COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There’s a bit of a science to putting together a quarterback room and Ryan Day seems to have figured out how to maneuver through it with Ohio State’s. The main goal is recruiting the best quarterback there is in every cycle, which up until the 2023 class meant finding five-stars and high-end four-stars willing to come to compete in a stacked room knowing the end result is a potential trip to New York City as a Heisman Trophy finalist and a first-round NFL Draft pick. It’s a great way to build a competitive room, but it’s also a great way to have that room fall apart every offseason thanks to the transfer portal.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO