This Abandoned Upstate New York Video Store Still has VHS Tapes on the ShelvesTravel MavenUtica, NY
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Hochul Celebrates Relaunch of SPTC, Over 8,000 Complete TrainingJ.M. LesinskiOriskany, NY
Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing SkillsSource MoneyUtica, NY
New York Resident at Lillian Cooper Apts Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Latham farm stand closes amid frustrations with town
Forts Ferry Farm has closed its farm stand at 185 Forts Ferry Road in Latham. Owners John Barker and Emma Hearst made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 24.
‘Light the World’ event for Samantha Humphrey
A "Light the World" event will be held for Samantha Humphrey on Wednesday, her 15th birthday. Humphrey was reported missing out of Schenectady in late November 2022.
WKTV
Rome company to procure furniture for new Wynn Hospital
UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Health System has selected Roberts Office Interiors (ROI), based in Rome, to procure and install the furniture for the new Wynn Hospital. ROI will work with CAMA Inc., out of Connecticut, to make sure the furniture jives with the interior design. ROI plans to...
Rotterdam bakery, pizzeria relocating to Colonie
Oh Sugar Bakery and All in the Family Pizzeria are permanently merging and relocating to Colonie. Both are currently located at 7 Old Mariaville Road in Rotterdam.
mylittlefalls.com
Kathyrn Skilbeck 1951 – 2023
Kathyrn Skilbeck, 72, of West Monroe Street, Little Falls, passed away on February 6, 2023. Kate, or Skipper, Kathi, or AK, as she was known to her many friends and family, was born in Niagara Falls, NY, lived and worked in San Diego for most of her life, then retired to Little Falls to be near her family. She attended LaSalle High School, Niagara Falls, and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1968 to 1972. After attending Palomar College, she worked for the County of San Diego’s Planning and Land Use Department. Kate’s long career was quite distinguished, and she advocated tirelessly for women’s rights in the workplace.
Sheriff Maciol Warns Not to Fall for This Scam, Some Already Have
Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is warning residents to be on the lookout for a "sob story" scam that was successful on at least one person in Rome so far. The sob story is the classic, "I lost my wallet and I need money to get back home." However, this one being conducted in the Walmart parking lot in the City of Rome, is offering up jewelry as collateral in exchange for a large sum of cash that will be returned as soon as the family is safely returned home.
New pizzeria opening in Rotterdam
A new pizza place will soon be opening at 7 Old Mariaville Road in Rotterdam. In the same plaza as Poppy's Ice Cream will be Poppy's Pizzeria.
Police: Body belongs to missing Cohoes woman
Albany Police are currently investigating an unattended death after a body was found on Central Avenue. Police say the death was reported around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
WRGB
Body of missing woman located in an abandoned Albany building
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The body of a missing woman has been recovered in an abandoned building on Central Avenue. Police say they have identified her as Sadie Kopyc, who was reported missing in Cohoes back on January 20th. Her body was located inside a building at 70 Central...
Central NY angler pulls in pretty pike from Barge Canal in Rome
Justin Cromwell of Rome recently pulled in this pretty 35-inch northern pike while ice fishing on the Barge Canal in Rome, using a live minnow on a tip up. Ice was anywhere from 5 to 7 inches in places. Cromwell didn’t get a weight on the fish before releasing it.
Guilderland restaurant reopening under new ownership
Cafe Calabria in Guilderland is being revived after closing after 11 years on January 28. Sandra Cipollo, the sister of the previous owner, is taking over operations and will soon be reopening with Cafe Calabria II.
schenectadygov.com
Search of Mohawk River for possible body continuing
Multiple agencies responded to the Mohawk River in Niskayuna after a report of a possible human body floating in the water. (NEWS10) Multiple agencies responded to the Mohawk River in Niskayuna after a report of a possible human body floating in the water. (NEWS10) by: Courtney Ward Posted: Feb 2, 2023 / 05:13 PM EST Updated: Feb 2, 2023 / 05:13 PM EST NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A search of the Mohawk River after a report of a possible body floating in the water is ongoing. Niskayuna police received a call around 10:15 a.
mylittlefalls.com
Common Council meets in brief session on Tuesday night
Mayor Mark Blask looks on as a vote is held on one of Tuesday night’s resolutions. The Little Falls Common Council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday night with only four resolutions on the agenda. After approving last month’s minutes, bills, and monthly reports, the Council approved Resolution...
mylittlefalls.com
Herkimer College to host Admissions Information Sessions
Herkimer College will hold on-campus admissions information sessions on Saturday, February 15, at 6 p.m. and Thursday, February 23, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Participants will learn about Herkimer College’s programs, services, admissions, and financial aid processes. Campus tours and meetings with admissions and financial aid counselors will be available.
Saratogian
Saratoga Springs Police Department blotter
Criminal Mischief: Clifton Cage, 43, of Saratoga Springs, was arrested at 7:13 pm on Jan. 23 in Saratoga Springs for fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree robbery, fourth-degree criminal mischief disabling equipment to prevent a request for emergency assistance, and aggravated family offense with more than 1 offense within 5 years. Criminal...
Former Popular Cohoes Restaurant Set to Open in Glenville This Week
In November of last year, the popular Max410 Grill inside Van Schaick Island Country Club in Cohoes announced it would be closing. It had been in this location for five years. Then in December, Chef and owner Mike Fortin said that even though it was a difficult decision to move out of his hometown, the location was perfect. Fortin announced Max410 would be moving into the Waters Edge Lighthouse restaurant in Glenville.
Upstate Police ‘Warn’ of ‘Addictive Substances’ Arriving in NY This Month
An Upstate New York police department is making sure its community and the surrounding areas are aware of an addictive substance making the rounds this month. The Oneida City Police Department released a statement warning of extremely addictive substances coming to New York in the month of February. These substances...
schenectadygov.com
Mom of Missing Schenectady Teen Reacts to 'Rumors' of Floating Body
Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November 25th at around 11 pm and she hasn't been seen since. It's been months, and so far little has turned up in the search for clues, let alone a body.Missing Teen Samantha HumphreyOn Thursday, a news outlet in the Capital Region reported that someone claimed to see a body floating in the Mohawk River about 14 miles from where Humphrey was last seen alive.The report from News Channel 13 explained that "police cars from various agencies are at Blatnick Park in Niskayuna after an employee at nearby Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory reportedly saw what they thought was a body floating down the Mohawk River.
firefighternation.com
Saratoga Springs (NY) Fire Chief Placed on Paid Leave; Accused of Working for Two Departments
The Daily Gazette, Schenectady, N.Y. Feb. 3—SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Springs Fire Chief Joseph Dolan has been placed on paid leave pending an investigation into a complaint that he is employed by two fire departments. “It could be for as little as four days,” said James Montagnino, the...
Winning $19K Lottery Ticket Sold At Mechanicville Store
A winning lottery ticket worth $19,881 was sold at a convenience store in the region, New York Lottery officials announced. The top-prize winning Take 5 ticket for the Monday, Feb. 6 midday drawing was purchased in Saratoga County, at the Stewart’s Shops in Mechanicville, located on Vosburgh Road. Players...
