Erie, PA

Erie lawyer William C. Sennett lived a life founded on faith, family and his love of law

By Tim Hahn, Erie Times-News
 2 days ago
William C. Sennett started each day by attending 8 a.m. Mass.

He then went to work at his law firm, guiding his clients, many of which were government entities, and mentoring younger lawyers before heading home to the family he cherished.

Faith, family and the law were pillars in the life of Sennett, an Erie native and former Pennsylvania attorney general who died Jan. 23 at 92.

"Just a life of excellence, and I believe because of that he will be remembered forever," his son, Tim Sennett, said.

Tim Sennett remembers his father as kind, generous and humble, always a gentleman not only to his family but to everyone he would meet.

"In his life he mentored many people," Tim Sennett said. "He was a partner, a friend, a father. He was a role model not only for everyone in his family but to young lawyers."

Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard A. Lanzillo was among those Sennett mentored. Lanzillo said he first met Sennett when he was a student at what is now Mercyhurst University and was a student representative on the school's board of trustees, which Sennett served on for four decades.

Lanzillo said Sennett encouraged him to go to law school. After Lanzillo spent a few years practicing law in Arizona, it was Sennett who convinced him to come back to Erie, where he joined Sennett at the Knox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennett law firm, he said. Sennett served as president of the firm from 1985 to 1994.

Lanzillo said Sennett was an expert in the field of public finance and bond law. As president of the Knox firm, where Sennett practiced for more than 50 years, Sennett was always professional and patient but firm, he said.

"He always encouraged all of the lawyers at the firm to become active in our bar association and community organizations. He made it clear through his words and actions our responsibilities as lawyers extended beyond our clients and the law firm, to the greater legal profession and the larger community," Lanzillo said.

Born in Erie on June 1, 1930, Sennett graduated from Cathedral Preparatory School in 1948 and from Georgetown Law School in 1955. He clerked in the U.S. Court of Appeals, District of Columbia Circuit before returning to Erie to practice law with his father, B. Walker Sennett, and with the Knox firm.

Tim Sennett, who is also a lawyer, said his father was the first bond lawyer in Erie and represented as solicitor a number of public entities including the Erie Sewer Authority and the Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority.

"He had a steady hand and was able to guide all of these public entities down the appropriate path and help them provide service to the public," Tim Sennett said.

Sennett, an active Republican, helped in Raymond P. Shafer's successful campaign for Pennsylvania governor and served as state attorney general in Shafer's administration from 1967 to 1970.

Lanzillo said Sennett didn't talk much about his time as attorney general, other than to tell the story of how he came to the position. Sennett would tell that story to make a point about how, when an opportunity presents itself, a person needs to pursue it and take advantage, Lanzillo said.

Sennett's community involvement included serving as a member of the Erie County Bar Association, a member of the board of trustees at the Jefferson Educational Society, and serving in various lay positions at St. George Catholic Church.

Sennett was also heavily involved with Mercyhurst University, where he served on the board of trustees and as the board's chairman for 13 years. The university recognized Sennett's service by granting him trustee emeritus status in 2014 and by naming the Sennett Board Room in the school's Hammermill Library in his honor, according to information in Sennett's obituary.

Also named for Sennett at Mercyhurst is the William C. Sennett Institute for Mercy and Catholic Studies.

Mary Hembrow Snyder, the center's first director, said Sennett, who suggested her appointment to the position, wanted to expand, not just for the Mercyhurst community but for the Erie community and beyond, the awareness of the mission of Mercyhurst, the mission of the Sisters of Mercy and "the best of Catholicism."

She said Sennett had such an expansive and open mind. It didn't mean that Sennett agreed with everything the various theologians who spoke at center events talked about, but he was always gracious and had such a profound spiritual and intellectual curiosity, Hembrow Snyder said.

"And he was just a wonderful human being, just a joy to be with and an excellent conversationalist," she said.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

Erie Times News

Erie Times News

