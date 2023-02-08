ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Former FBI director talks law-enforcement to Council of 100 in Palm Beach

By shannon donnelly, Palm Beach Daily News
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 2 days ago
Former FBI Director Louis Freeh was the guest speaker at a dinner for the members of of the Council of 100, an auxiliary division comprising major supporters of the Palm Beach Police & Fire Foundation.

The event took place in December at The Breakers and also included a cocktail reception and remarks from Tim Mora, David Mack and John Scarpa.

More Palm Beach society news here.

Mack, vice president of the foundation and council co-founder, welcomed the guests and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Moran, council president and co-founder, announced that the town's police officers would soon have enhanced protection as a result of a donation of ultra-lightweight tactical gear and bulletproof vests.

Palm Beach residents Warren and Allison Kanders made the donation, valued at nearly $400,000, through the Palm Beach Police & Fire Foundation.

Council co-founder Scarpa introduced the guest speaker.

The former FBI chief spoke about cybersecurity issues, challenges posed by new technology, counter-terrorism programs, and the future of law enforcement.

The evening also included the presentation of the Officer of the Quarter Awards by police Chief Nick Caristo.

Recipients were Crime Scene Manager Amanda Guszak, and Detectives Stephen Buscemi and Erick Ward.

Palm Beach Fire Chief Darrel Donatto presented Lt. Anthony Curtis with the Firefighter of the Quarter Award. Each award recipient received a check from the foundation.

The foundation's major fundraiser, the sold-out Palm Beach Police & Fire Rescue Ball, took place Jan. 21 at the Mar-a-Lago Club.

