Real Madrid will have the opportunity to win their fifth Club World Cup title on Saturday, having swept past Egyptian champions Al Ahly in Rabat, defeating them 4-1. Both sides had chances to take the lead in the first half, but both goalkeepers pulled off good saves to keep the score level. Luckily for Real Madrid, they managed to get the breakthrough just a few minutes before half time, when Vinicius Jr broke clear of the Al Ahly defence and chipped the ball over Mohamed El Shenawy.

1 DAY AGO