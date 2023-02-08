ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Erik ten Hag asks Manchester United to try their luck with Real Madrid star

Manchester United could move for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde in the summer. The Red Devils signed Christian Eriksen and Casemiro to reinforce their midfield last summer. In January, Marcel Sabitzer joined from Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season. According to Spanish publication, Nacional, Erik ten...
Yardbarker

Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr

Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
Tri-City Herald

Liverpool May Be Approaching the End of the Jurgen Klopp Era

What’s strange is how quickly the feeling has grown that Liverpool might be entering the Jürgen Klopp endgame. Even a month ago it seemed all but unthinkable. Liverpool had not played well this season, but the victory over Leicester City at the end of December made it four wins in a row in the league and the sense was that form was improving, just as it had in 2020-21 when Liverpool, after a midseason slump, recovered to take fourth place.
Yardbarker

Inter Milan Target Benjamin Pavard Increasingly Keen To Leave Bayern Munich This Summer, Italian Media Report

Inter-linked Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is becoming more and more keen to leave the Bavarian club at the end of the season. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInter1908, who report that the 26-year-old could push for a summer exit from the German champions even though they are keen to extend his contract past the end of June 2024.
The Associated Press

Everton manager Dyche aiming to add to Liverpool’s woes

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Fresh from bringing Arsenal down to earth, Sean Dyche now has Liverpool in his sights and the chance to make himself an immediate icon among Everton fans. As one of English soccer’s ultimate disrupters, Everton’s new manager can upset the odds in Monday’s Merseyside derby...
90min

90min

2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy