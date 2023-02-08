Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Eagles general manager blasts Carson Wentz
Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts will look to bring home the organization’s second Super Bowl championship in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ahead of the matchup, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman discussed Hurts’ journey to becoming the team’s franchise quarterback, including how he overtook Carson Wentz for the starting position. Hurts Read more... The post Eagles general manager blasts Carson Wentz appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
espnswfl.com
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
New Broncos head coach Sean Payton cleaning house in Denver
The Broncos‘ coaching staff around new head coach Sean Payton is starting to take shape after many assistants have parted ways with the franchise in anticipation of Payton bringing in his own staffers. According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, “roughly 60 percent of the top coaches from last year won’t return.”
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns Sign Former Michigan DT
Cleveland made a roster move on Tuesday by adding a defensive tackle on a future/reserve contract. Michael Dwumfour was brought in, a former Michigan and Rutgers defender that signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Dwumfour made his NFL debut in 2021 with the...
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
DeMeco Ryans coaching staff tracker: Who joins the Houston Texans?
The Houston Texans continue to assemble their new coaching staff under DeMeco Ryans, the sixth full-time coach in team history. The Texans’ search has done exactly what Ryans said they would do in his introductory presser: commit to diversity. “You want a diverse staff because players learn differently, so,...
Bears News: Matt Nagy makes comments about Justin Fields
The Chicago Bears didn’t have much success with Matt Nagy as their head coach. They had one good year in 2018 where they dominated their way to the NFC North title but fell off very quickly. It was more than just the head coach but he was a big problem by the time 2021 was complete.
Eric Bieniemy Coach Choice: Commanders vs. Ravens - & Lamar Contract?
Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 2/8: Healthy Toes, Unknown Linemen, and Publicly Acceptable Bloviation
For reasons too convoluted to explain, I was asked to provide an example of my Daily Bloviation and Newswire to a fellow “media professional” yesterday. As I searched, I realized that I should probably not provide a Bloviation that includes any of the following:. — Examples of my...
Garrett Wilson wins NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, marking the start of a potential Ohio State trend
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Garrett Wilson was once part of the early stages of Ohio State’s offensive renaissance now he continues that ideal in the NFL after being named Offensive Rookie of the Year. The Buckeyes spent much of the last decade watching it be the norm for their defensive...
Former Ohio State wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley dies at age 48
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Former Ohio State football wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died following a four-year battle with prostate cancer. He was 48 years old. Which Ohio State football players were invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine?. He played wide receiver from 1993-96, catching 63 passes for 1,136 yards...
Will the Browns play in the Hall of Fame Game? Who could they play?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you miss the days of the Browns playing four preseason games, this August could be your lucky month and you have Joe Thomas to thank. There’s also a strong possibility they could face the Jets.
Josh Gordon, Vic Beasley, Martavis Bryant highlight XFL rosters
The XFL will begin its third try next week. The rebooting league’s latest season will begin Feb. 18, nearly two months before USFL 2.0’s second season is scheduled to start. This setup will make for a strange winter-spring period in which two minor leagues of sorts will be...
DraftKings Super Bowl promo: $200 bonus bets, SGP boosts, best odds
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Chiefs are going up against the Eagles on Sunday night, and new customers can use a DraftKings Super Bowl promo...
Assessing the Browns’ roster; Cavs NBA trade deadline reaction: Quincy Carrier, Sam Amico on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier joins to discuss which players will stay...
Nine Guardians make World Baseball Classic rosters; José Ramírez, Emmanuel Clase not among them
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Nine Guardians players were announced Thursday as having made rosters for their home countries competing in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, but most noteworthy for Cleveland fans were the names that did not appear on the list. All-Stars José Ramírez and Emmanuel Clase had both been...
Singer Kelly Clarkson Takes Shot at Browns During NFL Honors
Kelly Clarkson wasted no time to find a chance to take a shot at the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night at the NFL honors.
