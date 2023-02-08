ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

beckersasc.com

Duly Health surgery center completes 1,000th DaVinci robotic surgery

Downers Grove, Ill.-based Duly Health and Care's surgery center in Lombard, Ill., has performed its 1,000th da Vinci Xi robotic surgery. Duly first acquired the technology in 2021, according to a news release shared with Becker's. The procedures have all been performed at the facility, a freestanding ambulatory surgery center, by Greg Grant, MD.
LOMBARD, IL
aroundthetownchicago.com

Australian Company Brings Mexico to Illinois

★★★★★Fast Food! While most of us enjoy far too much of this, and no matter where you go you see one drive-thru after another, we all know that for the most part these eateries are more for convenience than flavor and health. Anyone who has been to Mexico or any Hispanic neighborhood of any city, knows that there are lots of little stands where one can buy food that is fresh and tasty. Steven Marks, a New Yorker who transplanted to Australia , saw that people loved the Mexican food and while it was “street food” it was healthier than most of the other “stuff” people were eating. His thought was to create a restaurant that took the “street food” one step further- make it healthy to go along with the flavors that people love!
SCHAUMBURG, IL
napervillelocal.com

Chicago Suburb Named Safest City In America In 2023 By MoneyGeek

NAPERVILLE, IL — Naperville recently topped MoneyGeek’s 2023 roundup of the Safest Cities in America. The finance-focused website reviewed 263 cities that have populations of 100,000 or more residents, studying data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Gun Violence Archive and other sources. Factors that weighed into the rankings include:
NAPERVILLE, IL
nwi.life

Board-certified family medicine doctor joins Franciscan Physician Network

Board-certified family medicine doctor Caitlin Sienkiewicz, DO is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Crown Point. Dr. Sienkiewicz completed her training at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pa. She completed her residency in family medicine at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria, Ill.
CROWN POINT, IN
fox32chicago.com

Wheeling establishment combines alcohol, marijuana and a bakery

WHEELING, Ill. - If you've gone to a cannabis dispensary, there's a good chance you left the premises right after making your purchase. However, the concept behind the "OKAY Cannabis & West Town Bakery" in northwest suburban Wheeling is to not be in such a hurry. On Monday, The Fifty/50...
WHEELING, IL
CBS Chicago

After Chicago shuts down Flash Towing, company moves to DuPage County

LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – The City of Chicago tried to shut them down, but they're back up and running.Flash Towing, a fraudulent towing operation, moved to DuPage County. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went there and found the company wasn't so happy when cameras showed up.Last month, CBS 2 showed you a cease-and-desist sign on another lot operated by Flash Towing, but the company didn't do either. The city shut down the company because it was operating without a license.Then on Wednesday, Flash Towing and Recovery 2.0 was no longer operating out of an illegal lot in Chicago. It was operating...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Body pulled from Chicago River by CPD's Marine Unit

CHICAGO - A body was pulled from the Chicago River Wednesday afternoon on the city's South Side. The Chicago Fire Department confirms the male body was spotted floating in the water around 4:30 p.m. near the Eleanor Boathouse in Bridgeport. Chicago police and fire officials responded to the scene and...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Pritzker Weighs In On Bears Tax Proposal

Governor Pritzker is weighing in on the legislative proposal that could help the Chicago Bears finance their proposed development in Arlington Heights. The governor said the plan has many hoops to run through in the General Assembly before it reaches his desk. He added that the lawmaker who introduced the bill has even expressed skepticism about it. The measure would freeze the property tax assessment on the former Arlington Racecourse property for up to 40 years.
CHICAGO, IL

