Obituary & Services: Jennifer Louise Brock
Jennifer Louise Brock, age 52, a resident of Hale, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Carrollton, Missouri. Jennifer was born the daughter of Gary Dean and Rosemary Louise (Meyer) Brock on September 14, 1970, in Carrollton, Missouri. She was a 1988 graduate of Hale High School. Jennifer currently worked as a caregiver for Creative Pathways. She previously worked at Wee Care Daycare, caring for many children in Hale. She was a member of the Hale United Methodist Church, in Hale, Missouri. She was very active in Hale OPTS. Jennifer loved cooking, baking, and reading. She was known to surprise people with food and gifts. Jennifer was always ready and willing to help anyone, had a knack for making people happy, and was loved by many.
Obituary & Services: Garry Leon Reynolds
Garry Leon Reynolds, 81 years old, of Green City, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville surrounded by his loved ones. Garry was born December 7, 1941, in Kirksville to Basil Leon and Norma Jean (Lawson) Reynolds. He married Vera (Mangus) Reynolds in...
Missouri woman hospitalized after SUV strikes a tree
LIVINGSTON COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 8:30a.m. Thursday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by Carly A. Martin, 49, Brookfield, was westbound on MO 190 ten miles west of Chillicothe. The SUV began to slide on the...
Two Booked For Livingston County
Two arrests and booking for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Tuesday in Indiana, Marion County authorities arrested 30-year-old Devin Dominique Massey of Chillicothe on charges of alleged Resisting arrest and Failure to appear on a charge of alleged no insurance. He is held awaiting extradition. Bond is set at $2,500 cash only.
Audio: Special Olympics Missouri to host “Polar Plunges” at three locations in north Missouri
Three polar plunges will be held in the Special Olympics Missouri North Area to raise money for the organization. The events will be at Simpson Park of Chillicothe on February 11th, Lake Contrary of Saint Joseph on February 18th, and the Forest Lake Swimming Beach at Thousand Hills State Park of Kirksville on February 25th.
Brookfield woman injured in crash on Highway 190
A Brookfield woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she was driving ran off the road near Chillicothe On Thursday morning, February 9th. Emergency medical services transported 49-year-old Caryl Martin to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. The SUV traveled west on Highway 190 before it began to skid...
Barn Fire South Of Chillicothe
A report of a Barn Fire, south of Chillicothe and east of US 65 near Route JJ, summoned Chillicothe Firefighters Wednesday at about 2:45 pm. The fire crew requested Mutual Aide which was canceled as they arrived on the scene and found the fire was not as bad as described to dispatch. The firefighters found a shed had collapsed and they pulled the unburned pieces away from the fire to extinguish. Chillicothe responded with a pumper, tanker, and brush truck. They used 1,000 gallons of water to put out the fire and were on the scene for 45 minutes.
Ten defendants in total, including Trenton, Spickard and Bethany residents, indicted in northwest Missouri fentanyl conspiracy
Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, Mo., Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who resided in Bethany, Mo., and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., were charged in a 13-count second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 24, 2023.
Man hospitalized after car overturns in the snow
ANDREW COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Thursday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Ford Taurus driven by David J. Reynolds, 21, Falls City, Nebraska, was southbound on Interstate 29 just before Route CC. The driver lost control in the...
Artwork of Linda Hoover featured at Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery in Chillicothe
Cultural Corner, along with sponsor United County Graham Agency, is pleased to present the artworks of Linda Hoover, a woman whose passion for art has led her to pursue several forms of artistic expression. Linda is a portrait artist who strives to go beyond simply painting an accurate likeness of...
3 men stabbed, another shot at Riverside apartment complex
According to Riverside police, three men were found stabbed and another shot at the Skyline Apartments near Karen Boulevard and Gateway Avenue.
Missouri lawmakers push for mandatory 5-day school week
Independence School District Superintendent Dale Herl is concerned lawmakers may prevent his district from going to a four-day week in 2023-2024.
Excelsior Springs Police, Fire, EMS, And Sheriffs’ Reports For February 9, 2023
Police blotter, Fire Calls, and EMS Runs for Excelsior Springs, Missouri, as well as Clay County Sheriff, Ray County Sheriff, and Missouri State Highway Patrol, reports for February 9, 2023. Remember, all parties are innocent until proven guilty. Excelsior Springs Police Adult Arrest Report. Excelsior Springs Fire & EMS Runs.
Snowy roadway causes crash in Andrew County
ANDREW COUNTY — A snow-and-slush-covered roadway is cited as the reason for an Andrew County crash Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a Ford Taurus driven by David Reynold of Falls City, Ne., lost control on I-29. The vehicle traveled off the east side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned before coming to rest on its top.
Conception Junction Man Injured in Nodaway County Crash This Morning
A Conception Junction man suffered injuries in a Nodaway County crash this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 5:20 this morning on U.S. 136, three miles east of Conception, as 33-year-old Randy T. Busse drove eastbound. Troopers say Busse began to slide on the snowy...
Head-on crash east of Milan sends 4 to hospital; driver from Kirksville arrested on DWI allegation
Area residents sustained injuries when a sports utility vehicle hit a car head-on two miles east of Milan on Thursday morning, February 9th. The Highway Patrol later arrested the SUV driver. The driver of the car, 24-year-old Fannie Swartzentruber of Green City, was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical...
Multiple people injured in Sullivan County head-on crash;1 driver arrested
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman is facing charges following a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning. It happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Missouri Highway 6, two miles east of Milan, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an SUV driven by Madison S. Brewer,...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an arrest in Caldwell County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kearney man in Caldwell County on Wednesday afternoon, February 8th on multiple allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Wyant was accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance involving methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated involving a first offense.
Missouri semi driver dies after I-70 semi crash
LAFAYETTE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 6a.m. Wednesday in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Freightliner semi driven by Anthony D. Meunier, 39, Oak Grove, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Rout M exit. The semi struck a 2018...
USDA approves $47 million loan for construction of new hospital to Harrison County Community Hospital District in Bethany
U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development Missouri State Director, Kyle Wilkens, announced that the Department is awarding a $47 million loan through Community Facilities Loan & Grant Program to Harrison County Community Hospital District in Bethany, Missouri. “Here at Rural Development, we utilize Community Facilities Loan and Grant Program to...
