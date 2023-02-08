Read full article on original website
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.Joel EisenbergChicago, IL
Shoppers in Chicago Reeling After Walmart Announces Closure of Three StoresAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
We Found This Classic Local Breakfast Diner In Chicago's Downtown, With a Side Order of Architectural SplendorDeanLandChicago, IL
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
WBBM News Radio
Western suburb named 'safest' U.S. city, according to survey of crime data
Naperville has been named the safest city in the country by a survey of crime data by finance data company MoneyGeek. Chicago did not fare as well.
beckersasc.com
Duly Health surgery center completes 1,000th DaVinci robotic surgery
Downers Grove, Ill.-based Duly Health and Care's surgery center in Lombard, Ill., has performed its 1,000th da Vinci Xi robotic surgery. Duly first acquired the technology in 2021, according to a news release shared with Becker's. The procedures have all been performed at the facility, a freestanding ambulatory surgery center, by Greg Grant, MD.
aroundthetownchicago.com
Australian Company Brings Mexico to Illinois
★★★★★Fast Food! While most of us enjoy far too much of this, and no matter where you go you see one drive-thru after another, we all know that for the most part these eateries are more for convenience than flavor and health. Anyone who has been to Mexico or any Hispanic neighborhood of any city, knows that there are lots of little stands where one can buy food that is fresh and tasty. Steven Marks, a New Yorker who transplanted to Australia , saw that people loved the Mexican food and while it was “street food” it was healthier than most of the other “stuff” people were eating. His thought was to create a restaurant that took the “street food” one step further- make it healthy to go along with the flavors that people love!
Bad To Worse: Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Four More Illinois Stores
You've been paying attention to the straits that Bed Bath & Beyond has found themselves in, so it's probably no surprise to you that things are getting worse, not better for a company that's teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. That doesn't make it any easier to watch, although we...
WOW! Watch Lightning Strike Destroy Utility Pole Along Illinois Roadway
Lightning is one of the most spectacular and awe-inspiring displays of nature's power. While many people have seen it from a distance, seeing it up close can be a completely different and frightening experience. The first time I saw a lightning strike up close was when I was camping when...
Cause, Manner of Death Released for Peter Salvino, Doctoral Student Found Dead in Lake Michigan
The cause and manner of death for a 25-year-old Northwest doctoral student who was found dead in Lake Michigan late last year was released Wednesday. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office listed Peter Salvino's cause of death as "drowning with ethanol intoxication as a contributing factor." The manner of death was ruled an accident.
These Two Illinois Pizzerias Have The Most Bizarre Pizza Toppings
Just in time for National Pizza Day. If you like to experiment with your pizza toppings like pineapple, chicken alfredo, or a spicy pizza, you are going to love what these two Illinois pizzerias have to offer. Yelp put together a list of the most bizarre pizza toppings across America...
South Suburban Forest Preserve Transformed Into Vital Refuge for Endangered Birds, Now Orland Grassland Faces Its Own Threats
At the southwestern edge of Cook County, near the junction of Interstate 80 and La Grange Road, sits an unpretentious 960-acre field. From the window of a passing car, it could easily be mistaken as the future home of yet another nondescript strip mall instead of the globally significant habitat it is.
napervillelocal.com
Chicago Suburb Named Safest City In America In 2023 By MoneyGeek
NAPERVILLE, IL — Naperville recently topped MoneyGeek’s 2023 roundup of the Safest Cities in America. The finance-focused website reviewed 263 cities that have populations of 100,000 or more residents, studying data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Gun Violence Archive and other sources. Factors that weighed into the rankings include:
Naperville residents unable to get help with fiber cement siding that's cracking years early
A group of residents in a Naperville real estate development are all dealing with the siding on their newer homes having dozens, even hundreds of cracks.
Visiting Chicago, we refuse to pay marked-up hotel prices for average breakfast offerings. Instead, we seek out unusual spots known to and patronized mostly by locals. And that's exactly what we found at the Pittsfield Cafe (plus lots more that we detail at our blog, which contains advertising links where we may receive payments.)
Sad news for Walmart shoppers in Chicago today with the announcement that three stores in Chicago will be closing next week. It comes on the back of several stores closing across the United States due to underperformance.
Illinois law would require retailers to hire armed guards
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill introduced in Springfield would require grocery stores, gas stations, banks, and pawn shops to hire armed security guards. The “Armed Security Protection Act,” introduced by Rep. Thaddeus Jones (D-Calumet City), would require businesses to hire their own security to cover all the hours they are open to the public. […]
nwi.life
Board-certified family medicine doctor joins Franciscan Physician Network
Board-certified family medicine doctor Caitlin Sienkiewicz, DO is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Crown Point. Dr. Sienkiewicz completed her training at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pa. She completed her residency in family medicine at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria, Ill.
WBBM News Radio
CPD chief of detectives leaving force for job with Google, report says
Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan is expected to take a job with Google, two sources said, though it wasn’t immediately clear what his new role will entail or where he’ll work from. It’s also unclear who will replace him.
fox32chicago.com
Wheeling establishment combines alcohol, marijuana and a bakery
WHEELING, Ill. - If you've gone to a cannabis dispensary, there's a good chance you left the premises right after making your purchase. However, the concept behind the "OKAY Cannabis & West Town Bakery" in northwest suburban Wheeling is to not be in such a hurry. On Monday, The Fifty/50...
After Chicago shuts down Flash Towing, company moves to DuPage County
LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – The City of Chicago tried to shut them down, but they're back up and running.Flash Towing, a fraudulent towing operation, moved to DuPage County. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went there and found the company wasn't so happy when cameras showed up.Last month, CBS 2 showed you a cease-and-desist sign on another lot operated by Flash Towing, but the company didn't do either. The city shut down the company because it was operating without a license.Then on Wednesday, Flash Towing and Recovery 2.0 was no longer operating out of an illegal lot in Chicago. It was operating...
fox32chicago.com
Body pulled from Chicago River by CPD's Marine Unit
CHICAGO - A body was pulled from the Chicago River Wednesday afternoon on the city's South Side. The Chicago Fire Department confirms the male body was spotted floating in the water around 4:30 p.m. near the Eleanor Boathouse in Bridgeport. Chicago police and fire officials responded to the scene and...
wjol.com
Pritzker Weighs In On Bears Tax Proposal
Governor Pritzker is weighing in on the legislative proposal that could help the Chicago Bears finance their proposed development in Arlington Heights. The governor said the plan has many hoops to run through in the General Assembly before it reaches his desk. He added that the lawmaker who introduced the bill has even expressed skepticism about it. The measure would freeze the property tax assessment on the former Arlington Racecourse property for up to 40 years.
2 of the Best Desserts in the USA Are Served in Illinois, Hear us Getting Fatter?
Wow, we can eat. Illinois serves up two the THE BEST DESSERTS in the entire country. As David Spade once said to Chris Farley, "I can hear you getting fatter." Mashed. When it comes to eating, Illinois can handle it's own. We are a state that has seconds, starts with an appetizer, and ALWAYS asks what desserts the place has before the wait staff can spit it out.
