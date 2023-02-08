Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Father Indicted on the Murder of His 5-year-old DaughterWilliamManchester, NH
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
The Story of the Boy in the Walls Who Liked to Kill: Daniel LaPlanteNikTownsend, MA
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
Related
manchesterinklink.com
Bill aims to relieve homelessness service burden on ‘regional hub’ communities
CONCORD, N.H. – When a homeless person from Town A goes to Town B seeking shelter or other services, who pays for those services? One piece of legislation under review in the state legislature seeks to answer that question. On Tuesday, the New Hampshire Senate Committee on Election Law...
WCAX
Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months. Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.
manchesterinklink.com
Aldermen approve homeless detox concept
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday night, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen Special Committee on Alcohol, Other Drugs and Youth Services heard additional information a pending proposal from Gatehouse Treatment to help provide members of the city’s homeless population seeking detox services from opioid and other forms of drug and alcohol abuse, followed by its approval by the full board later in the evening.
thepulseofnh.com
Board Approved Detox Program For Manchester’s Homeless
The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a substance abuse recovery program last night. Gatehouse Treatment proposed an initiative to help homeless people in the city seeking detox from opioids and other forms of drug and alcohol addiction. Mayor Joyce Craig said the city could potentially pay up-front costs, but that state funding would be critical for the program’s overall success. The city solicitor will review the details of the agreement.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire lawmakers consider bill about obscene materials in schools
CONCORD, N.H. — A bill under consideration in Concord is being touted by supporters as a way to protect children from obscene material, but opponents call it an effort to ban books. The legislation would affect schools in grades K-12, which the bill's sponsor, state Rep. Glenn Cordelli, R-Tuftonboro,...
WMUR.com
Testimony heard on 9 gun-related bills at New Hampshire State House
CONCORD, N.H. — Several gun-related bills are being considering in Concord, including proposals for waiting periods for buying a firearm and instituting a system of protection orders that could be used to prevent someone from buying a gun. Nine bills were discussed Wednesday at the State House, including a...
nhbr.com
Liberty Mutual to leave Dover, consolidate in Portsmouth
Liberty Mutual, one of the state’s largest employers, is putting its two large Dover campuses on the market, will be shutting down in the city and moving employees to its Portsmouth location. The move, a Liberty Mutual spokesperson said, does not affect the size of the company’s 3,100-employee Seacoast...
nhbr.com
Is New Hampshire starting to cash in on the Massachusetts ‘Millionaire’s Tax’?
A new so-called “Millionaire’s Tax” enacted in Massachusetts has some Bay Staters looking to New Hampshire to relocate both their homes and their companies, with Gov. Chris Sununu saying his administration has fielded “countless” inquiries from “interested businesses and individuals.”. Commercial and residential real...
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
National heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration wholesale distributor Johnstone Supply has leased 875 Holt Ave., a former Fairpoint Communications location in Manchester. The 55,575-square-foot space, built as a flex building but since converted to offices is being fit up and converted it back to industrial, including adding to the two existing loading docks, a third dock door and overhead door. Chris Healey of The Boulos Company’s Manchester office, Caitlin Burke from its Portsmouth office, Derek Miller of its Portland, Maine, office represented Johnstone.
manchesterinklink.com
Eight gun bills get spotlight at state house
Wednesday held a slew of gun-related bills for review in the New Hampshire House of Representatives’ Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety. Here’s a recap. The first bill of the day addressed possession of firearms in school zones. If passed, the bill would prohibit possession of firearms in or on the grounds of a public, private or non-public school or within 1,000 feet of those schools, excluding any privately owned property within that zone.
thepulseofnh.com
Help Support NH Veterans This Thursday Evening
Harbor Care of Nashua, a leading veteran service organization, is proud to announce on Good Morning New Hampshire on The Pulse of NH this morning an event Thursday evening that will support Veterans in New Hampshire and Harbor Care in its mission. Pinnacle Mortgage formed the Pinnacle Foundation to support those who have served us all here in the Granite State. Hear the full interview here:
WMUR.com
Debate in Milford over gender, school bathrooms leads to urinals covered with trash bags
MILFORD, N.H. — A debate over the Milford School District's bathroom policies is continuing after a temporary fix is not sitting well with students or parents. Monday night, the school board voted to limit the number of students who use restrooms and locker rooms to the number of private stalls that exist in the restroom. With trash bags now covering urinals, students and parents said the new policy isn't a good fix, and school leaders said it's affecting students' work in the classroom.
NHPR
Sununu moves closer to presidential run with creation of new fundraising committee
Gov. Chris Sununu has launched a fundraising vehicle to solicit unlimited contributions from national donors, a key step as he pursues a potential presidential candidacy in 2024. Sununu first confirmed to NBC News Wednesday that he had formed the "Live Free or Die" committee, a 501(c)(4) organization that permits politicians...
manchesterinklink.com
3 new providers join Elliot Health System
MANCHESTER, NH – Elliot Health System is pleased to announce new providers to its practices. Oluwatosin Thompson, M.D., a board-certified neurologist, has joined Elliot Neurology Associates. Dr. Thompson received his Doctor of Medicine from the Medical College of Wisconsin and completed his neurology residency at the University of Maryland...
nhbr.com
Proposed 95-acre multi-use development in Concord may grow even larger
The development team behind a plan to construct some 650 housing units on 95 acres in Concord has grown by one partner and taken an option to purchase 40 more acres of abutting property. The proposed Monitor Way development – near the Concord Monitor building on land owned by Newspapers...
ezfavorites.com
Keene Walmart, others, and Vermont schools target of hoax bomb threats
KEENE, NH – The Keene Walmart was one of several across the state to be the victim of a hoax bomb threat. According to a news release from the Keene Police Department, police received a call from Walmart on Winchester Street in Keene shortly after 9:00 Wednesday morning reporting that a male had called the store claiming he had placed a bomb within the building. Police said the unidentified caller’s demands were indicative of a financial scam.
manchesterinklink.com
‘Extended Doorway’ now providing 24/7 addiction treatment services via Farnum Center
MANCHESTER, NH – Catholic Medical Center (CMC), the state-contracted provider of The Doorway of Greater Manchester, has partnered with Easterseals NH Farnum to be the Extended Doorway. Individuals seeking immediate substance use treatment services for themselves, patients, or loved ones can now access care in Manchester after hours and throughout the weekend.
businessnhmagazine.com
As Demand Rises, Donations Fall
At the NH Center for Nonprofits, CEO Kathleen Reardon has a bird’s eye view of the funding challenges facing her 800 member organizations. While there was an uptick in small donors during the COVID pandemic, that trend has reversed. She cites the latest report from the Association of Fundraising...
Connecticut’s new bottle law — the bumpy road to 10 cents
CT's bottle and can deposit-and-return system saw changes in January, but there have been disputes and delays along the way.
WMUR.com
Safety officials say recent bomb threats at New Hampshire Walmart stores are likely hoaxes
CONCORD, N.H. — Officials with the New Hampshire Department of Safety said multiple bomb threats at Walmart stores in New Hampshire are believed to be hoaxes. The threats led to evacuations Tuesday at the store in Claremont and Wednesday at stores in Concord, Amherst, Littleton, Gorham and Hinsdale, and perhaps others.
Comments / 6