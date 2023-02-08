ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orrville, OH

Mayoral, contested council races coming to Wooster, Orrville this election year

By Bryce Buyakie, The Daily Record
 2 days ago
As with every primary, candidates within the two major parties will vie for a spot in the general election in November.

City council:Wooster council OKs expansion of manufactured homes in existing mobile home parks

To run in the May primary, candidates in Wayne County had to file with the local board of elections by Feb. 1. Those filings show contested mayoral and city council races in Wooster and Orrville.

While most races are dominated by Republican candidates, two Democrats are in the running for re-election, according to Wayne County Board of Elections candidate filings.

The Board of Elections must meet to review and certify candidate petitions for them to officially be on the ballot.

Contested mayoral races

The incumbent Republican mayors for the cities of Wooster and Orrville did not file for re-election in 2023.

After four terms at the administrative helms, the terms for Bob Brenneman of Wooster and Dave Handwerk of Orrville will end in December. This opens the door for residents to name new mayors for the first time in over a decade.

Rittman tax:Rittman taxpayers vent frustrations over city's 15-year income tax mistake

President of Wooster City Council Mike Buytendyk and At-Large Wooster Councilman Bob Reynolds are running for the Republican mayoral spot in Wooster.

Orrville City Councilman Darrell Mosley II and Massillon's former Whittier Elementary School Principal Matthew Plybon will vie for the Republican Orrville mayoral ticket.

No Democrats filed for either race.

No contested city council primary races

Most council races look to be uncontested in May, but both cities likely will have at least one contested council race in November between the two parties.

Silvestri steps down:Wooster City Councilman David Silvestri resigns after 18-plus years on council

Running in Wooster is former At-Large Councilman Bill Bostancic, a Democrat who lost re-election in 2021, against Republican Michael Abernathy Jr.

Incumbent Democrat John Lorson is set to square off against Republican Rees Davies this fall.

Candidates not seeking re-election

No candidates filed for the Ward 1 City Council race in Wooster, but there is still time for write-ins to file before the Feb. 21 deadline. Mark Cavin is the current Ward 1 representative.

An independent candidate intends to file by May 1 to run for Cavin's position, Director of the Wayne County Board of Elections Julie Stahl said. May 1 is the deadline for independent candidates to file for the primary.

"Should there not be a candidate in November, city council would appoint someone and there would be an unexpired term election in 2025," she explained.

Republican Chris Malta is running unopposed for the party's Ward 3 City Council spot in Wooster, currently held by Jon Ansel.

Ansel was selected to replace Former Ward 3 Councilman David Silvestri who stepped down in 2022.

Presidents of city councils

Current Orrville City Council President Paul Vance is seeking re-election and faces no opponent from within the Republican Party or from the Democratic Party.

Wooster's At-Large Councilman and President Pro-Tempore Craig Sanders is running uncontested for the council president position.

