OHSAA Division I girls basketball district preview: Favorites, players to watch, predictions

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are not many athletes that make me star-struck anymore. Joe Thomas, officially a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer, is one of the few, though. I’m hardly some grizzled, veteran reporter -- I’ve been out of college and employed for eight years -- but still, when you talk to athletes every day and tell their stories, you can’t get intimidated. Little by little, they become a part of your daily life, you dim their star power out of necessity.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO