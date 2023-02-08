Baker: What tricks do small birds use to survive the cold of winter?

Old Sam Peabody, peea-body, peeeea-body…

The high-pitched, quavering notes of a white-throated sparrow cut through the mist cloaking the heath along either side of the trail leading up Mount Washington. His song and our own footsteps were the only sounds breaking the strange, heavy silence of that late June morning.

The landscape seemed quiet, conflicting with what we’d been told meteorologists called the research facility on the mountain’s summit to which we were headed: Home of the World’s Worst Weather.

Record breaking cold set this month

But on Feb. 3, the Mount Washington Observatory lived up to its moniker. Early Saturday morning, winds gusting over 100 mph combined with a temperature of minus-47 degrees F to produce a new U.S. record for windchill: minus-108 degrees F, breaking the old record of minus-102.7.

I doubt any white-throats could have survived such a massive arctic blast, but since the mountain in upstate New Hampshire is a bit north of their typical winter range, it wasn’t an issue. Still, some of the sparrows do overwinter in the southern portions of New England, which had also been hammered with extreme cold. Boston’s wind chill of minus-39 degrees, for example, was the lowest recorded there since measurements began in 1944.

And yet by Sunday afternoon, the city was basking at 50 degrees with moderate winds around 17 mph. That’s a 60 degree jump from a thermometer reading of minus-10 the day before, and as dainty an example of winter in the era of climate change as one could as for.

New England’s brief taste of the deep-freeze set me thinking about all those little puffs of feathers that regularly overwinter in the northern states — year-round residents like black-capped chickadees, goldfinches and tufted titmice, and visitors from the boreal forests of Canada like dark-eyed juncos, red-breasted nuthatches and, of course, white-throated sparrows.

What tricks do these little guys have for surviving the cold? In fact, why do they remain in snow country at all? Why not head south to warmer regions like so many of North America’s other songbirds?

There is a definite downside to long-distance migration. If prevailing winds aren’t with them, migrants could easily burn through their fat reserves and die of starvation en route or simply be blown out to sea. Along the way, they’re exposed to predators like hawks and owls, and once on their overwintering grounds, they have to compete for limited food and shelter with all the other migrants as well as the permanent residents.

Coming back north to their breeding grounds, they’ll again face all the perils of predators and uncooperative weather patterns, and if they survive all that, the migrants may still have to deal with residents who have already occupied the best territories.

But surviving a brutal winter is no picnic, either. While daytime may be mild enough, the cardinals and house finches visiting your backyard feeder will have to face much colder conditions at night. That they do survive is all the more amazing given that the shorter days and longer nights of our northern winters mean fewer daylight hours for foraging and more nocturnal hours to burn through whatever fat reserves they’ve been able to pile on during the day.

Here's where acclimation — change in an animal’s physiology after a period of exposure to a new environment — and behavioral adjustments kick in.

A number of studies have shown that juncos and chickadees are significantly better at generating body heat in response to cold during the winter than in the summer, and that house finches and house sparrows of northern populations maintain higher metabolic rates than those of southern populations.

In the depths of winter, chickadees will consume up to 35% of their body weight in seeds every day, but so long as food is available, they’ll also be caching seeds under bits of tree bark and other hiding spots for later use. Intriguingly, the part of their brain that’s responsible for spatial memory, the hippocampus, enlarges in the fall.

Fluffing, shivering, roosting and cuddling: During long winter nights, birds fluff out their feathers — the original down jackets — to trap pockets of warm, insulating air next to their skin. If necessary, their large breast and leg muscles will shiver to maintain a body temperature typically around 105 degrees.

Birds seek dense bushes, tree cavities and hiding places in cold

And sensibly enough, they’ll seek sheltered roosting sites in dense bushes, tree cavities, birdhouses and evergreens, where some species are known to crowd together in large numbers to share their body heat.

Thinking back, now, to that June trek up Mount Washington. Some 50 years have passed and these old knees would no longer carry me up that trail. But you know, the Mount Washington Auto Road to the top of the 6,288-foot peak is steep and narrow with no guardrails. The state likes to say, “If you have a fear of heights, you may not appreciate this driving experience.”

Tempting.

Ken Baker is a retired professor of biology and environmental studies. If you have a natural history topic you would like Dr. Baker to consider for an upcoming column, please email your idea tofre-newsdesk@gannett.com.