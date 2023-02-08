ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola chef Darian Hernandez to compete on Food Network Chopped special Valentine's Day

By Brittany Misencik, Pensacola News Journal
 2 days ago

Pensacola chef Darian Hernandez has recently gained a space under Pensacola’s culinary spotlight after being selected to take on the role of executive chef at the open-fire, Spanish inspired restaurant Brother Fox earlier this year.

However, the next title he is hoping to earn is "Chopped" champion.

In a "Blind Date Night" episode airing at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 on Food Network , Hernandez will work alongside New Jersey chef Izzy Buasier for the grand prize and coveted title. The winning team will receive $10,000 split between the chefs and an extended stay in New York City, where the episode was filmed.

In addition to flirtatious commentary and ingredients designed to set the mood for the Valentine’s Day inspired Food Network episode, chefs will be paired with culinary partners that producers view to be their perfect match.

"Heart-shaped pasta and a flirty cocktail get things going in the appetizer round," a written statement provided by the Food Network said. "As they cook up chateaubriand entrees, the couples find ways to connect, like doing shots in the pantry and discovering matching tattoos. A race to the ice cream machine in the final round adds some stress to the blind dates and has everyone wondering which duo can persevere under pressure and win."

When Food Network began their nationwide search last year for single chefs to debut in the holiday special, Hernandez caught the networks eye for his affinity toward Spanish-influenced cuisine.

Not only is Hernandez technically trained after attending Johnson and Wales University in Miami but has gained invaluable hands-on experience working in Michelin-starred restaurants spanning major cities such as Atlanta, Washington and New York City.

Prior to Hernandez landing the partnership with Lily Hall, he built a local following working as executive chef at Pensacola Beach’s Grand Marlin.

What to expect on the show

Four paired-up chefs from around the country will be competing in three rounds to impress celebrity judges Tiffani Faison, Amanda Freitag and Chris Santos by transforming unique ingredients revealed only moments before the challenge begins.

Chefs will compete in an appetizer, entrée and dessert course with an elimination after each round.

Some of the selected chefs will represent Illinois, New York, California and even a fellow Florida chef from the 30A beach community.

Each round will be timed at a half hour or less. The chef duos will need to work together to come up with a dish highlighting both of their strengths to create one cohesive product.

Nodding to the episode’s theme of love, Hernandez said there does have to be trust quickly forged between the two partners to dictate who will take the lead in each round based on their differing skillsets.

Although Hernandez cannot detail the dish(es) that he and Buasier crafted until the episode airs, he can reveal that the challenge is “true to the show” as far as how quickly the showstopping meals are expected to come together.

Now adjusting back into life in Pensacola, he has taken his experience from the show with him and is prepared to use his newfound knowledge to positively impact Pensacola’s culinary scene.

“I just have to stay focused and deliver,” Hernandez said.

Tune in to Food Network on Feb. 14 to see Hernandez’s fate.

