ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

HBO's 'Gilded Age'is fictional, this is what life was like for Newport's Black community

By Zane Wolfang, Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=180lH7_0kgDP8Ak00

NEWPORT – Say the phrase “Gilded Age” and an image immediately springs to mind: mansions like Rosecliff, The Elms, and The Breakers, visions of a bygone era of spectacular opulence when Newport was the trendy summer playground for the Vanderbilts and other obscenely wealthy American families.

Wealthy, white American families that is.

However, one character in Lord Julian Fellowes’ HBO series “The Gilded Age,” which is set primarily in New York City but filmed primarily in Newport, offers a glimpse at a largely untold story of the era: Peggy Scott. In the show, Scott and her parents – a pharmacist and a trained pianist– live in a beautiful brownstone staffed with servants in a thriving African American neighborhood replete with social clubs, opulent celebrations and flourishing businesses.

Peggy Scott might not be a real historical figure, but the setting and details of her fictional life are drawn directly from the lived experience of African heritage communities in the United States, including Newport. As local historian and business leader Keith Stokes put it in the Twitter announcement of his upcoming Feb. 17 lecture on the Gilded Age experience of Newport’s African heritage communities, “we were always here.”

Stokes, who serves on the boards of numerous prominent local organizations, traces his family lineage back through the history of Newport for 11 generations; his ancestor Rev. Mahlon Van Horne was the pastor at the historic Union Congregational Church and became the first person of color to be elected to the Rhode Island General Assembly in 1885.

'The Gilded Age:Newport finds a bigger role as in season 2

Stokes likes to say African American history should be inspirational and aspirational.

During the Gilded Age, Newport was a prominent summer retreat for African heritage families

“Gilded Age Newport in Color is a historical interpretation of Newport from the vibrant African heritage community perspective. I have assembled reams of photographs, documents, and artifacts from the era, including an inventory of existing historic homes and structures that men and women of color once owned, largely within what today is called the 'Historic Hill' neighborhood,” Stokes said.

His lecture, scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17, will draw on a trove of documents and photographs from public collections and from his own personal archives to deliver to the NUWC Newport Division workforce a compelling account of the prominent African heritage communities who lived, worked, owned homes and business, and started tennis clubs, social clubs and churches in Newport. It will also cover the seemingly obvious but infrequently told story of Newport’s history as a prominent summer retreat for African heritage families.

"Lo and behold, communities in Newport such as Historic Hill, Top of the Hill, The Point, Memorial Boulevard, all those areas were largely African heritage during the Gilded Age,” said Stokes. “…There were four active African heritage churches by the turn of the century in Newport. I think this will be exciting for people because they will get to see homes that they weren’t aware of who might have lived or worked or worshipped there.”

On the set:How an army of Rhode Islanders helps bring HBO's 'The Gilded Age' to life

Delving more specifically into Newport’s local geography, he continued, “Most of Bellevue Avenue running from Kay Street to what is now Memorial Boulevard were black-owned businesses – and I’m talking about the 1870s and 1880s. It was black women who were dressmakers, men who were caterers, hairdressing, a variety of service industries. We had four black doctors in town at one point.”

Stokes explained Newport’s African heritage community also had its own tennis club, fishing club, and various social and civic organizations – the thriving community was not looking to assimilate into white institutions, but rather to use its own social, political and economic capital to build its own networks and institutions.

"I think what’s important here is it will show Newport in all its grandeur, but it will also show Newport had a vibrant Black African heritage community…I think it’s going to surprise people,” Stokes said.

You’re not really expecting a black woman to have a fashionable dress shop on Bellevue Avenue just as all these mansions are coming into being.

Therese Guzman Stokes’ co-founder of the historic consulting firm the 1696 Project – who also happens to be Keith Stokes' wife – will also be delivering a lecture in February. In her capacity as executive director of the Rhode Island Black Heritage Society, she will speak to a live and virtual audience at Marble House on Thursday, Feb. 9 as a guest of the Preservation Society of Newport County.

In her lecture, part of a presentation alongside Elaine Nichols from the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture entitled “Fashioning American: African American Designers and Dressmakers,” Guzman Stokes will focus on a dressmaker named Mary Dickerson who owned a business on the Travers block of Bellevue Avenue and founded the Women’s League of Newport in 1895.

“The interesting thing about her is she comes to Newport, opens her dressmaking shop, and she is often in the newspaper with her ads for the newest French patterns coming in…but none of her records exist,” Guzman Stokes explained to The Daily News. “We don’t know who her clients were other than by word of mouth…What we most know her for, is she was the founder of the Newport Women’s League. She was also the founder of the Northeast Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs, so she extended beyond Rhode Island – she opened that one in Boston.”

Visit Newport:RI Film and TV claims 'Gilded Age' will boost Newport tourism, but do the numbers add up?

“These clubs were not knitting clubs!” said Guzman Stokes, warming to the topic. “The women would get together and talk about the issues of the day, whether it was anti-lynching laws, women’s rights…to me, I find it fascinating that although she worked in what one would have considered a traditional industry for women at the time, she was reaching beyond that by founding these clubs. We think about the suffragette movement, we think about Susan B. Anthony, we think about all of these people in the early 1900s…(Dickerson) was doing this in the 1880s, a good 20 years before all of that.”

Zane Wolfang can be reached at zwolfang@gannett.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyInYourState

The Year-Round Flea Market Every Rhode Islander Needs To Explore At Least Once

Weekends are supposed to be all about relaxing and taking time for ourselves. However, the week’s responsibilities usually spill over to those two precious free days, which means we might not have as much time as we’d like to just kick back. If you’re a fan of digging for gems, try to squeeze in an hour or two on your next free weekend day to explore this year-round flea market in Rhode Island.
WEST WARWICK, RI
rinewstoday.com

ART! Aquidneck Island High School Art Show & Anthony Quinn at DeBlois Gallery

The DeBlois Gallery offers this week’s featured art event. The Annual Aquidneck Island High School Art Show and a very special featured exhibit of renowned actor and artist Anthony Quinn’s paintings and sculpture, in collaboration with the Anthony Quinn Foundation, supporting Art in Education. The 23rd Annual Aquidneck...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Buzz on Business: Crumbl Cookies to Open in EG

Above: From left to right, Beth Nardozzi, Brady Nardozzi (13), Grace Nardozzi (17), Paul Nardozzi and, in front, Ruby Nardozzi (7). EG residents Beth and Paul Nardozzi will soon be ready to open the doors at Rhode Island’s first Crumbl location. If you had asked either Beth or Paul if they had heard of of the cookie store before 2020, their answer would have been no. It wasn’t until they traveled for a family vacation to Southern California where they had their first Crumbl Cookie experience and then proceeded to return three more times the very same week.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
WCVB

Rhode Island's iconic Big Blue Bug and Awful Awful are loved by locals and visitors alike

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A favorite highway sight in Providence, Rhode Island, was nearly a simple billboard. However, the owners of New England Pest Control (now known asBig Blue Bug Solutions) chose a giant termite, instead. "Nibbles Woodaway" started off purple because that’s the color of eastern subterranean termites when they’re under a microscope. However, the paint faded in the sun and the blue color stuck.
PROVIDENCE, RI
OnlyInYourState

It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Middletown, Rhode Island Without Stopping At Ida’s Restaurant

Some of the best restaurants in Rhode Island fly under the radar, securing their spot as a hidden gem until word gets out about just how good they are. If you’ve already heard of this traditional Italian restaurant in Rhode Island, you probably already make it a point to stop for a hearty meal any time you pass through Middletown. However, if you’ve not been here yet, you’re about to uncover a Rhode Island gem.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Blizzard of ‘78, Memories & Reflections, Part 3

Above: Wayne Savageau on top of the post-Blizzard of ’78 snow mountain on Taylor Circle. Courtesy of the Savageaus. We finish our remembrance of that great and terrible blizzard 45 years ago Feb. 6 with some recollections from East Greenwichers past and present as well as a couple of friends of EG. They present a wider picture of the storm. Enjoy! If you missed Part 1, click HERE, and click HERE for Part 2. Very sincere thanks to everyone who sent in their stories. What an archive!
EAST GREENWICH, RI
FUN 107

Blount Soup Pop-Up Sales Returning After Closing in Fall River

If you are missing your flash sales from the Blount Company Soup Store in Fall River, we have some good news for you. After the company's Fall River company store closed in 2022 for renovations, the public was missing the opportunity to buy those big "bags" of soup, especially in the winter. Even though this hasn't been the coldest or snowiest of winters, New Englanders certainly love their soup, some more so when it's made for us. Blount made it possible to have restaurant-quality soups readily available at home.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Lifelong friend remembers woman recovered from Burrillville pond

(WJAR) — A campmate turned lifelong friend of the woman recovered from Little Round Top Pond in Burrillville on Sunday remembered her as a devoted friend and an active nature-lover. "She was a thoroughly good person," Kate Harris said of 67-year-old Jane Finkelstein. Harris said she met Finkelstein at...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
ABC6.com

Swan found shot in face, body in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that a swan was found dead after it was shot in Warwick. Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Management, said a wildlife control specialist responded to the Gaspee Point neighborhood Wednesday to pick up the dead swan who appeared to have been shot in the face and body.
WARWICK, RI
OnlyInYourState

The One Mexican Restaurant In Rhode Island With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers

Have you ever suffered from a mad craving for authentic Mexican food? We’ve all that those kinds of cravings, where we can think of little else until we sink our teeth into a delicious meal. This Mexican restaurant in Rhode Island dishes up some of the best Mexican food around. However, as you browse the menu, you may find you start craving something a little different – say, a burger?
BARRINGTON, RI
1420 WBSM

Zeus Was Tested, Now DNA Results Reveal His Wolf Content

Last month we told you about the massive wolf-dog up for adoption in Middletown, Rhode Island. Now we know exactly how much wolf this big guy has in him. Remember Zeus? He is the huge mixed-breed dog that wasn't legally able to be adopted in Rhode Island or Massachusetts because his DNA was part wolf.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
WSBS

A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!

Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
indowncity.com

Bali Bungalow Store to Open in Providence

We are excited to spread the news that there is going to be a new store in downtown Providence, RI! Bali Bungalow is set to open a brand new shop and show room at 326 Westminster Street later this year. The eco-friendly and sustainable product line includes gorgeous furniture and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Newport Daily News

The Newport Daily News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newport, RI from Newport Daily News.

 http://newportri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy