Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respondThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Shaw University rezoning request draws oppositionThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: Sears Farm Road ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham organizations work to end homelessnessThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
5 Tips To Help With Rising RentGlenn WilkinsRaleigh, NC
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Basketball Loses at Syracuse for 2nd Straight Defeat
A disastrous third quarter sunk the UNC women’s basketball team at Syracuse Thursday night. The Tar Heels saw a halftime lead over the Orange evaporate, as the hosts scored 31 points in 10 minutes to turn the game on its head. Carolina outscored Syracuse by seven points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough in a 75-67 loss, UNC’s second straight.
chapelboro.com
Holding Court: UNC Flirts Again With NCAA Bubble, Which Rarely Leads To Success
Tar Heels Again Flirting With NCAA Bubble, Which Rarely Leads To High-Level Success. Given Cinderella’s long-standing popularity in college basketball circles, or even North Carolina’s unlikely 2022 run as a lowly #8 seed to the national championship game, it’s easy to forget one of the most fundamental principles of the sport.
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: Accountability
Art Chansky’s Sports Notebook is presented by The Casual Pint. YOUR place for delicious pub food paired with local beer. Choose among 35 rotating taps and 200+ beers in the cooler. Maybe Hubert Davis should sit down all five starters for the Clemson game. Sure, star Armando Bacot and...
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: Embarrassing
Art Chansky’s Sports Notebook is presented by The Casual Pint. YOUR place for delicious pub food paired with local beer. Choose among 35 rotating taps and 200+ beers in the cooler. What would YOU say about UNC’s 7-point defeat Tuesday night?. Do you agree with Tar Heel loyalist...
chapelboro.com
Uninterested UNC Men’s Basketball Falls Flat in Lifeless Performance at Wake Forest
On the eight-year anniversary of Dean Smith’s passing, the Hall of Fame head coach was likely spinning in his grave at Carolina’s performance at Wake Forest Tuesday night. In fact, the energy from his turbulence could likely power a small city. The Tar Heels went from bad to...
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: New County Commissioner, Big UNC Basketball Loss
In today’s news: Phyllis Portie-Ascott is a new Orange County Commissioner; UNC men’s basketball is reeling after their third straight loss.
chapelboro.com
‘They’re the Future of Film’: Chapel Hill Black Film Festival Returns
The second annual Chapel Hill Black Film Festival is coming this weekend to the Varsity Theater. Hosted by Argyle Rebel Films, the CHBFF will take place Friday and Saturday, February 10-11, with films and documentaries by Black filmmakers, plus panel discussions and awards. And on Friday, UNC students Jailyn Neville and Taliajah “Teddy” Vann (who’s also UNC’s student body president) will be recognized as the recipients of the 2023 Carolina Black Pioneer Scholarship. A film by Neville and Vann will also be screened as part of the festival.
chapelboro.com
History Matters: What Happened to Umbrella Covers?
Scott and Aaron discuss Beulah Louise Henry, a Raleigh-based inventor known as “Lady Edison” – and the weird election of 1824.
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: Randy Voller, Publisher of Chatham County Line Newspaper
Chatham County Line publisher Randy Voller spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, February 8th. He discussed some recent real estate trends, and the state of the Democratic party in North Carolina. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Lineup Announced for 3rd Annual Big Night in for the Arts
For the third straight year, the arts councils from Chatham, Durham, Orange and Wake Counties will work together on the Big Night in for the Arts. This fundraising initiative, first conceptualized as a way to help the arts survive the COVID pandemic, has raised more than $600,000 in its first two years. More than $350,000 of that total came in 2021.
chapelboro.com
Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill: Even Flow
It’s time for another round of Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill, featuring three classic rock hits performed by the House Band!. Aaron welcomes five members of the School of Rock House Band: Joshua Bosworth, Hazen Johnson, Henry Pfeiffer, Asher Simon, and Braedon Spacek. They discuss their musical plans and hopes for 2023 – and School of Rock owner/GM David Joseph discusses upcoming summer camps and shows, including their mid-season show on February 26 at Cats Cradle.
chapelboro.com
Embrace The Space: Ryan Stewart
Click below to listen to the full conversation between 97.9 The Hill’s Aaron Keck and Trinsic Residential Group managing director for the Carolinas, Ryan Stewart. Welcome to “Embrace The Space!” A monthly segment presented by Trinsic Residential Group, “Embrace The Space” features conversations with experts and professionals in town planning, discussing how differing concepts — from land use and housing to transportation and beyond – all come together to create a community that works, and works for people. This month, 97.9 The Hill’s Aaron Keck was joined by Trinsic Residential Group managing director for the Carolinas, Ryan Stewart.
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Solar Grazing, New Commissioner, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including a story on solar grazing, tonight’s decision on a new Orange County Commissioner, and more.
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: Commissioner Karen Howard
Chair of the Chatham County Commissioners Karen Howard spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, February 7th. She discussed Black History Month in Chatham County, needs of the workforce for the VinFast plant, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police Identify, Charge Suspect in Chapel Ridge Shooting
The Chapel Hill Police Department shared Thursday that it identified and charged a suspect in a murder outside of a student-filled apartment complex in January. A release from the department on Thursday afternoon said earlier in the day, officers charged 23-year-old Asim Salah McKenzie with second degree-murder in the shooting of Marcus Anthony Smith on January 12. McKenzie is a Chapel Hill resident, according to police.
chapelboro.com
UNC Student Reports Assault Near Dorm; 1 Man Arrested
The UNC Police Department shared details of an assault on a student Wednesday night in the south campus community. An informational Alert Carolina message was shared shortly before midnight, saying the student reported to UNC Police that an unknown man assaulted them near Craige Residence Hall along Skipper Bowles Drive. Around 8:55 p.m., the suspect moved to “pull the student into the wooded area behind the residence hall and then tried to push the student down.” Police said the student reported fighting off the man, leaving the area and calling campus police.
