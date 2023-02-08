Kathyrn Skilbeck, 72, of West Monroe Street, Little Falls, passed away on February 6, 2023. Kate, or Skipper, Kathi, or AK, as she was known to her many friends and family, was born in Niagara Falls, NY, lived and worked in San Diego for most of her life, then retired to Little Falls to be near her family. She attended LaSalle High School, Niagara Falls, and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1968 to 1972. After attending Palomar College, she worked for the County of San Diego’s Planning and Land Use Department. Kate’s long career was quite distinguished, and she advocated tirelessly for women’s rights in the workplace.

LITTLE FALLS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO