ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Otters are invading backyards in Florida. Don’t panic — it’s a good thing

By Robyn Murrell
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XyKTb_0kgDKNMj00

Alligators and manatees seem to get all of the attention when it comes to Florida wildlife.

But river otters can be found in every region of the state except for the Keys. And their presence indicates a healthy ecosystem.

Even though the river otter is a Florida native, there’s a good chance you’ve never seen one outside of a zoo. Just be warned: They’re cute, but also get nasty.

“They are not always seen, but they are relatively common in freshwater rivers, creeks, lakes, ponds and swamps around the state,” Lisa Thompson, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesperson, said in an email. “They use burrows dug along water banks,” Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission Spokesperson Lisa Thompson said in an email.

Bradenton area residents have seen the creatures feasting on fish in ponds in their backyards. And they’re shooing them away from their pets. Some locals have even seen them dashing through drains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IqxoL_0kgDKNMj00
Photo of an otter coming out of a lake behind a condo in Bradenton on Jan.18, 2023 Tracy Prandine

“I first saw them many years ago at GT Bray when I was walking through the park. I saw two of them in a stream, and it made me smile because they were just so cute and they seemed so sweet,” Manatee County native Tracy Prandine said.

Years later, on Jan. 18, Prandine would spot the small carnivorous marine mammals again, this time on her back porch, while FaceTiming her mother. When she saw two otters swimming around in the lake behind her condo, she quickly hung up and got her camera, getting close enough to take a few photos — but not too close, she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RdfoF_0kgDKNMj00
Two otters swim onto the bank of the water outside of a home in Bradenton on Jan.18,2023 Tracy Prandine

“I was surprised they didn’t run away really fast,” Prandine said. “I kept getting closer and closer, and then if I got too close, I could hear it hiss at me, and I was like, all right, I’m going to back up.”

She equated seeing an otter with seeing an elephant or a giraffe.

“It just makes you smile, and they’re just animals you don’t see very often in their natural environment, usually at a zoo,” she said. “Being able to see them swimming around and eating fish while on my porch is a bonus and pretty special.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jbqVW_0kgDKNMj00
Manatee County resident Tracy Prandine took this photo of an Otter eating a fish in her backyard on Jan.18,2023 Tracy Prandine

Backyard stories

For local residents who have encountered river otters, their stories are either astonishing or downright horrifying.

Samantha Thornton, who lived in Massachusetts before moving to Bradenton 10 years ago, said she’s still amazed at the wildlife she sees in her backyard, from osprey to otter.

Thornton is sure otters are living under her deck and often sees them in her yard feeding on fish and other animals.

“I’ve had a huge iguana on my deck,” she said. “The wildlife that comes out of this lake is crazy.” “We have giant snapping turtles, soft-shell turtles and red-eared slider turtles — all kinds of cool stuff.”

While otters appear to be gentle, sleek, and friendly with one another, they also have a dark side. If you come across one while walking your dog, you should probably turn around.

“I generally try and keep my pets away from the otters,” Thornton said. “Sometimes I let my dogs out not knowing there was already an otter in my yard, and the otter gets very mean.”

If you search “ Florida Otters ” on Youtube, you’ll see just how feisty they can get. Videos show otters having it out with an alligator, a caiman, even a coyote.

Last May, a Seminole County resident captured video of an otter chasing a coyote . Some viewers thought the otter was attempting to defend its offspring from the coyote.

“River otters are not inherently aggressive animals,” Thompson said.”Like other wildlife, river otters can become defensive during mating season, when they have offspring, or when they feel threatened.”

There have been countless stories of otters attacking dogs in nearby St.Petersburg and Lakeland .

Thompson’s advice on how to keep your pet safe is to treat otters as you would any other wild animal, regardless of their appearance.

“While river otters are social with each other, people should not allow their pets to interact with otters or other wildlife,” Thompson said. “To minimize risk to pets do not allow pets to range freely or to approach wildlife, including otters.”

Ecosystem signal

For Thornton, having otters live underneath her deck is actually a good thing and shouldn’t be looked at as a pest. According to the National Environmental Education Foundation, their presence is a signal that the ecosystem is healthy . If you live near a lake, pond, or river that has no otters, there is a chance that the water is polluted.

“River otters play an important role in Florida’s freshwater ecosystems as a predator within their habitats. River otters contribute to a healthy prey population by feeding on weaker and sicker prey that is easier to catch,” Thompson said. “The fish are a popular prey item not only among otters, but also with turtles, wading birds, eagles, osprey, raccoons and snakes.”

To learn more

To know more about river otters visit, https://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/profiles/mammals/aquatic/river-otter/

Comments / 46

Andrew Feger
5d ago

We have a few in the ponds behind the house, but I still see substantially more wild giraffes in the neighborhood. 🤣🤣

Reply(1)
6
Reha Erman
4d ago

Has anyone spotted any otter in Miami area? We have bunch of lakes here and a nice, warm, toasty climate. It should be pretty appealing! I would love to see them down here! ☺️😊

Reply
2
Ayleeyun Foxes
5d ago

just please dont try to pet them, they WILL mess you up something fierce.

Reply(4)
11
Related
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Tallest Waterfall in Florida

People flock to Florida for its sunny weather, gorgeous beaches, major theme parks, tropical flora and fauna, and rich history and culture. But waterfalls? The Florida terrain is generally quite low and flat. Few people would think of it as a place to see waterfalls. As it turns out, a special geological feature of Florida has helped create a waterfall much taller than you might imagine, which has been preserved in a park with abundant local wildlife.
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

What you need to know about Florida’s suburban coyotes

You might see it sprinting across a neighbor’s yard, or trotting down a sidewalk, a small, gray or brownish canine that doesn’t look quite like any dog you’ve ever seen. The animal is slinky and furtive, its eyes darting left and right, and it’s gone within a matter of seconds.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel Maven

This Florida City Made it Onto the Top 15 Rudest Cities in America List

Usually, it is the cities in the northern United States that tend to get a bad rep when it comes to unfriendly and unwelcoming attitudes. In fact, most Floridians take pride in their state’s friendly and welcoming nature. But, according to a new study, there's one city in Florida that is up there with New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston when it comes to being rude.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
L. Cane

Several Florida Restaurants Mentioned in Top 50 Eateries in the United States

Eating out is a luxury that many of us like to enjoy when we can. According to a recent survey, around 64% of people dine out in some capacity at least once per week. However, eating out is more expensive than it used to be. Restaurateurs have had to raise their prices in response to inflation and rising food costs, which means diners sometimes have to spend more when they want to enjoy a meal away from home.
FLORIDA STATE
espnswfl.com

These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities – 2023 Update

With the ominous title of “These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities ” comes a bit of good news. Last year(2022), 6 Florida cities made the Top 100 List. Melbourne, Panama City, Lake Worth, Daytona Beach, Palm Springs, and Riviera Beach. In the 2023 update, no Florida city cracked the Top 50. And there’s definitely been some shuffling. Conversely, in 2016, 12 Florida cities made this list. Locally, just 12 years ago Fort Myers ranked high on this list. Now it’s not on here at all. Think you know which Florida cities did make this top 10 list? Wrong. Miami didn’t make it.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World’s Reedy Creek Has DIED — Here’s What Happens Next

The battle over the fate of Disney’s Reedy Creek District is officially coming to a close. Currently, the Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID) gives Disney a substantial amount of control over the operations of the land it sits on — it has worked that way for 50+ years. As of last night, however, the Florida state legislature has made a decision that will likely drastically affect the way the district operates. In the aftermath of some friction between Disney and Florida Governor Ron Desantis over Disney’s reaction to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, the Florida legislature and DeSantis signed a bill into law that will dissolve RCID in June of 2023. But now, Florida has taken further steps to strip Disney’s power.
FLORIDA STATE
Bradenton Herald

Bradenton Herald

Bradenton, FL
6K+
Followers
85
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bradenton is the largest city and county seat of Manatee County, on the south side of Tampa Bay on Florida's West Coast. The Bradenton Herald, throughout the years, has mirrored its community's growth–from the tiny agricultural-and-fishing town of Bradentown to today's bustling, high-growth metropolitan area and sought-after tourist destination, with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world on Anna Maria Island. With over 330,000 people calling the area home, Bradenton is among the fastest-growing areas in the United States. In keeping up with this vibrant growth, the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com have committed to expansive, comprehensive 24-7 news coverage of everything impacting the community, its residents, businesses, environment and leaders. The company’s employees pride themselves on being immersed in the community, sponsoring hundreds of civic events every year.

 https://www.bradenton.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy