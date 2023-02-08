ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Has Died At 48

Former Ohio State wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley has passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 48 years old.  Prior to joining Ohio State's football team, Stanley played at Thomas Worthington High. He was an All-Ohio selection at running back, rushing for 1,537 yards ...
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland.com

Ohio State football needs to close the NIL gap in recruiting, and a plan is coming together

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Perhaps you noticed a more optimistic tone from Ohio State football coach Ryan Day on the late national signing day last Wednesday. Exactly 42 days earlier, on the first day of the early signing period, Day could not hide his frustration. He did not really try. Players the Buckeyes thought they would sign — but did not, in the coaching staff’s estimation, due to NIL deals promised by other schools — undercut the celebration around a 20-member signing class that ranked fifth in the nation.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Tristan Gebbia offers a blueprint for how Ohio State can keep its quarterback room full

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There’s a bit of a science to putting together a quarterback room and Ryan Day seems to have figured out how to maneuver through it with Ohio State’s. The main goal is recruiting the best quarterback there is in every cycle, which up until the 2023 class meant finding five-stars and high-end four-stars willing to come to compete in a stacked room knowing the end result is a potential trip to New York City as a Heisman Trophy finalist and a first-round NFL Draft pick. It’s a great way to build a competitive room, but it’s also a great way to have that room fall apart every offseason thanks to the transfer portal.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing Ohio State News

A disturbing claim was made during this week's trial involving former Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint. Back in February of 2020, Ripe and Wint were accused of raping a then-19-year-old woman. After these allegations surfaced, they were dismissed from Ohio State's team. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Former Ohio State football players make shocking claim during trial

Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint are currently on trial having been accused of raping a then-19-year-old woman while they attended Ohio State University and played for the football team. On Wednesday, Riep and another former player testified that Buckeyes football players were told to record or get evidence of consent from any sexual partner in Read more... The post Former Ohio State football players make shocking claim during trial appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Two Ohio basketball experts predicting Bronny to Ohio State

Lebron James high school coach Dru Joyce and All Ohio Basketball Coach / Co-Director George Howard weighed in on the next James bound for basketball glory. Combo guard Bronny James certainly has a basketball future and may take the college route before the professional ranks. Both basketball lifers could see...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio takes center stage at State of the Union

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio took center stage during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, particularly during the president laying out his economic agenda. While touting his administration’s goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs, Biden, for the second year in a row, brought up Intel’s semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. “Outside of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Family 'traumatized' after robbed at gunpoint in their home

NBC4 spoke with the family who said they no longer feel safe inside their own home after being robbed at gunpoint on Monday. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3lklRWm. Family ‘traumatized’ after robbed at gunpoint in …. NBC4 spoke with the family who said they no longer feel safe inside their...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Franklin Co. Leads State in Fatal Crashes

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said from 2018 to 2022 there have been over 5,600 fatal crashes on Ohio roadways resulting in over 6,000 fatalities. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in that time period Franklin County led the state with 538 fatal crashes, followed by Cuyahoga County at 445, Hamilton at 294, Montgomery at 275 and Lucas at 207.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Intel in Ohio: What jobs in New Albany are available?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Intel semiconductor fabrication plants under construction just east of Columbus got a nod — for the second year in a row — from President Joe Biden during his Tuesday night State of the Union. “Outside of Columbus, Ohio, Intel is building semiconductor factories on a thousand acres — a literal […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
