Herkimer, NY

mylittlefalls.com

New Laundromat Opens in Dolgeville

There’s a brand new, shiny laundromat located on 1 Gibson Street in Dolgeville. John Perkins is the owner of the Dolgeville Laundromat, and along with his business partner, Sam Licari, they are excited to be open and operating in town. John grew up in Dolgeville. He still owns the...
DOLGEVILLE, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Kathyrn Skilbeck 1951 – 2023

Kathyrn Skilbeck, 72, of West Monroe Street, Little Falls, passed away on February 6, 2023. Kate, or Skipper, Kathi, or AK, as she was known to her many friends and family, was born in Niagara Falls, NY, lived and worked in San Diego for most of her life, then retired to Little Falls to be near her family. She attended LaSalle High School, Niagara Falls, and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1968 to 1972. After attending Palomar College, she worked for the County of San Diego’s Planning and Land Use Department. Kate’s long career was quite distinguished, and she advocated tirelessly for women’s rights in the workplace.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Senior Meals 02/09/2023 – 02/15/2023

To reserve a meal, call the Herkimer County Office for the Aging at least one business day in advance, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 315-867-1204 or 315-867-1634. Call 315-867-1204 at least a day in advance if you are not home for meals. All sites are...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Common Council meets in brief session on Tuesday night

Mayor Mark Blask looks on as a vote is held on one of Tuesday night’s resolutions. The Little Falls Common Council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday night with only four resolutions on the agenda. After approving last month’s minutes, bills, and monthly reports, the Council approved Resolution...
LITTLE FALLS, NY

