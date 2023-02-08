What are outdoor expansion plans for Pine Hill Tavern?

PINE HILL – The owners of the Pine Hill Tavern have big plans for the outdoor expansion of the popular bar, a locals' go-to for beer and wings, since 1976.

While indoor renovations have taken place over the last few years with added seating, new, bright windows, remodeled bathrooms, now the expansion plans call for an addition in the general location of the existing parking lot.

Plans are for the addition to create a new dining room and bar, an outdoor deck and they will add a new 39-space parking lot, along with other site improvements, according to a legal ad.

Pine Hill Tavern’s Danelle Errig, one of the owners, along with her brother Tim and mother Dale, is excited about the plans.

Pine Hill Tavern Inc., has applied to the Borough of Pine Hill Planning Board for preliminary and final major site plan approval for these most recent plans.

“What we’re proposing is going to be a 50x50 addition,” Errig explained. “Plus a bigger parking lot. We bought the wooded lot next door as well. We cut the trees down and then got shut down, so we had to do a soil erosion plan, build a basin.

“It’s going to house the other half of our solar, which is the main purpose in building the extra space because we wanted to go 100% capacity. It’s going to have solar, another bar area, more dining space. Pine Hill doesn’t support outdoor dining. We’re going to have garage doors to open up to like a deck area, so get as close to outdoor dining as we can.”

Errig said her father was in business for more than 46 years and kept the bar going, so she and her family knew “for us to get 46 years out of it for our lifetime, we had to make these changes and move with the more modern approach, what’s popular now, upgrade all of our equipment and facilities.”

The tavern got new heating, air conditioning, new electrical, plumbing, new flooring, solar panels for energy efficiency — changes that were necessary, she added. The indoor renovations included making those remodeled bathrooms handicap accessible, new large windows, which Errig said brightened up the space, improved seating with better quality chairs and tables, as well as other changes.

“This is going to be something my kids will be able to move on and keep the business going,” Errig shared. “My dad took a lot of pride in this bar. Even through COVID, we kept our employees, tried to work around that downtime and make it positive and plan for the future. My dad always saw this as something that would move on throughout our family."

Errig’s father John “Jay” Rudderow, who passed way in June 2022, was one of the founders of Pine Hill Tavern, along with his good friend Harry Smith, who died in 2009. Errig’s family bought out the Smith family’s interest for complete ownership of the tavern a few years ago, she said.

“It was kind of easy for us to take over and help with the transition since we’ve worked here, seen behind the scenes, gotten our hands dirty,” Errig added.

