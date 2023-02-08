Finding a primary care doctor in Rhode Island is getting more difficult. Here's why

The shortage has been fueled by a perfect storm of factors — unattractive pay for primary care doctors, low Medicaid reimbursement rates, huge student loans and burnout.

As the number of primary care doctors shrinks, nurse practitioners and physician assistants are beginning to fill the void.

Where are the doctors going? Some of them have left primary care to practice 'concierge' medicine that offers patients great access to care but see far fewer of them. How? They don't take insurance.

Nearly two years ago, the state Department of Health was warned the state would lose 7,300 to 43,100 primary care physicians by 2030.

The last time Elizabeth Goodspeed saw a primary care provider was 2019.

Since then, there have been a couple of things she’d like to get checked — a click in her jaw, some possible nerve pain and a lump in her neck for which she wants an ultrasound.

In October of 2022, Goodspeed, a Providence resident, phoned a provider’s office that scheduled her for a tele-health visit in July 2023. Then the office pushed it to October, meaning that after a year of searching for an opening, she was still a year away from even an electronic visit.

“Knock on wood,” Goodspeed said, “hopefully nothing is wrong with me.”

That’s the approach some patients are taking as they endure a seemingly neverending wait to be seen.

“Patients say all the time, ‘I have called 15 primary care offices and nobody is taking new patients,’” explained Dr. Rebekah Gardner, a practicing internist who teaches at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School.

The shortage has been fueled by a perfect storm of factors — unattractive pay for primary care doctors, low Medicaid reimbursement rates, huge student loans and burnout. While many patients seeing nurse practitioners or physician assistants, Gardner isn’t sure whether that will become the norm.

“We're seeing [nurse practitioners and physician assistants] enter care settings, both inpatient and outpatient, in almost every specialty,” she said. “That's been a huge shift in the last, I would say 10 years or so. It's true in primary care. It's true in a lot of other specialties as well. Whether or not that's the future, I don't know.”

Emergence of 'concierge' medicine and better doctor access — for a price

Unlike specialized providers, primary care doctors may be overburdened with more paperwork, appointments and obstacles from insurers.

Dr. Thomas Bledsoe, who also teaches at Brown and serves as president of the Rhode Island Medical Society, describes the work of a primary care provider as nonstop.

“Seeing a patient every 15 or 20 minutes, or every 30 minutes through the course of the day, and then the test results come back and the phone calls come in … the number of patient touches per day and the number of administrative tasks per day, I think, is higher than a lot of other types of medical practice,” Bledsoe said. “And that and that gets tiring, frankly, after a while.”

Some providers have decided they’ve had enough, while some doctors who’ve remained in the field have been offering so-called concierge medicine for those who can pay a steep flat fee, sometimes a few thousand dollars.

Typically those providers don’t deal with insurers, see fewer patients and offer them far more attention.

“They might have the doctor's cellphone,” Gardner said. “They have access in a way that sort of a standard practice wouldn't offer. And the issue with this is that it’s really nice for the docs and the practice and for their patients, because they're sort of practicing medicine the way they probably imagined doing it, but … it ends up being a very highly [selective] group.”

Those without the means for concierge care are then thrown back into the already massive pool of patients searching for primary-care doctors.

CVS MinuteClinics try to fill the void; alternatives are sparse

Finding alternatives to primary care visits can be tough. Owen Bligh, a Providence resident, had found a doctor through Care New England but when he attempted to book an annual physical, he learned she left to go into private practice.

Bligh didn’t do an exhaustive search for a new doctor, having gone about two years now without an annual physical. Instead, he plans to use CVS’ MinuteClinic, which provides walk-in care and virtual visits. CVS spokeswoman Kathleen Biesecker described the clinic, which was founded in 2000 — another period in which doctor shortages were reported — as an alternative for patients without a primary care provider, and a way to “help fill gaps in care."

Though Biesecker said “MinuteClinic locations in the region are very busy right now,” there is usually higher demand in the winter. She was unable to say whether it was a direct result of the doctor shortage.

Physicians of color still lacking in workforce

Further complicating the situation is a shortage of diverse providers who come from the same communities as their patients. According the Association of American Medical Colleges, less than 6% of physicians are Hispanic or Latino, 5% of physicians are Black, and less than half a percent are Native American.

While Dr. Mariah Stump, who also teaches at Brown, said the school has been doing well in diversifying its graduates, but she doesn’t believe that necessarily correlates to the number going into primary care.

Bledsoe feels it will take longer to see a shift.

“It's a matter of time for that to sort of bubble upward,” he said. “Just like 10 years ago it was a problem with everyone being male, and [now] medical schools are much more evenly balanced.”

State warned of coming shortage

The Rhode Island Department of Health’s Primary Care Physician Advisory Committee, which Stump chairs, warned the state that this shortage was coming.

Nearly two years ago, in a letter to then-state Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, the committee shared a projected “shortage of 7,300 to 43,100 primary-care physicians by 2030.”

The committee went as far as cautioning that “primary care is going extinct and we are here to advocate for its resuscitation and survival.”

A list of suggestions in the letter included more loan repayment options, better pay for primary care doctors who don’t make as much as others in New England, and an expansion of training.

Dr. Kirsten Hokeness, a Bryant University professor and director of its School of Health and Behavioral Sciences, said the school is trying to boost enrollment so that more physician assistants will enter the workforce, but finding enough clinical training sites is tough.

“Competition for sites is fierce, and with clinicians facing burnout on the job already, training is often the first thing that is let go,” Hokeness said. “It is important that we fund sustainable ways to ensure we have enough training sites for programs across the region.”

In the meantime, Band-Aid solutions such as urgent care or clinics may be all patients have while waiting to schedule established care.

Stump said she knows doctors who are looking for primary care providers of their own. She didn’t have any solutions for patients, but feels if their voice grows loud enough, changemakers may pay attention.

“Someone’s got to listen.”