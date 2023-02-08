ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, NY

mylittlefalls.com

The Vickers Family – From Middlefield to Little Falls

There appear to be no descendants of the Vickers family —carrying that name— still residing above ground in The Town of Middlefield, but the booklet in the Town of Middlefield Historical Association collection “A Biography of the Vickers Family” by Squire Vickers begged for a casual read.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
mylittlefalls.com

New Laundromat Opens in Dolgeville

There’s a brand new, shiny laundromat located on 1 Gibson Street in Dolgeville. John Perkins is the owner of the Dolgeville Laundromat, and along with his business partner, Sam Licari, they are excited to be open and operating in town. John grew up in Dolgeville. He still owns the...
DOLGEVILLE, NY
WKTV

Rome company to procure furniture for new Wynn Hospital

UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Health System has selected Roberts Office Interiors (ROI), based in Rome, to procure and install the furniture for the new Wynn Hospital. ROI will work with CAMA Inc., out of Connecticut, to make sure the furniture jives with the interior design. ROI plans to...
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Sheriff Maciol Warns Not to Fall for This Scam, Some Already Have

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is warning residents to be on the lookout for a "sob story" scam that was successful on at least one person in Rome so far. The sob story is the classic, "I lost my wallet and I need money to get back home." However, this one being conducted in the Walmart parking lot in the City of Rome, is offering up jewelry as collateral in exchange for a large sum of cash that will be returned as soon as the family is safely returned home.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

U.S. Marshals Arrest Alleged Hudson Valley Rapist in Rome

The United States Marshals Office's Utica Division has arrested a Columbia County man this week who was wanted on four counts of raping a child under the age of 11. Marshals reported the arrest of Jamel Brandow on several charges following a surveillance at a Rome, NY motel. Law Enforcement claims they were contacted on Monday by the Hudson Police Department which requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals to locate and arrest Brandow. According to information provided by police, Brandow was believed to be in the Oneida County region. Task force members immediately conducted an intense investigation and surveillance, and located Brandow at a local hotel in Rome.
ROME, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Eagle Scout takes on project at Emmanuel Episcopal Church

Shane Polyak has decided to take on a considerable task as an Eagle Scout, wanting to raise money to purchase and install a new digital sign in front of Emmanuel Church on Albany Street. He’s come up with several unique ways to get the funding, from individual donations, 50% of...
LITTLE FALLS, NY

