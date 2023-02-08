Chef Kevin Belton makes shrimp and corn bisque, cheesy shrimp bread to enjoy with family, guests

Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
Chef Jamie Gwen shares big game day recipes
Chef Jamie Gwen joined us live with delicious recipes for the big game. •Two 8-ounce blocks cream cheese, at room temperature. In a large mixing bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with dippers of your choice. Hot Cheeto Fries. Ingredients. •1 pound...
Crab and corn bisque: a simple comfort food
In the heart of Wintertime, there is nothing better than some stick to your ribs, comfort food. This simple and easy recipe for crab and corn bisque just hits the spot, with less than one hour to prepare.
ABC News
Chef approved tailgate recipes for Super Bowl LVII
Your Super Bowl Sunday menu planning just got easier. Chefs Joe Isidori and Anne Burrell joined "Good Morning America" on Tuesday to share a few tailgate-worthy bites ahead of the big game. Check out their full recipes representing both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles below. Joe's Kansas City-style...
Shrimp enchiladas with cheesy pepper sauce, a delicious twist on a classic Mexican dish
An enchilada is a simple Mexican dish that consists of a filled tortilla and covered with a savory sauce. They can be filled with beef, chicken, cheese or shrimp.You name it, they are all good. But these shrimp enchiladas are a Cajun twist on that Mexican dish, covered in an ooey gooey, delicious pepper sauce that is so full of flavor, your taste buds will thank you!
Recipe: Cajun Shrimp Pasta
The post Recipe: Cajun Shrimp Pasta appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Baked Seafood Casserole
One of my favorite seafood dishes is my Baked Seafood Casserole. Loaded with fresh flounder, shrimp, sea scallops, and crab meat, every bite is full of flavor and seafood!. Perfect for seafood lovers, this easy seafood casserole will soon become one of your favorite recipes! Easy to make and so very delicious, it’s a winning combination.
KUTV
Cooking with Chef Bryan - Salt and Pepper Chicken Wings
These wonderful wings are so good and perfect for a party get together with friends and family. Deliciously simple and just right for dinner or a quick snack. 1) Remove the discard the tips from the chicken wings and cut the thighs from the wing portion setting them aside. On the flat side of the “wing” cut 3 slits to help marinade penetrate and wings cook evenly. On the “drumstick portion” poke two holes on both side of the thick portion of the “drumstick”.
Chicken Tinga Tostadas
Tinga de Pollo (Chicken Tinga) is made with shredded chicken cooked in a zesty, chipotle tomato sauce. Served on top of a crispy tostada. Tinga de Pollo (Chicken Tinga) is SO good. Next time you have leftover chicken, this is what you need to make. The sauce is mild and not too spicy yet rich and flavorful.
Crockpot Beef Stroganoff
For me, Beef Stroganoff is one of my wintertime favorite meals that is true comfort food! Before I got into crockpot and Instant Pot cooking, I used to make it in a large frying pan. Now, I do everything for this delicious dinner in my Instant Pot on the slow cooker setting.
Jalapeno poppers with salmon and cream cheese: Try the recipe
This salmon jalapeño poppers recipe from Morey’s Fine Fish & Seafood is an easy-to-make appetizer that can be served during game day or a weekend gathering with friends.
Cooking with Rania: Greek Beef and Orzo Stew
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is showing us how to make a delicious stew to keep you and your love warm this Valentine's Day!Greek Beef and Orzo Stew Ingredients:Extra Virgin olive oilFour garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped2 pounds boneless beef short ribs, trimmed and cut into 1-inch chunks32 ounces crushed fire roasted tomatoes½ teaspoon cinnamonSea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste1 cup orzo½ cup chopped flat leaf parsleyGarnish:Crumbled Feta cheeseFlat leaf parsley and fresh mint leaves Directions: In a large pot, heat the oil and add the garlic and cook for just a minute. Add the beef and brown...
Skillet Mediterranean Chicken
February is American Heart Month and the Mediterranean diet is all about healthful eating. This winner of a chicken dinner has all the light, flavor-packed ingredients found in the sunny region of the Mediterranean. Ready in under an hour, this easy Skillet Mediterranean Chicken recipe makes a great healthy dinner any night of the week yet it's dressy enough for weekend entertaining!
Pastitsio (Greek Pasta Bake)
If you’ve never heard of Pastitsio, you don’t know what you’re missing. This Classic Greek Lasagna is made with a layer of bucatini pasta, topped with a hearty beef ragu, and finished with a layer of thick and creamy béchamel sauce. It’s heaven on a plate.
12tomatoes.com
Pan Fried Noodles
Get all your veggies in with this tasty (and easy) dinner. If you love to cook every day then you already know that good seasoning is often the most important part. Without the right blend of spices, it won’t taste quite right. When it comes to these Asian style pan fried noodles the technique is incredibly simple, but the seasoning is where you shouldn’t take any shortcuts.
Recipes from Ronee: Eggplant Rollatini
This is the way my mom made her rollatini. If you’re wondering why I’m using this picture with a small amount on a plate – well, because I forgot to take a shot when it was in the pan and presented very nicely. What can I say, sometimes serving and eating takes precedent over snapping […] The post Recipes from Ronee: Eggplant Rollatini appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
momjunky.com
50+ Recipes using Meatballs
Are you looking for recipes using meatballs? Look no further! Check out these delicious recipes using meatballs. Meatballs are a versatile and tasty ingredient that can be used in so many recipes. From meatball subs to meatball marinara, there are endless ways to enjoy this delicious meal. If you’re looking for some inspiration on how to incorporate meatballs into your next dish, look no further! Here we have gathered together our favorite recipes using juicy meatballs. So get ready for some mouth-watering dishes that will surely satisfy any appetite!
Comments / 0