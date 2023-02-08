ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Jury unanimity in recommending a sentence of death is correct | Opinion

By David Davis
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05pQ9u_0kgDRib700

Recently, Rep. Berny Jacques and Sen. Blaise Ingoglia filed  bills allowing  juries in capital cases to recommend a death sentence if only eight of the 12 jurors agreed they  could do so. Jacques, referring to the  Nikolas Cruz case, said,  “It is unconscionable that ‘protest jurors’ can deny justice to the families of victims of heinous crimes in our current system of unanimity.”

In selecting jurors to determine if a person is worthy of death or guilty of stealing a loaf of bread, the crucial inquiry is the same.  Can they fairly and impartially consider only the evidence presented at trial in reaching their verdict?

In the Cruz case, finding 12 members of the community who could do so, was extraordinarily difficult. Hundreds of potential jurors said they could not be fair and impartial. Ultimately 12 said they could, and they were sworn to determine Cruz’ fate.

By the time they took that oath, several things had occurred:

Each promised, that even though they knew about the facts of the case, they could set that knowledge aside and consider only the evidence  presented at trial.

They also promised that they could fairly and impartially do so.

Most significantly, each juror said that they could recommend death. There were none who were opposed to the death penalty.  There were no “protest jurors.”  Those had been excused from deciding Cruz’s fate.

The prosecution and defense accepted the jury ultimately selected, agreeing that those 12 ordinary members of the community could be fair and impartial.

Those selected took an oath that they could fairly and impartially determine what sentence to recommend.

Thus, before they had heard any evidence the jury was predisposed to recommend Cruz be put to death. At least one, however, could not, and Cruz was sentenced to life in prison.

Unanimous jury verdicts have been a bedrock, fundamental requirement of America’s and Florida’s system of justice before the United States became a country, and Florida became a state. For hundreds of years, such a demand, even for” heinous crimes,”  has given us solid confidence of  a person’s guilt,  or in the case of Cruz,  that a sentence of  death was  justified.

When the people of Florida, coldly and deliberately end a person’s life, they should have an unwavering confidence that what they have done is justified and correct.  Unanimous verdicts do so in a way that non unanimous ones, such as the proposed 8-4 jury vote, do not.

When 12 ordinary members of the community, without exception, conclude that a death sentence is the only punishment the defendant should suffer,  such unanimity  assures us that such punishment is deserved.  Non unanimous recommendations, such as the 8-4, or even a super majority of 10-2 recommendation, proposed do not.  Non unanimity leaves a lingering doubt that what we are going to do is correct.

Jury unanimity removes that doubt, and it should be or remain the law in Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fgg5T_0kgDRib700

David Davis was an Assistant Public Defender for 38 years.  He represented more than 90 men sentenced to death before the Florida and United State Supreme Courts.  He can be reached at davedavis1@embarqmail.com

Editor's note: The names of Rep. Berny Jacques and Sen. Blaise Ingoglia were spelled incorrectly in an earlier version of this column.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Send letters to the editor (up to 200 words) or Your Turn columns (about 500 words) to letters@tallahassee.com . Please include your address for verification purposes only, and if you send a Your Turn, also include a photo and 1-2 line bio of yourself. You can also submit anonymous Zing!s at Tallahassee.com/Zing. Submissions are published on a space-available basis. All submissions may be edited for content, clarity and length, and may also be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Jury unanimity in recommending a sentence of death is correct | Opinion

Comments / 0

Related
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

Jurors Recommend Death for Man Convicted of Killing Wife and Strangling and Drowning His Kids

A jury this week recommended the death penalty for a 41-year-old man in Florida who confessed to killing his wife and their four young children. A jury of nine men and three women on Thursday unanimously voted in favor of the death penalty for Michael Wayne Jones Jr., who brutally beat Casei Jones to death with a metal baseball bat before strangling his 9-year-old and 4-year-old stepsons to death and then drowning his 2-year-old and 11-month-old biological daughters, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Law & Crime

Louisiana mom arrested for attaching recording device to daughter’s wheelchair over mistreatment concerns sues school district

A Louisiana woman who was arrested for allegedly attaching a listening device to her daughter’s wheelchair to record what she said was ongoing mistreatment is suing local law enforcement and school officials. Amanda Carter says that Livingston Parish Public Schools discriminated against her daughter, a minor identified in the...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
freightwaves.com

No jail in latest sentencing for Louisiana staged accident scam

Three participants in the Louisiana staged accident scam received sentences of probation but no jail time late last week. Additionally, the three were sentenced on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. All other defendants in the case who pleaded guilty were indicted on charges of mail fraud. The three...
LOUISIANA STATE
WCNC

Man on death row has case heard in NC Supreme Court

Russell William Tucker's 1996 conviction could have bigger implications for how the state handles jury discrimination in the future. In the North Carolina supreme court Wednesday, they're tackling a huge question: "Is our justice system really just for all people?" At issue, a cheat sheet some civil rights activists say...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Law & Crime

Georgia Death Row Inmate Can Pursue Lawsuit for Execution by Firing Squad

A condemned man in Georgia can move forward with his lawsuit against the state over his request to be put to death by firing squad instead of lethal injection. Michael Wade Nance, who has been on death row since 2002, can maintain his lawsuit against the Georgia Department of Corrections (DOC), a unanimous three-judge panel on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Monday. Nance was sentenced to death for the 1997 murder of Gagor Balogh, 42, who Nance shot and killed while attempting to flee after robbing Tucker Federal Savings and Loan in Lilburn, a suburb some 25 miles northeast of Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
ValueWalk

110 Murderers Spared Execution, But There’s A Remedy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 25, 2023) – Arizona is sparing some 110 murderers from being executed while it studies the many problems it and other states have experienced with using lethal injections to carry out sentences of death. As Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs explained her decision: “Arizona has a history...
ARIZONA STATE
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy