Ronaldinho’s son Joao Mendes, 17, signs for Barcelona as he follows in legendary dad’s footsteps
THE son of Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has followed in his father's footsteps and signed for the club. Joao de Assis Moreira, known as Joao Mendes, has joined the Catalan giants after being on trial since January. The 17-year-old was previously at Brazilian side Cruzerio before his contract was terminated. He...
Ronaldinho's child, Joao Mendes, joins Barcelona's academy as he looks to emulate his iconic dad
Joao de Assis Moreira, known as Joao Mendes, has become the latest young talent to join the La Masia academy that has produced the likes of Lionel Messi and current boss Xavi.
Real Madrid Overpower Al Ahly To Reach Record-Breaking Fifth FIFA Club World Cup Final
The European champions beat Egypt's Al Ahly 4-1 in Wednesday's semi-final to set up a showdown with Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia.
Yardbarker
Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr
Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
FOX Sports
Ancelotti: Attacks on Vinícius a problem of Spanish soccer
MADRID (AP) — The hate attacks against Vinícius Júnior are a problem of Spanish soccer and must be dealt with, his Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday. Vinícius, the Brazilian forward who is Black, has been subjected to hate attacks since he arrived in Spain in 2018. The most recent were on Sunday at a Spanish league game in Mallorca. Last month, his effigy hung off a bridge in Madrid before the derby against Atletico Madrid.
Yardbarker
Erik ten Hag asks Manchester United to try their luck with Real Madrid star
Manchester United could move for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde in the summer. The Red Devils signed Christian Eriksen and Casemiro to reinforce their midfield last summer. In January, Marcel Sabitzer joined from Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season. According to Spanish publication, Nacional, Erik ten...
Saudi giants Al-Nassr 'are willing to offer Sergio Busquets £16m-a-year' to join Cristiano Ronaldo
The 34-year-old, who has started 16 out of 18 LaLiga games this season, has been linked with Inter Miami in the MLS too but the financial power of the Saudi Pro League could play a key role.
Soccer-Saudi prince hands Al Hilal players $266,500 for reaching Club World Cup final
RABAT, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal will award a one million riyals ($266,500) bonus to each player from Al Hilal for the 3-2 win over South American champions Flamengo on Tuesday that sent them to the Club World Cup final.
Ballon d’Or winner’s son kept identity secret from scouts but still blew them out the water during trial
A BARCELONA legend's son kept his real identity under wraps fearing scouts would treat him favourably and still aced his trial. Joao Mendes, 17, pulled that gutsy move off at the tender age of 13 when he was trying his luck out at Cruzeiro. According to Globo Esporte, Mendes "charmed...
sportszion.com
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti faces tough selection decision for FIFA Club World Cup semifinals as many key players out injured
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti feels the heat as the Italian veteran is facing the squad dilemma over certain players’ injuries as the Los Blancos will be eyeing to bring the Club World Cup home. Carlo Ancelotti is known for his tactical brilliance and a prolonged history of success...
Yardbarker
Report Provides Insight Into Ramos’ Relationship With Messi, Neymar and Mbappe
Sergio Ramos has been enjoying a bounce-back season in his second year with Paris Saint-Germain, and he has also emerged as a leader off the field. RMC Sport provided insight into Ramos’ second campaign with the reigning Ligue 1 champions. The veteran defender reportedly “gets along as well” with both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. On the other hand, his relationship with Lionel Messi is “fluid.”
Carlo Ancelotti offers updates on Karim Benzema & Eder Militao before Club World Cup final
Carlo Ancelotti offers updates on Karim Benzema & Eder Militao's injuries before the Club World Cup final.
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Target Benjamin Pavard Increasingly Keen To Leave Bayern Munich This Summer, Italian Media Report
Inter-linked Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is becoming more and more keen to leave the Bavarian club at the end of the season. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInter1908, who report that the 26-year-old could push for a summer exit from the German champions even though they are keen to extend his contract past the end of June 2024.
Al-Hilal Beat 10-Man Flamengo In Five-Goal Thriller To Reach FIFA Club World Cup Final
Al-Hilal became the first team from Saudi Arabia to reach the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, after beating South American champions Flamengo.
Yardbarker
Real Madrid star travels home from Morocco to celebrate birth of child
Less than 24 hours ago, Nacho Fernandez was playing 98 minutes for Real Madrid in their Club World Cup semi-final victory over Al Ahly in Rabat. Now, the Spanish international is back at home, having made the short flight to Madrid in order to be at the birth of his fourth child. Nacho posted a lovely video to his Instagram announcing the news.
Football transfer rumours: Mbappe's PSG exit request; Man Utd handed De Jong boost
Thursday's football transfer rumours include PSG and Kylian Mbappe, Man Utd, Barcelona and Frenkie de Jong, Ansu Fati, Erling Haaland & more.
How Man Utd could line up against Leeds with midfield crisis as Ten Hag rules out three stars including banned Casemiro
MAN UTD are seeking a 14th successive home win in a row when they welcome rivals Leeds to Old Trafford on Wednesday night. Erik ten Hag's men can move level on points with second-place Man City with a victory over the managerless visitors - who sacked Jesse Marsch on Monday.
Yardbarker
Real Madrid into Club World Cup final after impressive victory over Al Ahly
Real Madrid will have the opportunity to win their fifth Club World Cup title on Saturday, having swept past Egyptian champions Al Ahly in Rabat, defeating them 4-1. Both sides had chances to take the lead in the first half, but both goalkeepers pulled off good saves to keep the score level. Luckily for Real Madrid, they managed to get the breakthrough just a few minutes before half time, when Vinicius Jr broke clear of the Al Ahly defence and chipped the ball over Mohamed El Shenawy.
sportszion.com
‘We are not going back to Barcelona’ Lionel Messi’s brother drops bombshell on PSG star’s return to childhood c
Lionel Messi is Barcelona’s biggest icon after the little magician spent his most days of life playing for the Blaugrana and became the legend of the club. After joining Barcelona’s youth academy, La Masia, at the age of 13 and working his way up to the first team, Messi achieved the feat of club’s highest goal scorer and has the most appearances for Catalonia.
Why are Man Utd and Leeds football rivals? History of derby explained
Why is the Manchester United v Leeds rivalry one of the most bitter in English football?
90min
