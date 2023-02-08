ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How To Prepare At Home The Restaurant Style Tea Recipe

Tea, despite its Chinese origins, has turned out to be a indispensable energy beverage in all Indian households. Whatever be the weather, be it freezing cold, or scorching hot sunny weather, we don't mind having a cup of hot tea to revitalize ourselves. It is not the weather; it is the willingness for a cup of refreshing tea that makes the world go around in all seasons. Delectable varieties such as masala tea, Suleimani tea, and so on have caught our fancy and imagination and are widely prepared in most households. It is a welcome alternative to coffee any day and especially with the ginger tea variety that offers good health in a steaming mug of aromatic tea, it is a way of bouncing back to life when you are especially fatigued at the end of the days work.
Fried Chicken Restaurant Closes After Just 1 Year Open

Fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, and chicken wings have been all the rage in the restaurant industry over the last several years. Countless chicken sandwich shops have sprouted throughout the Valley, some of which are connected to major celebrities (ranging from Shaq to Samuel L. Jackson). And while the traditional chicken restaurants continue to see massive lines pushing out of the parking lot into the road (looking at your Chick-fil-a), it isn’t necessarily foolproof. In fact, one chicken wing restaurant, which has been open for just over a year, has officially thrown in the towel and closed down.
The best restaurant in the world is closing. Why fine dining is becoming unsustainable

René Redzepi has gained worldwide acclaim for his menu of seasonal, foraged, New Nordic innovations at noma, like this plankton cake © Salvador Maniquiz / Shutterstock. Toward the beginning of the recently released horror-comedy film The Menu – about a dreamy fine-dining experience turned nightmare – chef Julian Slowik, played by Ralph Fiennes, announces to the 12 privileged diners his one directive for the four-hour meal to come.
New Burger Restaurant Is Now Open

Few things in life taste as good as a properly made burger. There’s just something about the way the meat pairs with a perfect bun, the way the toppings provide both sweet and savory experiences in your mouth, all enhancing the textural profile of every single item held together by two halves of bread. It is why so many restaurants out there look for ways to add their own concoctions to the burger world. It makes it possible for every single person to find exactly what they are looking for in a burger. Whether it is beef topped with bacon, fried onions, and blue cheese or turkey coated with avocado, swiss, and mushrooms, there’s truly something for everyone. And now, with a new burger joint opening up in metro Phoenix, there’s another destination to try.
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat

Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
Fried Chicken Restaurant From Korea Set to Open

Fried chicken is about as staple of an American culinary creation as anything else offered in the United States. However, other nationalities and regions around the world have taken notice. During the Korean War, U.S. troops introduced fried chicken to the local population, as military members celebrated Thanksgiving with fried chicken, instead of turkey, which was not easily available to them. While the military eventually left, the idea of fried chicken remained. Since then, South Korea has crafted its own fried chicken recipes and flavors, unique to them with their available spices and flavors. It has grown increasingly popular over the decades, and now a Korean-based fried chicken restaurant is making its way to metro Phoenix.
Celebrity Chef Tries Costco's Famous Rotisserie Chicken

One of the best parts of every visit to the warehouse mega-grocery chain Costco (COST) - Get Free Report is stopping by the little food counter on your way out the door. Customers will secure a spot in line as soon as they finish checkout, leaning against their carts packed full of bulk-package groceries and listening carefully for their ticket number to be called.
At This Intimate New Korean Tasting Counter in NYC, You Get Your Own Private Chef for the Night

Oiji Mi, the modern Korean restaurant in New York City’s Flatiron neighborhood, won its first Michelin star just a few months after opening. And now chef Brian Kim is taking his lauded cuisine to a new spot. On Tuesday, the restaurant’s team opened Bōm, an intimate space offering up a mix between a chef’s counter and a Korean steakhouse. Situated behind Oiji Mi (the name is an abbreviation of “behind Oiji Mi,” and also means “spring” in Korean), the new place only has room for up to 17 guests. Two seatings will be available per night for the $325 tasting menu. Sitting...
Florida Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America

America loves beef, and the best way to enjoy it is a juicy, nicely-cooked steak. Thankfully, the country is full of steakhouses dedicated to serving you a hearty meal complete with delicious sides, add-ons, and beverages. There are some joints, however, that are a cut above the rest. That's why...
Kosher Chinese Restaurant Holy Chow! Seeking Mashgiachs

Award-winning kosher Chinese restaurant Holy Chow! is seeking certified mashgiachs to oversee the restaurant’s operations, according to a post on the outlet’s Facebook page. Kosher restaurants require a mashgiach to be on duty at all times in order to ensure that the food being served is kosher. According...
Carls Jr. And Hardees Just Dropped 2 Philly Cheesesteak Flavors

If you're going to Philadelphia, you mustn't miss an opportunity to try the city's famed Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich. The sandwich, which typically includes strips of ribeye steak, griddled onions, and melty cheese, was born in the 1930s when a hot dog vendor experimented with his lunch one day. Since then, it's become a beloved food in American fare, and has been sold in different sandwich shops all around the city (via Visit Philly) — and it's popularity makes sense, since the Philly Cheesesteak has become a iconic part of the city's culture (per Tony Lukes).
Pair Seafood Towers With ‘Glug Jugs’ at Puritan & Company’s New Oyster Bar

Inman Square fixture Puritan & Company has debuted a little something new next door: An adjacent oyster bar complete with seafood towers, lobster sandwiches, and “glug jugs,” or cocktails served in glasses shaped like open-mouthed fish. “We wanted to do some stuff in there that was kind of more fun and playful,” restaurateur and chef Will Gilson says. Starting on February 7, the oyster bar is open seven nights per week, from 5 to 10 p.m. The team isn’t taking reservations for the more laid-back space; seating is first come, first served.

