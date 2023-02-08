What will it take for Deshaun Watson to get mentioned with elite quarterbacks again? Hey, Mary Kay!

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Reviewing DeShaun Watson's SituationLarry E LambertCleveland, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
How Deshuan Watson’s contract impacts rest of AFC North: Jeff Lloyd, Casey Kinnamon on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Jeff Lloyd of The Locked on Browns...
What Colts' Offer to Bears for No. 1 NFL Draft Pick Could Look Like
What Colts' offer to Bears for No. 1 pick could look like originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Speculation about what the Chicago Bears will do with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft was supposed to fade into the background during Super Bowl week. But it hasn't.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
NBC Sports
Ndamukong Suh: I wasn’t going to sign with any old team
When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New Broncos head coach Sean Payton cleaning house in Denver
The Broncos‘ coaching staff around new head coach Sean Payton is starting to take shape after many assistants have parted ways with the franchise in anticipation of Payton bringing in his own staffers. According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, “roughly 60 percent of the top coaches from last year won’t return.”
Chiefs Coordinator News: Spagnuolo Wants to Be a HC, Bieniemy Could Be OC Elsewhere
Super Bowl LVII week has seen both of KC's coordinators comment on coaching jobs.
NFL Analysis Network
3 Free Agent WR’s Suggested As Targets For Packers
There could be a lot of turnover for the Green Bay Packers roster this off-season. While all of the focus thus far has been on Aaron Rodgers and the quarterback position, that is far from the only area of concern. Regardless of who is under center for the Packers in...
Eric Bieniemy Coach Choice: Commanders vs. Ravens - & Lamar Contract?
Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
DeMeco Ryans coaching staff tracker: Who joins the Houston Texans?
The Houston Texans continue to assemble their new coaching staff under DeMeco Ryans, the sixth full-time coach in team history. The Texans’ search has done exactly what Ryans said they would do in his introductory presser: commit to diversity. “You want a diverse staff because players learn differently, so,...
Young Vikings Coach Interviews with Texans for 2023 Gig
Various Minnesota Vikings coaches are receiving attention around the league for offensive coordinator consideration. Brian Angelichio, Keenan McCardell, and Jerrod Johnson are among the contenders, interviewing for jobs with the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And last weekend, Jerrod Johnson’s interview portfolio expanded...
Cooks Cryptic Tweet, Finding DeMeco's Staff & Levis On Texans Mock Drafts
Cooks Cryptic Message, Finding DeMeco's Staff & Will Levis Appearing On Mock Drafts For The Texans.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 2/8: Healthy Toes, Unknown Linemen, and Publicly Acceptable Bloviation
For reasons too convoluted to explain, I was asked to provide an example of my Daily Bloviation and Newswire to a fellow “media professional” yesterday. As I searched, I realized that I should probably not provide a Bloviation that includes any of the following:. — Examples of my...
Here’s 4 Ohio sports betting apps to get before Super Bowl 57
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. These are the Ohio sports betting apps that every football fan needs to check out before Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia...
‘Coach’ J.J. Watt? Texans Legend Says 'No Interest!'
Texans legend J.J. Watt has great respect for DeMeco Ryans but makes clear his stance on pursuing a coaching career in the league.
Ezekiel Elliott willing to make sacrifice to stay with Cowboys?
Ezekiel Elliott has said he is hoping to remain with the Dallas Cowboys, but there is virtually no chance the team will want him back under his current contract. That may be just fine with the veteran running back. Elliott has four years and roughly $50 million remaining on his contract. The Cowboys would incur... The post Ezekiel Elliott willing to make sacrifice to stay with Cowboys? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Thoughts From the Pro Bowl: Why Trevor Lawrence Envisions Even More for the Jaguars
While the 2022-2023 season was considered a surprise by many, for the Jaguars organization, events like the Pro Bowl is only the beginning.
Ronde Barber, Darrelle Revis, DeMarcus Ware lead defense-centric Pro Football HOF class
A defense-dominated nine-member Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023 includes Ronde Barber, Darrelle Revis, DeMarcus Ware, Zach Thomas, Joe Thomas and Joe Klecko.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
96K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1