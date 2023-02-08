ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gratiot County, MI

Go ‘Under the Big Top’ in Mt. Pleasant

A free, family-friendly circus-themed event, Under the Big Top 2023, will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at Morey Courts, 5175 E. Remus Road, Mt. Pleasant, with midway activities, games, performances, visits with therapy dogs and refreshments. Featured performers include Clark Lewis and his fun and funny juggling stunt show set to a dynamic rock soundtrack. My1043, Buck 92, Mt. Pleasant Parks and Recreation and the Chippewa River District Library are co-sponsoring the event, with such organizations as the Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum, the Regional Preschool Partnership and Redbloom Yoga participating. For more information, visit my1043.net/its-friday-february-10-2023.
Mid-Michigan entertainment for the weekend of Feb. 10-12 and beyond

• Diptych Date Night: 6 p.m. Feb. 11, couple’s paint night and light hors d’oeuvres. $75. Art Reach of Mid Michigan, 111 E. Broadway St., Artreachcenter.org, 989-773-3689. • Blind Spot: Stephanie Syjuco: Through July 23, Broad Art Museum, Wednesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., admission free...
Michigan Brown Trout Festival Needs Help

The Michigan Brown Trout Festival is looking for help. As the countdown begins for one of the biggest festivals in the Thunder Bay area, the need for help and those with fresh ideas and willingness to volunteer are needed. The 49th year of the Michigan Brown Trout Festival is coming into view, and the festival is ever growing. Peggy Donakowski, the Michigan Brown Trout Festival President, said, “We received a response from the Program Director, Emmy Lafleche, from the Boys and Girls Club, stating that they have an interest. So we went and met with them, and discussed the need that we had and what we have been doing, but we’re open to new ideas, and did they want to help in any way?” She said, “Emmy Lafleche said yes, we can help, and so it’s a bonus or a win–win for us.”
Michigan Veteran Homes seeks volunteers for No Member Dies Alone program

Michigan Veteran Homes is looking for volunteers to join the No Member Dies Alone program, highlighting the need to offer companionship and assistance to veteran members who are entering the final stages of life. Through the program, volunteers provide comfort at the bedside when family and friends can’t be present....
UPAWS holds free adoption event February 9-12

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – UPAWS, The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter is participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters- Adopt your Valentine’ campaign to ease the overcrowding in animal shelters across the country. The event allows for dogs and cats older than one year to be adopted with all adoption fees waived.
The One Mesmerizing Place In Michigan To See The Northern Lights

The Mitten State has plenty of incredible natural wonders like our stunning sand dunes and the largest freshwater system in the world, the Great Lakes. But there is one elusive and unpredictable natural phenomenon that few Michiganders ever get to witness. But if you’re feeling adventurous and spontaneous, you can view the northern lights in Mackinaw City, Michigan.
Bookstore Hosting Banned Book Club

Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Flint has become home to ACI Plastics new state-of-the-art plastics recycling facility. Budget proposal to give free school lunch to students. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Helping hungry kids is the goal of a budget proposal from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer,...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 7 more stores in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores across the United States, seven of which are in Michigan.According to the company, the following stores are closing:Flint (G-3605 Miller Road)Holland (3050 Beeline Road Suite 30)Okemos (1982 West Grand River Ave.)Portage (5930 S. Westnedge Ave.)Saginaw (4420 Bay Road)Troy (650 John R. Road)Westland (35615 Warren Road)MORE: 3 key mistakes that doomed Bed Bath & BeyondThe company previously closed 10 other stores in the state last month:Farmington Hills (31075 Orchard Lake Road)Northville (Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Road)Auburn Hills (4780 Baldwin Road)Ann Arbor (3645 Washtenaw Ave.)Muskegon (5540 Harvey St.)Brighton (8467 W. Grand River)Lansing (5845 W. Saginaw Highway)Walker (Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW)Chesterfield (50551 Waterside Drive)White Lake Township (9050 Highland Rd.)More than 400 stores have closed in the last year.
Alma surgical center gets boost from Gratiot Community Foundation

MyMichigan Health Foundation has received a $15,000 grant from the Gratiot County Community Foundation to support the advanced surgical services project at MyMichigan Medical Center Alma. “We are pleased to support a project that will have such a positive impact on the lives of so many people in the immediate...
Cherryland Center | Shopping mall in Garfield Township, Michigan

Cherryland Center (formerly Cherryland Mall) is an outdoor shopping mall in Traverse City, Michigan. Opened in 1976 as an enclosed mall, it was renovated as an outdoor property in 1999. From 2018 until June 2022, the center's sole anchor store was Big Lots. TC Curling Center acquired the old Kmart building and began renovations and opened the space up to tours of the demolition. TC Curling Center opened in January 2023.
West Michigan ending meteorological winter on a warm note

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a short-lived cold snap, West Michigan returns to its unusual warm pattern for the end of the meteorological winter. The average monthly temperature for February since 1872 is approximately 36°. Despite that, we look to have more days in the 40s and 50s than in the 30s.
Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America

Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off

There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
3 local dairy farms earn national honors

Three mid-Michigan dairy farms have received National Dairy Quality Awards from the National Mastitis Council. They were among 16 dairy farms in Michigan that earned honors during the organization’s annual meeting in Atlanta earlier this month. Receiving Gold Awards were Gross Farms, owned by Steve, Phil and Kevin Gross...
