OHSAA Division I girls basketball district preview: Favorites, players to watch, predictions

Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Reviewing DeShaun Watson's SituationLarry E LambertCleveland, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Boys basketball statistical leaders: CVCA’s Darryn Peterson, Richmond Heights’ De’Erick Barber keep pace
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Darryn Peterson of Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy continues to lead the area in scoring. The sophomore sensation, who holds scholarship offers from Ohio State, Kentucky and many more, is averaging 31.3 points through 17 games. He and fellow sophomore Quinn “Turtle” Kwasniak are the only players in Northeast Ohio averaging north of 30 points, with Kwasniak’s 30.3-point pace.
Fans storm court during Shaker Heights vs. Cleveland Heights girls basketball game
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — An investigation is underway after an incident broke out towards the end of a Shaker Heights vs. Cleveland Heights girls' high school basketball game. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Shaker...
Are Cavs are following the same game plan as the Guardians? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When it comes to the Cavaliers and the trade deadline, doing nothing is OK. No, it’s better than that. It’s smart. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Assessing the Browns’ roster; Cavs NBA trade deadline reaction: Quincy Carrier, Sam Amico on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier joins to discuss which players will stay...
Nine Guardians make World Baseball Classic rosters; José Ramírez, Emmanuel Clase not among them
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Nine Guardians players were announced Thursday as having made rosters for their home countries competing in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, but most noteworthy for Cleveland fans were the names that did not appear on the list. All-Stars José Ramírez and Emmanuel Clase had both been...
Guardians trade OF Will Benson to Reds for OF Justin Boyd
Cincinnati drafted Boyd in the second round last year out of Oregon State. He led the Pac-12 with a .373 batting average and 24 steals in 2022. The 21-year-old batted .203 in 73 at-bats for Class-A Daytona.
Will the Browns play in the Hall of Fame Game? Who could they play?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you miss the days of the Browns playing four preseason games, this August could be your lucky month and you have Joe Thomas to thank. There’s also a strong possibility they could face the Jets.
Cavs at Pelicans: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
NEW ORLEANS -- The Cavs hit the road on the first night of a back-to-back and take on the New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff is at 10 p.m. EST. The Cavs have one win over New Orleans already this season, a 113-103 win last month. The game comes on the heels...
Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in Scholarships
Lebron James, who grew up in Akron, Ohio continues to give back to his local community. Yesterday Lebron broke the all-time NBA scoring record, surpassing the milestone set by Kareem Abdul Jabbar back in 1984- the year James was born. And thanks to the basketball legend's skills and the generosity of Nike founder, Phil Knight the students of Akron will also benefit.
Record broken: 68 degrees makes Thursday the warmest early-February day in the last 85 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s official. You’ve likely never experienced a warmer day in Cleveland this early in February. The temperature climbed well above predictions to hit 68 degrees Thursday afternoon, setting a record for the date and also marking the warmest early-February day in the city for as long as records have been kept at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
NFL renames league rushing title after Browns Hall of Famer Jim Brown
CLEVELAN, Ohio -- The NFL rushing title has a new name. Joe Thomas becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer wasn’t the only highlight for Browns fans during Thursday night’s NFL Honors, the league’s prime-time awards show. The league also officially announced that it was renaming the league’s rushing title after Browns Hall of Famer Jim Brown.
Joe Thomas jerseys for sale: Honor new Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee by rocking his Cleveland Browns threads
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Joe Thomas is the Cleveland Browns’ newest member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and to honor the legendary offensive lineman, his jerseys are once again for sale online. On Thursday night Thomas and Browns fans learned that he became a first ballot selection for...
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Cleveland
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Cleveland area to support local Black businesses. 2. Filter Restaurant. 3. Floods Urban Seafood. 4. Frederick’s Wine and Dine. 5. Grille 55. 6. Kafela. 7....
Joe Thomas came to represent everything good about Cleveland and the city embraced him for it
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you didn’t know better, you would think Joe Thomas spent his entire life in Northeast Ohio -- probably born in Parma. Clearly, this is a man who grew up going to high school football games at Byers Field, whose parents knew their way around the West Side Market and listened to The Buzzard while they worked in the garage. This is a man who still calls it Jacobs Field.
Joe Thomas, with Hall of Fame star power, made being a Browns fan fun even when it wasn’t: Ashley Bastock
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are not many athletes that make me star-struck anymore. Joe Thomas, officially a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer, is one of the few, though. I’m hardly some grizzled, veteran reporter -- I’ve been out of college and employed for eight years -- but still, when you talk to athletes every day and tell their stories, you can’t get intimidated. Little by little, they become a part of your daily life, you dim their star power out of necessity.
Why always aggressive Cavs ‘sat out’ the NBA trade deadline this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman stepped out of his office inside Cleveland Clinic Courts with a phone attached to his ear -- a familiar February sight. Call it a last-second effort for the guy affectionately known as “Trader Koby”...
NFL Honors 2023: Watch live for free; find out if Joe Thomas makes Pro Football Hall of Fame (2/9/23)
Former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas will find out if he makes the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 as part of the 2023 NFL Honors show on Thursday night. The show from Phoenix starts at 9 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: FuboTV (free trial); DirecTV...
Guardians Announce 2023 Player Development Staff Assignments
CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Guardians today announced the organizational staff alignment within the Player Development System for the upcoming Minor League season. Andy Tracy (third season) will again captain the Triple-A Columbus roster, leading the Clippers to a 85-64 (.570) record in 2022. With the recent promotions of Rigo Beltrán (Bullpen Coach) and Jason Esposito (Run Production Coord.) to the Major League staff, Owen Dew (Pitching Coach) and Junior Betances (Hitting Coach) move from Akron to Columbus along with Greg DiCenzo (Bench Coach), who spent 2021 and 2022 piloting the Lake County Captains to a combined record of 141-108 (.566). Cody Buckel returns for his second season on the staff in the Pitching Strategist role.
Brenda Frazier aims to keep Cleveland’s Winery at Chateau Hough a thriving, positive force in neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Just off the beaten path in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood, sits a ¾-acre lot with 13 rows of meticulously trimmed and tied grapevines and a micro-winery. Bonded in 2019, the Winery at Chateau Hough was the brainchild of the late community activist and writer Mansfield Frazier.
Mustard, Relish nailed in PED sting
CLEVELAND, OH - Authorities apprehended Cleveland Guardians Hot Dog Mascots Mustard Mustard and Rickey Relish last night as part of an FBI-coordinated drug sting. Upon breaking into the discarded bun that Mustard claims as a primary residence officers recovered the following substances banned by the Frankenfurter Racing Federation (FRF):. Deca...
