follow her on Twitter at @cp_CWhittaker.

Help support local journalism with a digital subscription.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Popular Restaurant in Wildwood, NJ to Reopen Means Spring Is Coming

Spring is the best season of the year, isn't it? It's kind of like a rebirth. We go through winter, a period where nature seems to turn gray all around us. It's cold and everything and everyone seems a bit sluggish. But then spring arrives, and little by little the colors return, and there's a renewal of sorts that takes place all around us.
WILDWOOD, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Ocean City owners investing big in South Jersey Yacht Sales

SOMERS POINT — South Jersey Yacht Sales is moving forward in a big way on improvements to the showroom and service area at 680 Bay Ave. Demolition of the building is set to commence Feb. 16 to make way for the South Jersey Yacht Sales Showroom and Corporate Headquarters.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Fines levied for worker death at Wonderland Pier

OCEAN CITY — Following the death of a welder working at Gillian’s Wonderland Pier on the Boardwalk in May 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined Gilamco Inc. $10,151 and the contractor’s company $7,831.80. The penalties were levied Nov. 2, 2022, according to reports provided by...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Delaware LIVE News

Hell’s Belles becomes newest bakery on Union Street

Wilmington’s Little Italy section has been home to some of Delaware’s most iconic bakeries. Take, for instance, DiFonzo’s, which opened here in 1945. After the Wilmington site closed in 2004, Black Lab Breads moved in. Meanwhile, Sheila Papa opened Papa’s Pastry Shop in 2001. Stephanie Grubb recalls each bakery. “As a kid, I remember coming down and going to all ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
92.7 WOBM

A massive year-round waterpark is set to open in NJ

If you have reached the point where you can no longer watch your kids go down the same 3 waterslides in Ocean City summer after summer, you have found yourself in luck. A brand new waterpark is expected to open in Atlantic City by Memorial Day weekend and will be an exciting addition to not only summers “down the shore,” but year-round.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Two Camden farms to be preserved by NJ Dept. of Agriculture

Submitted by Jessica Ciccone CAMDEN, NJ – The New Jersey State Agriculture Development Committee (SADC), the Farmland Preservation arm that is in, but not of, the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, approved the preservation of two farms in Camden County at its monthly meeting on Thursday, January 26th, 2023. The two farms, totaling approximately 93 acres, are the first to be preserved in Camden County since 2016 when the Pagano Farm was preserved. The preservation of the Sleeter family farm in Gloucester Township, and Stella Farm in Winslow Township, is the result of long-term cooperation and planning with the County, The post Two Camden farms to be preserved by NJ Dept. of Agriculture appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
pennsylvaniaandbeyondtravelblog.com

Harry V Groome Jr Historical Marker at Sunset Beach

The Ens. Harry V. Groome, Jr. historical marker is located right on Sunset Beach in Cape May, New Jersey. The marker overlooks the Delaware Bay. It's near the Atlantus Sunken Ship (Concrete Ship) that sits right offshore and within walking distance from the World War II Lookout Tower tourist attractions.
CAPE MAY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Dr. Jason Chew Opens Family Medicine Office in Ocean City

The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 31 to welcome Dr. Jason Chew to private practice in Ocean City. Dr. Chew, of Ocean City, was in a group practice for the last 15 years but decided it was time to make a change and saw the need for a hometown private practice called OC Family Medicine.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Contractor to Replace Damaged Floors at Ocean City High School

The Board of Education plans to approve a contract Thursday totaling $393,835 to replace the main and auxiliary gym floors and the weight room floor at Ocean City High School after pipes burst in December due to freezing temperatures, destroying the floors. A special meeting of the school board is...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
sanatogapost.com

Go Birds! Dunkin’ Offers Free Coffees This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA PA – Dunkin’ restaurant franchisees in the greater Philadelphia area – operating stores in Pottstown, Stowe, Pughtown, Limerick, Royersford, Boyertown, Douglassville, Zieglerville, and Phoenixville – are giving away free coffee to mark the Philadelphia Eagles’ return to the Super Bowl. A free medium-size hot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Courier Post

Courier Post

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT

CourierPostOnline.com covers the latest news in South Jersey including Camden, Gloucester & Burlington Counties along with regional coverage of New Jersey.

 http://courierpostonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy