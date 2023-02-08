Read full article on original website
Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
New Broncos head coach Sean Payton cleaning house in Denver
The Broncos‘ coaching staff around new head coach Sean Payton is starting to take shape after many assistants have parted ways with the franchise in anticipation of Payton bringing in his own staffers. According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, “roughly 60 percent of the top coaches from last year won’t return.”
WKRC
Bengals coordinators reportedly finalists to land NFL head coaching jobs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Five NFL teams were looking for a head coach this offseason and three vacancies have been filled. A pair of Bengals coordinators are considered finalists for the two open positions. The Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich, the Denver Broncos traded for and signed former New Orleans Saints...
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season
It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team
Steve Wilks was hoping to land a head coach job this offseason after serving as one in an interim capacity with the Carolina Panthers, but he will have to instead settle for arguably the next best thing. Wilks has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers,...
espnswfl.com
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
NFL
49ers hire former Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks as new defensive coordinator
The San Francisco 49ers have landed their next defensive coordinator. The 49ers are hiring Steve Wilks as the team's DC, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. Wilks replaces DeMeco Ryans, whom the Texans hired as their next head coach on Jan. 31. Wilks started last...
Titans Offensive Coordinator Candidate Hasn’t “Taken Any Interview”
The Tennessee Titans still have a massive vacancy at offensive coordinator and one of their rumored targets, Eric Bieniemy from Kansas City, has yet to take an interview for the position.
Wichita Eagle
Panthers Part Ways with Front Office Member
There will be a lot of changes made to the Carolina Panthers' roster, coaching staff, and even front office this offseason as the team moves into a new era under new head coach Frank Reich. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the Panthers are parting ways with Vice President...
Wichita Eagle
UCLA Football Sending 4 Representatives to NFL Scouting Combine
NFL Draft season is only heating up, and a handful of Bruins have booked their time in the spotlight. UCLA football quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, running back Zach Charbonnet, wide receiver Jake Bobo and offensive lineman Jon Gaines II all earned invitations to the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday. Offensive lineman Atonio Mafi and wide receiver Kazmeir Allen, meanwhile, were notably absent from the list of 319 players who made the cut.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Jerry Would ‘Piggyback’ Jeff Bezos Into NFL; Sale Coming?
FEB 8 NEW RIVAL The sale of the Washington Commanders by the embattled Dan Snyder could reportedly be happening ... soon. Per FOX Business' Charles Gasparino, his sources say the sale of the Commanders will take place "weeks after" the Super Bowl, maybe as part of the NFL owners meetings in March ... with many observers still believing that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos - who does not have a fan in Snyder - will eventually prevail as the new owner.
nfltraderumors.co
Texans Complete Interviews With Matt Burke & Marquand Manuel For DC Job
The Houston Texans have completed interviews with Cardinals DL coach Matt Burke and Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel, according to Aaron Wilson. Burke, 46, began his coaching career at Bridgton Academy back in 1998. He worked for a few NFL teams including the Titans, Lions and Bengals before the Dolphins hired him as their linebackers coach in 2016.
KHOU
Texans' new head coach DeMeco Ryans named 2022 AP Assistant Coach of the Year for work with 49ers
HOUSTON — The Texans' new head coach has some new hardware. On Thursday, DeMeco Ryans was named AP Assistant Coach of the Year. Ryans’ award came as part of the NFL Honors program, where NFL players and coaches are recognized for this past season. Editor's note: Video above...
Yardbarker
Buccaneers Interviewing Seahawks QBs Coach Dave Canales For OC Job
Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Buccaneers’ job:. Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview) Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter (Interview) Georgia OC Todd Monken (Interview) Broncos QB Coach Klint Kubiak (Interview) Giants QBs Coach Shea Tierney (Interview) Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher (Interview) Saints...
Packers expected to hire Cardinals CB coach Greg Williams
The Green Bay Packers appear to have found a replacement for assistant coach Jerry Gray. According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers will hire Arizona Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams to Matt LaFleur’s staff. Gray, who left for Atlanta, was the Packers defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. It’s...
Wichita Eagle
National poll finds Eagles are a slight favorite over Chiefs in most U.S. demographics
Nearly any way you slice it, the Chiefs are the underdogs at Super Bowl LVII. The latest betting line shows the Eagles are a 1 1/2-point favorite over the Chiefs. Meanwhile, this Twitter map shows 28 states are rooting for Philadelphia and 22 are pulling for the Chiefs. And the...
