Belmont, NC

Stuart Cramer wrestlers Matt Karagias, Charlie Sly look to cap careers with NCHSAA gold

By Joe L Hughes II, The Gaston Gazette
 2 days ago
Despite each having dozens of matches under their belts, warding off nervous energy — commonly referred to as “butterflies” — remains a common part of Stuart Cramer wrestlers Matt Karagias' and Charlie Sly’s pre-match routine.

“I always get (a rush of) adrenaline,” Sly said. “But I just calm it with some music, going through my normal routine and jumping around with some teammates.”

Added Karagias: “Everyone gets nervous for matches. It’s just about controlling it, going out and wrestling your best.”

Few have been able to match the best of either Storm grappler as Karagias and Sly look to cap their careers with NCHSAA state wrestling titles. Their journey begins at the 3A West regional tournament, taking place Friday and Saturday at Pisgah High School in Canton. Matches get underway at 5:30 p.m. Friday, with action starting Saturday at 9 a.m.

Sly is pursuing his second individual NCHSAA state wrestling title, this after claiming gold at 113 pounds last year. Now competing at 132 pounds, the Gardner-Webb signee heads into the 3A West regional with a 46-2 record.

“I’m going into (regional and state tournaments) as if I have nothing else to prove,” Sly said. “I’m just ready to get it on.”

For Karagias, there’s unfinished business to tend to. After finishing third last February at 135 pounds, he is 42-2 this season competing at 160 pounds. If able to claim state gold, Karagias would join Sly and brother Zack as Stuart Cramer’s lone individual wrestling champions.

“We’ve put the work in. It’s just about going out there and competing,” he said. “It would mean a lot (to win a state title). I worked my whole life for it, so I’m ready to go after it.”

According to longtime Stuart Cramer coach Ryan Ward, neither needs a medal to validate their importance to the Storm wrestling program.

“It’s been a work in progress since I came here in year two (at Stuart Cramer),” he said. “It’s been a steady climb, and (Sly and Karagias) have done a lot to help us get to the point of winning (Big South 3A) dual team championships like we did this year.

“They are not only successful on the mat, but they do a good job of getting others to follow their lead. They’ve laid the groundwork for us to be successful after they leave, and I’m grateful to them for that.”

Wrestlers to watch

3A West

At Pisgah High School, Canton

  • Jaelen Culp, Kings Mountain, Fr. (27-2; 138 pounds)
  • Caleb Haynes, North Gaston (36-4; 113 pounds)
  • Matt Karagias, Stuart Cramer, Sr. (42-2; 160 pounds)
  • Ashton Knauf, South Point, So. (33-3; 182 pounds)
  • Charlie Sly, Stuart Cramer, Sr (46-2; 132 pounds)
  • Will Varner, Kings Mountain, Fr: (26-2; 126 pounds)
  • Carson Wince, Crest, Jr. (40-2; 170 pounds)

2A West

At West Lincoln High School, Vale

  • Mason Avery, West Lincoln, Sr. (38-2; 182 pounds)
  • John David Curtis, Burns, Sr. (26-1; 145 pounds)
  • Caleb Deaton, Lincolnton, Jr. (42-5; 132 pounds)
  • Patrick Goins, West Lincoln, Sr. (40-6; 170 pounds)
  • Austin Price, East Gaston, Sr. (39-4, 145 pounds)
  • Trey Fuller, Shelby, Jr. (24-7; 220 pounds)
  • Kaden Shoup, Burns, Jr. (19-2; 120 pounds)
  • Josh White, Lincolnton, Sr. (40-5; 160 pounds)

1A West

At Mitchell High School, Bakersville

  • Kam Bolin, Cherryville, Sr. (32-10; 170 pounds)
  • Chase Miller, Cherryville, Sr. (37-4; 152 pounds)
  • Justice Washington, Mountain Island Charter, So. (28-5; 126 pounds)

The Gaston Gazette

The Gaston Gazette

