Rocky Point, NC

A Pender Airbnb includes a motocross track and the neighbors are furious

By Chase Jordan, Wilmington StarNews
 2 days ago
Gary Helm wants some peace and quiet on his Rocky Point farm, but he said the revving of dirt bikes is making that hard.

"We've had enough," Helm said about the property on Carl Meeks Road.

Helm said he's created a petition and got 30 signatures to stop it. Driven MX, an Ohio-based organization, is renting the space, along with other visitors. It hosted a motocross winter training event at the area also known as Copperhead Ranch. Helm claims it's so bad, one of his neighbors had to sell their home.

"It's so loud, no one around here can sit outside in the afternoon and have a conversation on a porch," Helm said.

Chad Hogston, co-owner of Carl Meeks, LLC, said they've been doing their best to accommodate the neighbors while following the rules. He said Driven MX is a tenant with no business relationship other than being a landlord to them.

"We are complying with all regulations and ordinances in Pender County," Hogston said.

Daniel Adams, planning and community development director, said Pender County is aware of the situation and has issued a notice of violation to the property owner for failing to obtain a special use permit to operate a motocross track on the property. The property owner now has 30 days to appeal the notice of violation to the Pender County Board of Adjustment.

"We are now working through the enforcement procedures as prescribed in our ordinance to resolve the situation," Adams said.

Hogston added the problem is people are describing the property as public motocross track, when it's not. He said Helm didn't have all the facts.

Copperhead is advertised on Airbnb as a three-bedroom/two-bathroom home and motocross track on 65 acres. The cost per night is close to $400 as of Feb. 5. Along with other amenities, three separate motocross tracks and a four-wheeling trail, pit bike track, and a sand pit track are advertised on the site.

Helm believes it's their way of getting around having a motocross business since the county doesn't have regulations on Airbnb.

"Who's going to rent that?," he questioned. "A doublewide in Pender County in the middle of nowhere. They're doing it for the track."

According to Driven MX's website, a training program has started, which is scheduled to continue through Feb. 16. The costs ranged from $150 to $600 based on weeklong and daily training options.

What's next?

Hogston said they have retained legal counsel to help with the issues. He added he wants to be good neighbors to people in the area.

"We have attempted to sit down with these folks several times to work out arrangements to mitigate their issues," he said. "I'm assuming it wasn't successful."

Helm is planning to bring up the matter at Pender Board of Commissioners meetings. He has been on his farm for five years and would like to build a wedding venue. He said those plans were first halted because of COVID-19, and the track might keep it and other ideas on hold.

"I spent a lot of money putting a pond in and stocking it with fish," Helm said. "My in-laws like to come and sit out there and fish with the kids and everybody. We can't even do that anymore. They ruined the lives of people for their enjoyment and they're making money on it."

Reporter Chase Jordan can be reached at cjjordan@gannett.com

