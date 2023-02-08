ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

Muni Long wrote lyrics for Ariana Grande, Pitbull, Fifth Harmony. She beat Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige for a Grammy

By Gianna Montesano, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zWfGk_0kgDRhiO00

The 2023 Grammys were nothing short of historic, but for one Treasure Coast artist — it was career-defining.

Muni Long , a 34-year-old singer-songwriter from Gifford, won the Best R&B Performance category against iconic stars including Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige. Long's performance of "Hrs & Hrs" beat out Beyoncé's performance of "Virgo's Groove" off her critically acclaimed 2022 album "Renaissance."

Long was presented the award during the Grammys preshow ceremony.

Grammys 2023: A full list of winners from the 65th annual awards show

Grammys 2023: Beyoncé makes history, but voting committee overlooks her contribution to music

St. Lucie County: American Idol winner will open Everclear concert

Who is Muni Long?

While she is beginning to get traction as Muni Long — pronounced "money long" — she grew up as Priscilla Renea Hamilton on her grandparents' farm in Indian River County's Gifford neighborhood west of Vero Beach.

Entertainment: Get tickets to the best shows, concerts and comedians on the Treasure Coast in 2023

In 2004, Long began posting YouTube videos of herself singing covers and writing her own music. She went viral a few times before landing a deal with Capitol Records, where she released her debut album "Jukebox" in 2009 under her real name.

After that, she began writing some of the biggest hits of the 2010s for artists such as Rhianna, Selena Gomez, Madonna and Kelly Clarkson. If you have ever listened to hits such as "Imagine" by Ariana Grande , "Timber" by Pitbull featuring Kesha , or "Worth It" by Fifth Harmony — you can thank Long for those lyrics.

In 2018, she adopted her stage name and left Capitol Records to be represented by her own label, Super Giant Records, before signing with Def Jam Records in 2022. Her first album under her alias was released in 2021, called " Nobody Knows ."

Her 2022 album "P.D.A." is what scored her three Grammy nominations this year. She was also nominated for Best New Artist, but lost to Samara Joy, and for Best R&B Song, but her song "Hrs & Hrs" lost to Beyonce's "Cuff It."

"My deepest desire is that somebody is following my story. There is a little one out there that is going to see me and understand what it took for me to get here and realizing they can do it too," Long said in a Grammy interview. "Hopefully, this means that people will listen to me the first time when I say something and I don't have to continue to fight to get my vision across."

Here are the other nominees in each category Long competed in:

Grammys: Best R&B Performance

  • "Virgo's Groove," Beyoncé
  • "Here With Me," Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak
  • "Over," Lucky Daye
  • "Hurt Me So Good," Jazmine Sullivan

Grammys: Best New Artist

  • Anitta
  • Omar Apollo
  • DOMi & JD Beck
  • Latto
  • Måneskin
  • Tobe Nwigwe
  • Molly Tuttle
  • Wet Leg

Grammys: Best R&B Song

  • "Good Morning Gorgeous," by Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson and Tiara Thomas
  • "Hurt Me So Good," by Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan and Elliott Trent
  • "Please Don't Walk Away," by PJ Morton

Gianna Montesano is TCPalm's underserved communities reporter. You can contact her at gianna.montesano@tcpalm.com , 772-409-1429 or follow her on Twitter @gmontesano13 .

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Muni Long wrote lyrics for Ariana Grande, Pitbull, Fifth Harmony. She beat Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige for a Grammy

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez, Mary J. Blige, & More of the Best Sparkly Looks on the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet

When it comes to red-carpet fashion, we really love when people push the boundaries with their style. Whether it’s a vibrant color that not a lot of people can rock or a look that’s a total 180 from their usual looks, we’re all about it. However, if there’s one trend or characteristic we fall for every time: it’s the sparkles. If it dazzles, if it sparkles, if it glimmers, chances are, we’re drooling over it. And at this year’s Grammy Awards, we were losing it.
People

Cher Holds Hands with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards at Pre-Grammy Party

The couple was first romantically linked in November Cher has a new red carpet date this Grammy Award weekend. The Grammy winner and Hall of Fame inductee, 76, walked hand-in-hand with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards on Saturday night, showing off their casual couple's style during Steven Victor and Tod's Pre-Grammy party celebrating nominees Pusha T and The Dream at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills. For the outing, Cher donned a shimmering white Chrome Hearts jacket trimmed in black, layered over a sparkling top. She finished the look with a pair of gray trousers featuring...
CBS New York

2023 Grammys: How to watch Beyoncé vs. Adele, Bad Bunny and more

The 65th annual Grammy Awards this Sunday night, Feb. 5, honor the best of the music industry, with comedian Trevor Noah returning as host. The show promises a packed lineup of contemporary stars, iconic veterans and promising newcomers, and will  include special big-name performances to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The Grammys will be broadcast live from Los Angeles, starting at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, on CBS television stations and will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.Beyoncé leads this year's nominees, with nine nods from the Recording Academy. Kendrick Lamar follows closely behind with eight.All eyes will be on a handful...
The Hollywood Reporter

Kim Petras Says She’s the First Trans Woman to Win Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “This is a Huge Moment”

Kim Petras, who won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for “Unholy” with Sam Smith, said she is the first transgender woman to win the award. Accepting the honor, she said, “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award.” As the audience cheered and applauded, with Smith standing by her side, Petras continued, “I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight.”More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)The Best and Most...
Rolling Stone

Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Chris Stapleton Take 2023 Grammys to ‘Higher Ground’

Stevie Wonder linked up with fellow Motown legend Smokey Robinson and country star Chris Stapleton for a special performance at the Grammy Awards. Introduced by Billy Crystal — who gave a shoutout to his legendary producer uncle, Milt Gabler — Wonder took the stage. Backed by the group WanMor, he took the crowd through the Temptations’ “The Way You Do the Things You Do.” Robinson then joined the stage for “Tears of a Clown,” which he co-wrote with Wonder and Hank Cosby in 1967. For the finale, Stapleton joined for “Higher Ground,” sporting a cowboy hat with a turquoise stone. They...
Variety

Madonna to Present at Grammy Awards, Plus Who Else Is Attending and Skipping Music’s Biggest Night

At a time when nothing feels normal anymore, the first “normal” Grammy Week in three years is shaping up to be even more action-packed than the pre-Covid years. Starting Wednesday, nearly every day and night is jam-packed with parties, showcases, brunches, lunches and happy hours like it was 2019 all over again. Amid all the hubbub, we’re still awaiting the full lineup of performers for the Feb. 5 show at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com arena, which the Grammys have been announcing unusually late in the game this year — and literally during a game, as was the case when Harry Styles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Kim Kardashian Debuts New Hairstyle While Singing Ariana Grande Songs

Kim Kardashian is showing off her new hairstyle. On Wednesday night (February 8th) the SKIMS founder shared a series of videos to her Instagram Stories that revealed she had bangs cut into her flowing hair and has returned to being a brunette. Kardashian showed it off to fans as she filmed herself in front of a mirror while modeling different pieces from her SKIMS collection.
PopSugar

Kelly Clarkson Pours Her Soul Into a Cover of Adele's "Set Fire to the Rain"

Covering an Adele song is no easy feat, but Kelly Clarkson is always up for the challenge. On the Feb. 7 episode of her talk show, the host sang Adele's 2011 hit "Set Fire to the Rain" — a timely choice given the English pop star's recent Grammy win. With backup instrumentals provided by My Band Y'all, Clarkson brought her own flair to the emotional track, weaving a few unexpected high notes into the chorus and giving the performance her all from start to finish.
Uncovering Florida

Florida Strawberry Festival Loses Headliner & Gains 5 More: Here's Who's Set To Take The Stage Instead

With the 2023 iteration of Florida's Strawberry Fest right around the corner, snagging tickets to see your favorite talent might have already been on your to-do list. With notable names like Willie Nelson, Lynard Skynard, Halestorm, and more announced back in November of 2022, the headliners for Florida Strawberry Festival 2023 was already shaping up to be a musical hit and blast from the past for fruit munchers, lyric lovers, and nostalgia seekers alike. Five additional artists now flesh out the roster of over 20 performers, while one leaves the line-up.
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

See Jennifer Hudson, John Legend Duet on ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ to Mark 100th Episode

Jennifer Hudson and John Legend sang an impromptu duet of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Trouble Water” to celebrate the 100th episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. The two EGOT winners were making the usual daytime television conversation when Legend noticed the piano on the stage, an instrument that Hudson admittedly can’t play. Reading the room, Legend suggested the two sing together. “I know you very famously played the great Aretha Franklin, and she did a wonderful version of this song,” Legend told the Respect star. “I like to do this song too, and it’s on my new solo album. We...
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy