Former College Football Star Tragically DiesOnlyHomersColumbus, OH
Former football players found not guilty of 2020 rape and kidnappingThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus State Community College: A community college for OhioMint MessageColumbus, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State basketball loses to Northwestern, 69-63, continues downward spiral in Big Ten
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Boo Buie scored 19 points and reserve Brooks Barnhizer scored a career-high 19 points and Northwestern beat Ohio State 69-63 on Thursday. Buie now has scored in double figures in 22 of 24 games this season, including 18 straight. Chase Audige scored 12 points in the win.
Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Has Died At 48
Former Ohio State wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley has passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 48 years old. Prior to joining Ohio State's football team, Stanley played at Thomas Worthington High. He was an All-Ohio selection at running back, rushing for 1,537 yards ...
cleveland.com
Ohio State football needs to close the NIL gap in recruiting, and a plan is coming together
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Perhaps you noticed a more optimistic tone from Ohio State football coach Ryan Day on the late national signing day last Wednesday. Exactly 42 days earlier, on the first day of the early signing period, Day could not hide his frustration. He did not really try. Players the Buckeyes thought they would sign — but did not, in the coaching staff’s estimation, due to NIL deals promised by other schools — undercut the celebration around a 20-member signing class that ranked fifth in the nation.
Tristan Gebbia offers a blueprint for how Ohio State can keep its quarterback room full
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There’s a bit of a science to putting together a quarterback room and Ryan Day seems to have figured out how to maneuver through it with Ohio State’s. The main goal is recruiting the best quarterback there is in every cycle, which up until the 2023 class meant finding five-stars and high-end four-stars willing to come to compete in a stacked room knowing the end result is a potential trip to New York City as a Heisman Trophy finalist and a first-round NFL Draft pick. It’s a great way to build a competitive room, but it’s also a great way to have that room fall apart every offseason thanks to the transfer portal.
Former Ohio State wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley dies at age 48
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Former Ohio State football wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died following a four-year battle with prostate cancer. He was 48 years old. Which Ohio State football players were invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine?. He played wide receiver from 1993-96, catching 63 passes for 1,136 yards...
Garrett Wilson wins NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, marking the start of a potential Ohio State trend
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Garrett Wilson was once part of the early stages of Ohio State’s offensive renaissance now he continues that ideal in the NFL after being named Offensive Rookie of the Year. The Buckeyes spent much of the last decade watching it be the norm for their defensive...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing Ohio State News
A disturbing claim was made during this week's trial involving former Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint. Back in February of 2020, Ripe and Wint were accused of raping a then-19-year-old woman. After these allegations surfaced, they were dismissed from Ohio State's team. ...
A Top 25 overall prospect says he will soon return to Ohio State for the third time
An elite defensive end/athlete from Georgia says he will soon return to Ohio State for the third time.
Former Ohio State football players make shocking claim during trial
Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint are currently on trial having been accused of raping a then-19-year-old woman while they attended Ohio State University and played for the football team. On Wednesday, Riep and another former player testified that Buckeyes football players were told to record or get evidence of consent from any sexual partner in Read more... The post Former Ohio State football players make shocking claim during trial appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WSYX ABC6
Two Ohio basketball experts predicting Bronny to Ohio State
Lebron James high school coach Dru Joyce and All Ohio Basketball Coach / Co-Director George Howard weighed in on the next James bound for basketball glory. Combo guard Bronny James certainly has a basketball future and may take the college route before the professional ranks. Both basketball lifers could see...
What Three Things Did Ohio State Need To Do To Prevent Explosive Plays?
Ohio State safeties coach Perry Eliano detailed what the Buckeyes secondary needed to do to limit the opponent's explosive plays.
Ohio State DL coach Larry Johnson’s future, and is Jack still a Jack? Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Tuesday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means continue to work their way through interviews with Ohio State assistant coaches and staffers last week, and up now is defensive line coach Larry Johnson and his room. First up (0:30), the guys talk about...
Former Ohio State football players found not guilty of rape, kidnapping
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Franklin County jury on Thursday found two former Ohio State University football players not guilty of kidnapping and raping a 19-year-old woman in 2020. On the fourth day of their trial, Amir Riep, 24, and Jahsen Wint, 24 were acquitted on all counts three years after being accused of sexually […]
Is Jim Jordan truly investigating Twitter censorship, or is he just grandstanding? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Champaign County GOP Rep. Jim Jordan repeatedly questioned ex-Twitter employees Wednesday about the company’s decision to temporarily block dissemination of a New York Post article about Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 election. Was he grandstanding, or did he really want answers? We’re asking on...
Ohio takes center stage at State of the Union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio took center stage during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, particularly during the president laying out his economic agenda. While touting his administration’s goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs, Biden, for the second year in a row, brought up Intel’s semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. “Outside of […]
NBC4 Columbus
Chile Verde Café revamping Gemini Place restaurant, closing Sawmill location
Chile Verde Café closed its Carriage Place restaurant at 4853 Sawmill Rd. on Jan. 28 before reopening its 1522 Gemini Pl. location on Feb. 1 after a weeks-long renovation. Owner Tom Anthony said he made the decision to merge into one storefront following the COVID-19 pandemic. Chile Verde Café...
NBC4 Columbus
Family 'traumatized' after robbed at gunpoint in their home
NBC4 spoke with the family who said they no longer feel safe inside their own home after being robbed at gunpoint on Monday. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3lklRWm. Family ‘traumatized’ after robbed at gunpoint in …. NBC4 spoke with the family who said they no longer feel safe inside their...
Victim testifies in rape trial of former Ohio State football players
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The woman accusing two former Ohio State football players of raping her testified at their trial Tuesday. The day began with opening statements in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. Prosecutor Dan Meyer revealed a brief history between Amir Riep and the victim, pointing out the two grew up near the same […]
WHIZ
Franklin Co. Leads State in Fatal Crashes
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said from 2018 to 2022 there have been over 5,600 fatal crashes on Ohio roadways resulting in over 6,000 fatalities. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in that time period Franklin County led the state with 538 fatal crashes, followed by Cuyahoga County at 445, Hamilton at 294, Montgomery at 275 and Lucas at 207.
Intel in Ohio: What jobs in New Albany are available?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Intel semiconductor fabrication plants under construction just east of Columbus got a nod — for the second year in a row — from President Joe Biden during his Tuesday night State of the Union. “Outside of Columbus, Ohio, Intel is building semiconductor factories on a thousand acres — a literal […]
