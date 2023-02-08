ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
FanSided

Ohio State basketball: Buckeye fans are being sold a bunch of lies

The Ohio State basketball program is in disarray following its latest loss to Michigan over the weekend. Buckeye fans are being lied to. The Ohio State basketball program is not what it used to be. Once a proud program, now Chris Holtman has the team floundering in the abyss of a not-so-great Big Ten conference. In fact, the Buckeye program is only one of eight schools that have ten plus final four appearances. With unlimited resources and great facilities, an 11-12 record isn’t good enough.
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

NBA trade rumors: Pistons, Warriors discussing Saddiq Bey deal

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reporting that the Detroit Pistons and the Golden State Warriors have held trade discussions centering around the third year forward. As part of the deal, Bey would head to the Warriors in exchange for center James Wiseman. James Edwards of The Athletic reports that the...
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors trade former No. 2 overall pick to Pistons

James Wiseman’s Golden State Warriors career is over. The Warriors on Thursday traded Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons as part of a three-team trade. The Pistons are sending Saddiq Bey to the Atlanta Hawks as part of the deal. What’s in it for Golden State to trade the 2020 No. 2 overall pick? The Warriors... The post Warriors trade former No. 2 overall pick to Pistons appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Proposed trade would send Ben Simmons to Pistons

Could the Detroit Pistons take on Ben Simmons and what many consider to be the worst contract in the NBA if the Brooklyn Nets throw a little bit of sweetener into the deal? With the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline just hours away, there are reports floating around that the Nets are trying to move on from Simmons. There are also reports that Simmons does not have any trade value around the league. Piston Powered of FanSided has put together a trade proposal that would potentially send Simmons to the Pistons.
DETROIT, MI
Ash Jurberg

Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in Scholarships

Lebron James, who grew up in Akron, Ohio continues to give back to his local community. Yesterday Lebron broke the all-time NBA scoring record, surpassing the milestone set by Kareem Abdul Jabbar back in 1984- the year James was born. And thanks to the basketball legend's skills and the generosity of Nike founder, Phil Knight the students of Akron will also benefit.
AKRON, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Ohio State star gets coaching promotion with Lions

Former Ohio State quarterback JT Barrett appears to be moving up in the world of coaching. The former Buckeyes star is being promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach by the Detroit Lions. Barrett spent last season with the Lions as an offensive assistant, and apparently impressed enough to warrant the promotion. The #Lions have hired former... The post Ex-Ohio State star gets coaching promotion with Lions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC Sports

Report: Warriors trade Wiseman to Pistons in three-team deal

James Wiseman’s time in the Bay has come to an end. The Warriors have traded the 7-foot-1 center as part of a multi-team trade involving the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing a source. Golden State sent Wiseman to Detroit for forward Saddiq Bey, who...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Pistons

The Cavaliers are playing some of their best basketball of the season as they return home for a midweek matchup with the struggling Pistons at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland comes into tonight’s contest having won each of their last three – all by double-figures – including a 114-98 romp on Monday night in D.C., jumping on the Wizards from the opening tip, taking a 20-point edge at half and running it to 28 in the fourth quarter. All five starters tallied double-figures again and Jarrett Allen was the only one who logged more than 30 minutes as the Wine & Gold have strung together three straight for the first time since early January.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Lions RB Jamaal Williams makes guarantee for 2023 season

Heading into the 2022 season, most believed that D'Andre Swift would be the leading rusher for the Detroit Lions. But, when Swift was injured, it was Jamaal Williams who stepped in and took over as the starter and to say he did a great job would be a severe understatement. Not only did Williams rush for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career, but he also broke Barry Sanders‘ single-season record for most touchdowns scored in a season. Now, with Williams set to become an unrestricted free agent, the question is, will he re-sign with Detroit?
DETROIT, MI
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

