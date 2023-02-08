Read full article on original website
Bellefontaine Examiner
West Liberty Historical Society hosts Valentine’s Fundraising Gala
The West Liberty Historical Society hosts a Valentine’s Day Fundraising Gala Saturday, Feb. 11, at the West Liberty Opera House. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the semi-formal event, and dinner is at 7 p.m. A prime rib dinner will be served. Entertainment and dancing are part of the...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Pupils build nesting box to benefit owls at Myeerah
The Benjamin Logan Environmental Science Club recently assisted in the construction of a barn owl nesting box, soon to be erected at Myeerah Nature Preserve. The students spent part of the session researching a chosen owl species. Information such as prey items and where in Ohio their species are found were used to prepare a report that will be given to the rest of the club.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Lady Spartans pick up two wins
Calvary Christian’s girls basketball team beat East Dayton Christian 51-25 and defeated Germantown Christian 50-13 in recent action. The Spartans are now 10-2 overall and 10-0 in the Ohio Valley Christian Conference. In the win over EDC, Hannah Marlow tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Spartans....
Bellefontaine Examiner
Maria Valeria ‘Val’ Clay
Maria Valeria “Val” Clay, 77, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 5:53 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at her home. She was born on March 31, 1945, in Bogata Mures. Val married Marion Franklin Clay in 1983, and he preceded her in death on December 20, 1993. She was also preceded in death by a stepson, Randy Clay.
wktn.com
Woman Arrested on Two Offenses Monday in Kenton
A woman with a New London, Ohio address was arrested on Monday at Kenton Nursing and Rehab. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the facility on Jacob Parrott Boulevard after receiving a call about a suspicious person. At the scene, officers arrested Robin...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Dog owner cited after canine bites police officer
Blaze M. Clark, 28, of 612 W. Baird St., West Liberty, was issued a summons for dog at large related to an incident Monday, Feb. 6. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a report Monday regarding a West Liberty Police Department officer who was injured after responding to a report of a dog on the loose at 512 Runkle St., West Liberty.
wktn.com
County Road 130 Reopened After Crash this Morning
Emergency personnel were dispatched to a traffic crash on County Road 130 west of County Road 115 this morning. According to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash resulted in downed power lines. County Road 130 was closed for several hours. No details have been provided at this time.
