Read full article on original website
Related
Fortnite Geralt of Rivia Page 1 Quests Revealed
With the arrival of The Witcher's Geralt in Fortnite, players can complete a number of Quests to unlock some themed cosmetics. Fortnite's collaboration with The Witcher has been teased ever since the reveal of Chapter 4 Season 1. For the majority of the season, the Geralt Outfit has remained locked in the Battle Pass. But, as of Feb. 7, Geralt is available to unlock, provided players complete a series of special Quests.
Fortnite Patch v23.40 Release Date Leaked
Fortnite's upcoming update, Patch v23.40, will be coming to the Battle Royale sooner than expected. Patch v23.30 brought new Reality Augments and another crossover with Dragon Ball to Chapter 4 Season 1. It also introduced Big Bush Bombs to the game as a way for players to conceal their locations.
Is Attack on Titan Coming to Fortnite Chapter 4 in 2023?
Fortnite fans have been hoping for an Attack on Titan crossover for some time, so will we be seeing one in Chapter 4?. In the past we've seen huge, successful collaborations with some of the biggest anime brands around. Dragon Ball, Naruto and My Hero Academia have received Fortnite skins, Quests and themed weapons that have changed the landscape of the battle royale island. Just recently, Epic Games rolled out a second wave of its Dragon Ball collaboration, adding in Gohan and Piccolo to the roster.
ComicBook
New Cyberpunk 2077 Features Make Fans Want to Play Again
A new Cyberpunk 2077 update was released this week and a couple of new features have been added to the open-world role-playing game. More specifically, the game now supports NVIDIA DLSS 3 and NVIDIA Reflex on compatible hardware. Of course, this is only relevant to PC users, but it's been something many PC users have been asking for quite a while. And both are finally implemented. Unfortunately, though, the new Overdrive Ray Tracing effects in the works have not been included. Regardless, with these two features implemented, the game on PC is going to get a performance and fidelity upgrade.
GameStop Giving Away Two Popular Games for $2.50 Each
GameStop is now giving away two popular games, technically priced at $2.50 each. That said, they come together in a bundle, so you will have to fork over $5 total. This is still an outright steal though. You can't even get a dozen of eggs right now for $5, let alone two AAA video games, ...
There Are Only Two Near-Perfect Xbox One Games, According To Metacritic
It feels like forever since the Xbox One was released almost a decade ago. But now, over two years after the Xbox Series X and S released, it hasn't stopped being supported yet. Though the Xbox One will no longer be produced, for a long time games were (and some still are) planned for release on both generations of consoles.
Destiny 2 is nerfing ability spam in Lightfall, but it's not all bad news
Destiny 2 developer Bungie has announced that ability uptime is getting reduced in the Lightfall expansion, but you'll be able to mitigate the nerf's effects with buildcrafting.
How to Accept Friend Requests on Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 is one of the most popular multiplayer games, though many people choose to matchmake with unknown players rather than play with a pre-established group. This creates the perfect opportunity to make new friends while playing. Overwatch 2 is ramping up its 2023 content. Blizzard just revealed a new...
IGN
Our Titanfall 3 Dreams Might Be Dead – Unlocked 581
A busy week of Xbox news has us discussing the recent cancellation of a secret Titanfall single-player project at Respawn and why we sadly may never see Titanfall again. Plus: live-service multiplayer games are getting shut off left and right, so what does it mean for the industry? Also: how will DC's plan to integrate video games into the DCU go over with developers, MLB The Show 23 adds a wonderful new feature that celebrates a key part of baseball history, Tim Schafer heads to the Hall of Fame, and more!
Dragonite Best Moveset Pokemon GO
Dragonite is incredibly powerful in Pokémon GO with a very diverse moveset, here are all possible moves it can have, and which will be best for Dragonite.
Astronaut Xerath Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
There will be five League of Legends champions added to the Astronaut skin line, which already has seven characters in it. The most recent addition was Corki, who received an Astronaut skin in 2021. Of the five characters receiving this skin, Xerath is the only champion that has received a...
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Roadmap Revealed
Blizzard just revealed the new content coming to Overwatch 2's Season 3, and some of the new events coming players' ways are pretty wild. Here's what the developers put on their long-awaited Season 3 roadmap. Over the past week, Blizzard has released details about the new map coming to Season...
League of Legends Patch 13.3 Preview: Buffs and Nerfs
League of Legends patch updates are long anticipated because they help balance the game and try to shift the meta relatively frequently. Patches are usually released every two weeks, but a cyber attack against Riot Games changed that timeline for the past few weeks. Most of the updates have gotten back on schedule now, but some of the updates for Patch 13.2 have been pushed back to be released with Patch 13.3.
How Many Credits Are There in the Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battle Pass?
Overwatch 2's Season 3 begins today, bringing with it a huge list of changes. Yesterday, Blizzard dropped the Season 3 roadmap, detailing some of the upcoming limited-time events, confirming leaks and revealing some intriguing additions to the game. The Season 3 Battle Pass is also bringing back the previously unavailable Overwatch Credits (Coins), and here's how you can earn them.
Overwatch 2 x One Punch Man Collaboration Announced
Overwatch 2's first anime collaboration has been revealed today to be in the form of 'One-Punch Man' cosmetics, and they will be releasing on Mar. 7, Blizzard revealed today. Doomfist has been the first one announced to be receiving a skin from this collaboration, with more cosmetics going to be revealed as time goes on before the collaboration officially drops. Doomfist's skin will be based on Saitama, the main character, One-Punch Man himself.
Is Noibat Shiny in Pokémon GO?
Shiny Noibat became available in Pokémon GO during the Halloween event of 2022, but it is still very difficult to come by, players may have a better chance of finding one during the upcoming Community Day event, though.
Does My Overwatch 2 Rank Reset in Season 3?
Overwatch 2's Season 3 is almost upon us, and Blizzard just revealed the contents of its new roadmap detailing some of the new content and events players can expect soon. For the more competitively-minded among the player base, Blizzard has also announced some changes to the game's ranking system. Here's what you need to know.
ComicBook
New PS4 First-Person Shooter Leaked Ahead of Announcement
A new PS4 first-person shooter game has leaked ahead of its announcement. The FPS genre is perhaps bigger than it ever has been thanks to the likes of Call of Duty, Battlefield, Apex Legends, DOOM, Far Cry, Halo, and Counter-Strike. That said, for many, the peak of first-person shooters was the 1990s. This era of first-person shooters was so popular that 90s retro first-person shooters persist and are popular to this day despite all the technological advancements that make aspects of them obsolete. That said, if you like this style of first-person shooters, and if you're on PS4, then we have some good news; one of the best 90s-style first-person shooters in recent times is coming to PS4.
The Windows Club
How to migrate Bethesda Launcher Games to Steam
Bethesda has announced that they will be discontinuing the Launcher and moving all of their titles to Steam in the coming months. As a Bethesda fan, you might be a little disappointed, but we have got you covered. In this blog, we will walk you through the steps to continue playing your Bethesda games on Steam. You need to migrate Bethesda Launcher Games to Steam to do so and in this guide, we will discuss the same.
When Can I Pre-Load Warzone 2 Season 2?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 2 drops next week, and fans want to know when they can pre-load the new update. Season 2 is bringing some much-needed changes to the Battle Royale. Many elements of the original Warzone will make their debut on Al Mazrah, such as the 1v1 Gulag, static Buy Stations, and customizable Perks. The season will also feature the return of Resurgence mode, along with a new map, Ashika Island.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0