The groundhog has evolved into a winning combination of cute and ungainly. This burrowing squirrel may resemble a furry cube with a leg at each corner, but do not be deceived by its bumbling, hapless charms: this is a Nostradamus of the animal world. In North American folklore, the groundhog can apparently be used to foresee the future, as many a town in the U.S. and Canada will vouch on Feb. 2 as they celebrate Groundhog Day.Groundhogs are great diggers and spend much of their time hunkered down in their burrows—understandably since they feature in far too many food webs....

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO