Brewster, MA

What should Brewster do with Wing Island? Be heard at Thursday's public forum.

By Heather McCarron, Cape Cod Times
 2 days ago
BREWSTER — A public forum to discuss access to Wing Island, a wooded open space area with a beach surrounded by a tidal marsh, is on tap for Thursday night.

Hosted by the Select Board and Town Manager Peter Lombardi, the forum will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in rooms A and B in Brewster Town Hall, 2198 Main St. The session will also be livestreamed and live broadcast on Channel 18 for those unable to attend in person.

The forum, said Lombardi, "is focused on identifying current conditions and potential future access options to Wing Island, not on any particular solution."

It will include a discussion about the possibility of bringing a conservation restriction on the island before town meeting and will highlight the latest developments regarding three related citizens' petition articles that will be discussed at a special town meeting tentatively scheduled for March 6.

Residents will have the chance to make comments and ask questions and are also invited to submit written comments to the select board after the forum.

Wing IslandBrewster voters reject local community plan over Wing Island boardwalk concerns

Why is access to Brewster's Wing Island controversial?

Access to Wing Island has raised controversy in town, with 700 residents signing a citizens' petition to bring discussion of the issue and a vote to a special town meeting. Most notably, the petitioners are opposed to the idea of a proposed raised boardwalk to the island that is part of plans under consideration for the development of Drummer Boy Park. The petition effort is supported by the Friends of Wing Island, a group of concerned residents dedicated to the preservation of Wing Island and the surrounding marshlands.

A "Save Wing Island" lawn sign campaign is underway as part of the effort to stop the development of a raised boardwalk.

Currently, the island is accessed by grade-level planks that become submerged during high tides.

Mary O'Neil, a member of the group, said critics of an elevated boardwalk worry it will bring too much activity to the delicate marsh and island, home to bird species that are of special concern or endangered.

Valentine's Day on Cape CodLooking to spice things up for your Valentine? Here's what Cape Cod chefs recommend.

"We feel like the town's long-term goal is to turn this Drummer Boy Park and Wing Island into a recreation destination," she said.

Fellow member Debra Johnson, part of the group's management committee, said Wing Island "is a fragile barrier beach" that should be left as it is, and its conservation protections enhanced — including transferring stewardship of the island from the select board to the conservation commission. Instead, she said, the town should focus on developing the former Sea Camps properties, acquired in 2021, for more recreational uses, and leave Wing Island as strictly a conservation area.

Lombardi said after an initial public forum last August, there were extensive community comments in the late summer and early fall. As a result, the town has had any further preliminary design work for the proposed boardwalk on pause since October 2022.

Additionally, a $1 million pledge from private donors to support construction of an elevated boardwalk was rescinded as a result of the strong show of opposition to it. According to Lombardi, the donors "did not intend for their donation or this project to be controversial."

But, he noted, "the donors remain open to providing financial assistance to the town in the future if and when the community has identified a consensus solution to Wing Island access."

More background information from the town can be found on the town website at: https://www.brewster-ma.gov/wing-island-boardwalk-project

To join Thursday's public forum remotely, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81430426289?pwd=RGJhcEJ5OTZqSVh0T1RrdXpVRk1tdz09 or call 305-224-1968; Webinar ID: 814 3042 6289; Passcode: 993993

Contact Heather McCarron at hmccarron@capecodonline.com.

Comments / 2

