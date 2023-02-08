ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

We are all experts on Chinese spy balloons now | Letters

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IJ9qF_0kgDRLUW00
Debris falling from the sky after a Chinese spy balloon was shot down by an F-22 military fighter jet over Surfside Beach, South Carolina, on Saturday. [ JOE GRANITA | Zuma Press ]

Who knew we all knew so much?

Who knew we had so many “experts”? Suddenly, with minimal information, the average citizen seems to be an expert on surveillance, spy balloons, F-22s, missiles, in-air explosion debris fields and international diplomacy. If the Chinese were hoping for nothing more than the further implosion of American political rhetoric, mission accomplished. I think I see why the intelligence community kept the previous balloon incursions a secret.

John Skey, Bradenton

An untold toll

Florida is still learning a hard COVID lesson | Editorial, Feb. 7

Hey, I’ll be 90 in a couple of weeks and don’t feel safe at all in a state where I think the governor demonstrates daily his belief that politics is more important than public health. Right now, 63 Floridians are dying every day from COVID; 95% of them are 65 or older, including many who have not gotten a booster shot that might have saved their lives. How many have died because of the misrepresentation of the bivalent booster by the governor and his stripping away of mask safety measures?

John Ennis, Hudson

Band together on bans

Throw the book at the thought police | Column, Jan. 29

It’s ironic that certain groups are protesting the banning of certain books in public school libraries. I can remember a few years ago when some liberals were calling for the banning of “Huckleberry Finn,” “Tom Sawyer” and “To Kill a Mockingbird” because they used racist language. It appears now that everyone has gotten into the act. My personal opinion? If it is important to you that your child gets exposure to certain writings, you have several options. For one, you can go to your local library. If the library does not have the desired books, you can get together with like-minded persons, buy the books and share them in a local book drop box (which is already being done with “The Bluest Eye”).

Tom Craig, Riverview

An easier way

Here’s a novel idea. Instead of spending up to $15 million to refund nearly half a billion dollars to whomever paid a few dollars of taxes, why not just spend it all on road and bridge repairs in Hillsborough County? People who do not live in Hillsborough also paid taxes and trying to figure out who gets money will certainly be fraught with what I’ll call “clusterfraud.” This is a simple solution.

David Lubin, Tampa

Comments / 1

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Mark the words of leaders who would chill news reporting | Letters

Even though freedom of the press is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, politicians often dislike the light of unfettered truth. From tariffs on Canadian paper, which is used by print media, to weakening libel law protections, anti-democratic political figures will try many things to weaken the Fourth Estate. Authoritarian leaders dislike a free press and government in the sunshine. So, pay attention to the rhetoric of any politician who wants to weaken or chill news reporting. Countless lawsuits and litigation will make all Americans less able to gain access to information needed to maintain a free society. And remember, lawsuits work both ways. You can bet hard right wing media will dislike weakened libel laws at least as much as any other group.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Florida balloon is not the same as Chinese spy balloon, CEO says

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local aerospace company is having to answer some interesting questions related to this weekend’s Chinese spy balloon story. Skyborne Technology is building an airship almost identical to the Chinese balloon that the U.S. government shot down. As soon as the Chinese spy balloon story broke, Skyborne technology CEO Michael […]
FLORIDA STATE
sarasotamagazine.com

Why Are Police Officers Overdosing From Fentanyl?

Florida is no stranger to opioids. Between 2006 and 2012, the state was at the center of the opioid epidemic. During that time, Florida doctors made up 90 of the nation's top 100 opioid prescribers, and 85 percent of the country's oxycodone was prescribed in the Sunshine State. Today, Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida school choice supporters spar as voucher organization is targeted

The debate over how to expand Florida’s school voucher program has launched a rift between two influential groups tied to conservative politics. The Florida Citizens Alliance, a southwest Florida group better known for efforts to have books pulled from schools, has called on lawmakers to pin back the power of Step Up for Students, the Tampa-based organization that helped create the state’s scholarship and voucher programs and manages about 99% of them.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida’s citrus forecast takes another hit

TALLAHASSEE - The forecast of Florida’s orange production dropped again Wednesday, as efforts intensify to assist citrus growers who sustained damage in Hurricane Ian. The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a revised forecast that said Florida growers will fill 16 million 90-pound boxes of oranges during the current season. That is down from a January forecast of 18 million boxes and would be the lowest amount since 15.9 million boxes were filled in the 1935-1936 season.
FLORIDA STATE
espnswfl.com

Florida Bride Gets Pooped On By A Bird While Giving Her Vows

“This is good luck, right?” Truly, the most serious part of a wedding is when the couple exchange vows. So when this couple decided to hold their wedding at a seaside setting on Daytona Beach, Florida, they didn’t think of one thing. There’s birds. According to the Daily Star, the Florida Bride started off her speech “The past year and a half, you have been working so hard to make sure we can build the home of our dreams.”
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Here’s another thing Biden should press Florida Republicans to do | Letters

President Biden, welcome to Florida. Now a little help, please | Editorial, Feb. 9. While the Tampa Bay Times Editorial Board has suggested some good ideas for President Joe Biden to support during his visit (putting manatees back on the endangered species list, cleaning up Florida’s springs and waterways and creating a national home insurance fund to help lower premium costs), there is at least one other that also requires the president’s attention, if not more so: urging Florida to join the majority of states that have extended Medicaid coverage to more low-income residents. This would greatly benefit more than 800,000 Floridians who cannot afford health insurance under the state’s highly restrictive eligibility rules. It is, of course, highly unlikely that Gov. Ron DeSantis or his Republican-dominated Legislature would heed an appeal of this sort by the president. But it certainly would contrast Biden’s concern for the welfare of ordinary Americans with the governor’s consistent support for his donors’ business interests.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

VIDEO: Florida Bride Pooped on by Bird during Wedding Vows

A Florida bride was at the altar exchanging vows with her groom when a bird flew by and pooped on her. The bride and groom were gazing lovingly into each other's eyes when the woman felt something on her shoulder. Look closely at the video and you can see the white droplets fall on her.
FLORIDA STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Floating Cabin In Florida Is The Ultimate Place To Stay Overnight

As far as unique adventures go, we have a floating home in Florida that is the ultimate overnight getaway. HomeAWave is a moored houseboat outside of Jacksonville that is available to rent for a weekend getaway. With cozy accommodations, plus incredible views of the St. Johns River, you won’t ever want to leave once you wake up to these sunrises.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
91K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy