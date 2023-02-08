Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Los Angeles
Lakers Flip Thomas Bryant, Patrick Beverly For Davon Reed and Mo Bamba at Trade Deadline
If you thought the Los Angeles Lakers were done making moves after trading Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster three-team deal on Wednesday, than you were gravely mistaken. According to multiple reports, the Lakers made a bevy of moves in the waning hours of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday. The...
‘He’s going to be a problem’: What they’re saying about the Cavs after Wednesday’s win over the Pistons
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As Evan Mobley continues his rise in the NBA alongside fellow big man Jarrett Allen, opposing frontcourts around the league are embracing the chance to tussle with the Cavs’ twin towers. In Wednesday night’s loss to the Cavaliers, Pistons 6-foot-11, 250-pound rookie center Jalen Duren...
GP2 returns to Warriors in trade with Portland; James Wiseman traded to Detroit: report
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The NBA trade deadline has dominated the sports news cycle for the past few days, but the Golden State Warriors have been quiet until now. With the trade deadline concluding at noon Thursday, the Warriors have made a number of notable moves. KRON On is streaming news live now The Warriors […]
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Former Michigan Basketball Star
A former Michigan college basketball player has passed away. Demetrius Calip, who was a key cog in Michigan winning the national title in 1989, has died. He was 53 years old. "He was the perfect example of a great Dad and I can only be grateful and happy,” Calip II (Calip's son) shared on ...
The Big Lead
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Ohio State basketball: Buckeye fans are being sold a bunch of lies
The Ohio State basketball program is in disarray following its latest loss to Michigan over the weekend. Buckeye fans are being lied to. The Ohio State basketball program is not what it used to be. Once a proud program, now Chris Holtman has the team floundering in the abyss of a not-so-great Big Ten conference. In fact, the Buckeye program is only one of eight schools that have ten plus final four appearances. With unlimited resources and great facilities, an 11-12 record isn’t good enough.
James Wiseman traded to Detroit Pistons, gets new start in NBA | Report
The Golden State Warriors traded former Memphis Tiger James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a four-team deal that also involved the Atlanta Hawks, ESPN reported Thursday. The Pistons sent forward Saddiq Bey to the Hawks. The Warriors acquired guard Gary Payton II, and the Trail Blazers acquired five second round picks, ESPN reported. ...
MLive.com
NBA trade rumors: Pistons, Warriors discussing Saddiq Bey deal
Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reporting that the Detroit Pistons and the Golden State Warriors have held trade discussions centering around the third year forward. As part of the deal, Bey would head to the Warriors in exchange for center James Wiseman. James Edwards of The Athletic reports that the...
This Cavs-Hornets Trade Sends Jaden McDaniels To Cleveland
An NBA roster is like a puzzle. All of the pieces need to fit. Some teams have nearly got the entire picture. You can look at their roster and identify that one player type they need in order to be a complete group. If that player is a superstar, we’ve...
Warriors trade former No. 2 overall pick to Pistons
James Wiseman’s Golden State Warriors career is over. The Warriors on Thursday traded Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons as part of a three-team trade. The Pistons are sending Saddiq Bey to the Atlanta Hawks as part of the deal. What’s in it for Golden State to trade the 2020 No. 2 overall pick? The Warriors... The post Warriors trade former No. 2 overall pick to Pistons appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Proposed trade would send Ben Simmons to Pistons
Could the Detroit Pistons take on Ben Simmons and what many consider to be the worst contract in the NBA if the Brooklyn Nets throw a little bit of sweetener into the deal? With the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline just hours away, there are reports floating around that the Nets are trying to move on from Simmons. There are also reports that Simmons does not have any trade value around the league. Piston Powered of FanSided has put together a trade proposal that would potentially send Simmons to the Pistons.
Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in Scholarships
Lebron James, who grew up in Akron, Ohio continues to give back to his local community. Yesterday Lebron broke the all-time NBA scoring record, surpassing the milestone set by Kareem Abdul Jabbar back in 1984- the year James was born. And thanks to the basketball legend's skills and the generosity of Nike founder, Phil Knight the students of Akron will also benefit.
Ex-Ohio State star gets coaching promotion with Lions
Former Ohio State quarterback JT Barrett appears to be moving up in the world of coaching. The former Buckeyes star is being promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach by the Detroit Lions. Barrett spent last season with the Lions as an offensive assistant, and apparently impressed enough to warrant the promotion. The #Lions have hired former... The post Ex-Ohio State star gets coaching promotion with Lions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Report: Warriors trade Wiseman to Pistons in three-team deal
James Wiseman’s time in the Bay has come to an end. The Warriors have traded the 7-foot-1 center as part of a multi-team trade involving the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing a source. Golden State sent Wiseman to Detroit for forward Saddiq Bey, who...
NBA trade rumors: Lakers, Jazz have discussed Russell Westbrook, Mike Conley swap
With only two days until the NBA trade deadline, there’s still little clarity as to what is going to happen. Two of the teams to watch are the Jazz and Lakers. Both teams are fighting to stay in the postseason mix with the Jazz in 10th place in the Western Conference and the Lakers in 13th, 1.5 games behind Utah for the final play-in tournament spot.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Pistons
The Cavaliers are playing some of their best basketball of the season as they return home for a midweek matchup with the struggling Pistons at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland comes into tonight’s contest having won each of their last three – all by double-figures – including a 114-98 romp on Monday night in D.C., jumping on the Wizards from the opening tip, taking a 20-point edge at half and running it to 28 in the fourth quarter. All five starters tallied double-figures again and Jarrett Allen was the only one who logged more than 30 minutes as the Wine & Gold have strung together three straight for the first time since early January.
Lions RB Jamaal Williams makes guarantee for 2023 season
Heading into the 2022 season, most believed that D'Andre Swift would be the leading rusher for the Detroit Lions. But, when Swift was injured, it was Jamaal Williams who stepped in and took over as the starter and to say he did a great job would be a severe understatement. Not only did Williams rush for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career, but he also broke Barry Sanders‘ single-season record for most touchdowns scored in a season. Now, with Williams set to become an unrestricted free agent, the question is, will he re-sign with Detroit?
Yardbarker
Multiple Of Cavs Trade Targets Already Off The Table Ahead Of NBA Trade Deadline
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been linked to a long list of small forwards and guards ahead of the NBA Trade deadline. There's no secret that the team is looking for an upgrade at the wing in order to make a strong playoff push this season. However, their options are beginning...
Lakers land D’Angelo Russell and send Russell Westbrook to Jazz in 3-team trade: Report
In L.A., D’Angelo Russell is in and Russell Westbrook is out. According to numerous reports, the Lakers have acquired D’Angelo Russell in a three-team trade with Minnesota and Utah. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers land Russell and Minnesota’s Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, the Timberwolves will receive...
