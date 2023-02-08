Read full article on original website
Oh to resign from council, run for mayor in Republican primary
Oh intends to resign on Monday so he can run for mayor in the primary. In doing this, he’ll be joining five of his former colleagues in leaving the legislative body to seek the executive seat.
Yeadon’s embattled police department has a new chief. What will he bring to the table?
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Henry Giammarco Jr. almost lost his composure just days into his new job. The receptionist of the...
Pennsylvania voting officials are still fighting election deniers
It’s been 27 months since President Biden won the 2020 election. But that election continues to haunt officials in the Philadelphia suburb of Delaware County, Pa., who are still dealing with lawsuits alleging election fraud, despite no substantial evidence, and ongoing criticism from some local residents during public meetings.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Finally, Someone’s Running for Mayor …
“I can’t figure it out, I really can’t,” Michael Nutter told me Tuesday after our latest Ultimate Job Interview mayoral event, in front of nearly 400 super-engaged citizens at the Fitler Club. I had just remarked to him that not one of the candidates thus far had established him or herself as the candidate of change by running against sad sack lame duck Jim Kenney.
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMEMBER KATHERINE GILMORE RICHARDSON RELEASES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO PENNSYLVANIA’S SCHOOL FUNDING SYSTEM BEING DECLARED UNCONSTITUTIONAL
PHILADELPHIA – Today, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At-Large) released the following statement in response to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania declaring the state’s school funding system unconstitutional:. “At long last, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has confirmed what we’ve known all along – that Pennsylvania does an inadequate...
NJ councilman Russell Heller killed in murder-suicide at PSE&G facility
A second local New Jersey council member was found shot dead within a week. This time, authorities believe they know who is responsible but are searching for a motive.
TBYN not happy with Capt. Kimrey transfer
The Take Back Your Neighborhood civic association has written to Mayor Jim Kenney, angered by the transfer of Capt. James Kimrey, commander of the 2nd Police District. Kimrey was popular among groups in the district, developing a reputation as a workaholic who arrived on the job early in the morning and stayed late at evening meetings until returning to his South Philadelphia home. Residents were eager to hear crime stats throughout the district.
Lack of judges will delay civil matters in 6 N.J. counties, including 3 in South Jersey
In less than two weeks, civil and matrimonial trials in six New Jersey counties will be suspended. Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner said Tuesday that there are not enough judges in those areas to go around. “At this time, there are 69 vacancies throughout the trial courts — more...
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Mayoral Candidate Rebecca Rhynhart Reveals Public Safety Plan
Philadelphia mayoral candidate Rebecca Rhynhart is proposing a public safety plan that calls for a citywide emergency, incorporates recommendations from a police department audit she conducted as city controller, and advocates for a “course correction” that could lead to more arrests for disorderly conduct. Rhynhart, a Democrat, has...
billypenn.com
The $22 million Mayor’s Fund rebrands as the Philadelphia City Fund, distancing itself from Nutter-years scandals
Almost a decade after a series of financial scandals sullied its name, the Mayor’s Fund for Philadelphia has rebranded as the Philadelphia City Fund. The change, announced Wednesday and reflected in the organization’s new website, was made to better represent the fund’s mission and distance itself from past indiscretions, executive director Jody Greenblatt said.
Delco men charged in shooting of Philly police officer
Two Delaware County men have now been charged in connection with the shooting of Philadelphia police officer Giovanni Maysonet on Wednesday. The five-year veteran officer was shot while he and his partner were conducting a vehicle investigation.
2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week
Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
Norristown Times Herald
Haywood calls for action from PIAA in Cheltenham-Upper Moreland incident of racial slur found in high school locker room
CHELTENHAM — In the aftermath of a racial slur found in an Upper Moreland High School locker room, state Sen. Art Haywood, D-4th Dist., has renewed calls for disciplinary action from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association. The incident involves a Dec. 20, 2022 basketball game between Cheltenham and Upper...
Delco detention center formerly known as Glen Mills Schools will reopen under new name
Glen Mills Schools, the Delco youth detention center that was shut down after a child-abuse cover-up scandal, will be reopening under a provisional agreement with nonprofit Clock Tower Schools.
New Jersey Globe
Report: Milford councilman shot and killed by former coworker
According to a report from MyCentralJersey, Milford Borough Councilman Russell Heller was shot and killed today by a former coworker outside a PSE&G facility in Franklin Township. Heller was a senior distribution manager at PSE&G, where Gary Curtis, the shooter, formerly worked. After the shooting, police tracked Curtis to a...
NBC Philadelphia
Arrest Made in Murder of Montgomery County Mom Jennifer Brown
An arrest has been made in the killing of Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom whose body was found in a shallow grave earlier this year. As first reported by NBC10's Deanna Durante that Blair Watts -- Brown's former business partner -- has been charged with murder and related offenses in Montgomery County after he appeared in a Chester County court Thursday morning on an unrelated manner.
Kennett Square Woman Brought Child To Fight, Cheered Him On: Police
A woman in Chester County is charged with corrupting minors after cops say she cheered on a child during a fistfight. Arielis Vargas, 30, of Kennett Square, escorted a "juvenile child" to a location so the youth could fight another child, police claimed in a statement. Investigators said that video...
SEPTA to put more officers on board trains due to rise in crime
Amid a rise in violent crime, SEPTA next week is launching a special deployment of its police officers on board the Broad Street and Market-Frankford Lines.
Council member goes door to door listening to neighbors’ concerns in wake of recent shooting of 17-year-old
Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson met with neighbors in a South Philly neighborhood Tuesday to discuss the resources available to them following a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy.
How a Kensington school is responding to neighborhood gun violence
Gun violence in Philadelphia takes a toll on students and their ability to learn and succeed. WHYY News’ gun violence, education, and health reporters look at the intersection of schools and violence in their new six-part series, “Safe Place.”. Working on a solution to gun violence and want...
