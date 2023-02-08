ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Ten years after Nevada criminalized sex trafficking, legislators want to crack down further

By Carly Sauvageau
The Nevada Independent
The Nevada Independent
 2 days ago

A decade after then-Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto led a push to ensure Nevada law outlawed sex trafficking, at least four lawmakers plan to continue the fight against illegal sex work during the upcoming legislative session.

Before 2013, there were no laws against sex trafficking in Nevada, meaning any case involving illegal sex work was handed over to federal law enforcement. Though it is now outlawed across the state, Nevada still has the second highest rate of sex trafficking nationwide, trailing just behind Mississippi with almost six in every 100,000 people a victim of sex trafficking, according to a study by the Bedbible Research Center and statistics from a trafficking hotline.

However, those numbers are likely low. Victims of sex trafficking don’t always report cases because of language barriers or fear of getting into legal trouble.

Sen. Melanie Scheible (D-Las Vegas), an attorney, called for more data on sex trafficking.

“It’s a lot easier to rally around the bill, a day of remembrance … it’s much harder to get everybody together to crunch some numbers,” Scheible said.

On the eve of the 2023 legislative session, legislators on a panel at the 2023 Nevada Sex Trafficking and Prostitution Summit in Carson City discussed the need to revise sex trafficking laws this session to better protect vulnerable people.

The summit was presented by Charleston Law Center, a nonprofit organization that provides pro-bono legal services for survivors of sex trafficking, domestic violence and sexual assault. One of the center ’s goals is to “ensure Nevada is no longer a safe haven and mecca for sex buyers and abusers.” The law center organizes such summits to spread its message and educate lawmakers and law enforcement about sex trafficking, exploitation and abuse.

Two out of three studies reported by the National Institute of Justice found sex trafficking often went underreported by law enforcement, either because the incident reports were incomplete or because officers did not have sufficient training to identify sex trafficking.

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline , there were 201 cases and 296 victims identified in Nevada in 2021. But the data likely is incomplete because one reported case usually involves multiple victims and some of the hotline’s reports prove to be inconclusive.

Legislators emphasized the importance of cracking down on sex trafficking as Nevada gears up to host two big sporting events in Las Vegas: the Formula 1 Grand Prix in November and the Super Bowl in 2024.

Researchers say large sporting events are hotbeds for sex trafficking .

“I would encourage you to start now lobbying every elected official,” Sen. Pat Spearman (D-North Las Vegas) said. “We need some things in place because we know that one of the things that big sports events do is they draw predators.”

Legislators also want to address sexual assault and abuse that happens outside of big events.

Spearman said there is a need to help kids as they age out of the foster care system at 18 to receive housing and services so they don’t become sex trafficking victims to pay their bills. She is working with state Treasurer Zach Conine to establish more resources for those who are too old for foster care.

“At 12:01 on their birthday night, there's nothing. There's no safety net. I really hope we will do something about that because that doesn't make sense to me,” Spearman said.

Freshman Assemblywoman Angie Taylor (D-Reno) wants to use her career expertise as a Washoe County School District trustee to elevate the voices of minors who are being sexually exploited.

“Primarily young women, some young men as well, but primarily young women were in that situation and going to school every day. How the heck do you learn when you have to deal with that after school and on breaks?” Taylor said. “It's the kind of thing that can upend and has upended so many in life.”

One of Taylor’s proposed bills would revise state law to impose harsher punishments for someone who is profiting off the prostitution of a minor. It is illegal to profit off the earnings of a prostitute, but there is no distinction in statute between whether that prostitute is a minor or an adult.

Scheible pointed to legislation passed in 2021 to separate the crime of illegally buying versus selling sex as a small change to legal language that can make a big difference in data collection and analysis.

She would like to further those legal distinctions in the upcoming session by differentiating those who have willingly made sex work their career and those who are sex trafficking victims.

“We need to develop a better understanding between consensual and non-consensual sex work,” Scheible said. “Consensual sex work [is] getting wrapped up in a lot of discussions about sex trafficking, where they don't belong.”

Overall, legislators want to adopt a more victim-centered approach to sex trafficking laws this session and better inform the public about the issue. Advocates also have called for an end to criminalizing victims of sex trafficking.

“Education and public awareness of sex trafficking, human trafficking is also very important,” Sen. Lisa Krasner (R-Reno) said.

The post Ten years after Nevada criminalized sex trafficking, legislators want to crack down further appeared first on The Nevada Independent .

Comments / 0

Related
The Nevada Independent

Lombardo calls for Nevada public schools to turn over existing third-party audits

The executive order relies not on a new audit headed by state auditors, but instead requires district leaders to send existing financial documents and third-party audits covering calendar year 2022 to the Governor’s Finance Office (GFO) by March 1. The post Lombardo calls for Nevada public schools to turn over existing third-party audits appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

For Biden speech, Nevada delegation invites guests affected by police killings, abortion policy

When President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union on Tuesday night, the audience will consist of special guests reflecting the Nevada delegation’s policy priorities, including people affected by police brutality and abortion bans.  The post For Biden speech, Nevada delegation invites guests affected by police killings, abortion policy appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

Q&A: Treasurer warns of fallout if debt ceiling isn’t raised, previews legislative session

Faced with an ongoing stalemate over raising the federal debt ceiling, Treasurer Zach Conine said lawmakers are engaging in a “political exercise” that will have damaging, real-life consequences for Nevadans. The post Q&A: Treasurer warns of fallout if debt ceiling isn’t raised, previews legislative session appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

Now the work begins

On his first day as speaker of the Assembly, Steve Yeager (D-Las Vegas) presided over a chamber with 14 new members — a body so full of fresh faces that the average experience per lawmaker was just 2.6 years. The post Now the work begins appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

Behind the Bar: The legislative session cometh

Behind the Bar, Feb. 3. 2023: For the first time in over four years, Nevada’s state government will be helmed by competing partisan arms: Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo to the right, Democratic majorities in the Assembly and Senate to the left.  The post Behind the Bar: The legislative session cometh appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

D.C. Download: Horsford key in police brutality talks with Biden after Tyre Nichols' death

After a slow start to the congressional session, committee assignments have been finalized – and the Nevada delegation is well-represented across both chambers. Meanwhile, Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV) is leading the Congressional Black Caucus in renewed efforts to take on police brutality after the killing of Tyre Nichols. The post D.C. Download: Horsford key in police brutality talks with Biden after Tyre Nichols' death appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

The Nevada Independent

Nevada State
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
430K+
Views
ABOUT

The Nevada Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news and opinion website founded in 2017 by veteran political journalist and commentator Jon Ralston. The site and its supporting channels are focused on ethical, unbiased and transparent journalism.

 https://thenevadaindependent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy