nomadlawyer.org
Discovering the 10 Best Places to live in Louisiana
Best Places to live in Louisiana: It’s a known fact that Louisiana is one of the most desirable places to live in the US, offering a high standard of living, outstanding educational institutions, and a low crime rate. But it’s the rich diversity, welcoming people, culinary traditions, and gorgeous...
ktalnews.com
The lie that made Purple Martins famous
ATHENS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Einstein proved time is relative, and anyone living in Louisiana knows this. Our seasons mingle like colors in a Jackson Pollock painting. Birders here actually look at the seasons based on migration, and the end of January and beginning of February means only one thing: SPRING! Other people may be in seasonal denial, but birders and Purple Martins (Progne subis) know what’s up.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana's most notorious bridge is being replaced: Will tolls help pay?
Louisiana's most notorious bridge, which the past two presidents have held up as a symbol of America's aging infrastructure, is finally on the cusp of being replaced to open what has become a chokepoint on Interstate 10 at Lake Charles. President Joe Biden's Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined Louisiana Gov....
OnlyInYourState
Roll The Windows Down And Take A Drive Down The Longleaf Pine Scenic Byway In Louisiana
Louisiana is well known for its flat, swampy wetlands, but if you want to see a completely different side of Louisiana, head to the central portion of the state. The Kisatchie National Forest is Louisiana’s only National Forest, and it’s a beauty. The 600,000-acre forest sprawls across multiple parishes and boasts hundreds of primitive trails that would take a lifetime to traverse. One of the best introductions to this hidden gem is to take the Longleaf Trail Scenic Byway, a short, sweet, and scenic byway in Louisiana that’ll give you a taste of the Kisatchie.
This Restaurant Serves Louisiana's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this local favorite in Louisiana.
Crawfish, Cajuns, and Native Americans: The History of Crawfish Season in South Louisiana
With Lent on the way, one of the biggest traditions in Louisiana is coming - the crawfish boil. Crawfish are almost synonymous with Louisiana cooking, and it's a fixture of dishes labeled as "Cajun" in restaurants here and around the country. But the crawfish boil is symbolic as a family and community event, and we've been doing it for a long time.
NOLA.com
Louisiana is seeing economic gold at the end of the hydrogen rainbow
It’s the simplest element known to mankind, and yet the industrial web enveloping it is growing more and more complex. Hydrogen, consisting of only one proton and one electron, is a widely used feedstock for Louisiana’s heavy industrial sector. It has taken center stage here, and across the world, as a highly touted solution for decarbonization, the insider term for global efforts to reduce industrial carbon dioxide emissions.
Only Louisiana Restaurant With ‘Rougarou’ Theme
If you're from Louisiana you've probably heard of the Rougarou. But have you heard of Louisiana's only Rougarou-themed restaurant?. The Louisiana legend, Rougarou, is a swamp, werewolf-like monster that supposedly lures people into the swamps of Louisiana at night and kills them. Cajun legend states that the beast hunts Catholics who don't follow the Catholic Church's rules for Lent. To protect yourself from the swamp monster, you should put 13 small objects by each door.
Multi-million dollar mega grant given to replace I-10 bridge
The Louisiana Department of Transportation has announced a new $150 million mega-grant for upgrades to the Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles.
NOLA.com
Four more Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores makes the closure list; see the list
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
The Five Best Places To Celebrate Mardi Gras Outside Louisiana
Everyone knows Louisiana is the #1 destination to celebrate Mardi Gras. But, what if you live in Louisiana and you want to celebrate the holiday somewhere else?. Top 5 Places To Celebrate Mardi Gras Outside Louisiana:. 1. Galveston, Texas. The Mardi Gras celebration in Galveston is the 3rd largest in...
NOLA.com
Meet Queen Virginia: Louisianans celebrate Washington Mardi Gras at glittering Carnival ball
About 3,000 guests attended the 75th annual Washington Mardi Gras Saturday Night Ball on Jan. 28 at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. The theme of the ball was "Louisiana: The Steel Magnolia." Reigning as the queen of the ball was Virginia Grace Mills, daughter of Catherine and Carter Mills...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Louisiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
We all have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes we just don’t have the time or the motivation to fire up the kitchen first thing in the morning. This one unassuming joint has got you covered. La Pines in Louisiana has a fabulous breakfast that’ll keep you coming back again and again to eat your way through the entire menu.
Stormy into Wednesday evening
Stormy conditions are expected for Acadiana later Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening with some potential for severe weather.
What Month and What Time are Tornadoes Most Likely in Louisiana?
Louisiana experienced strong storms and possible tornadoes yesterday, but what month and at what time of day are these devastating storms most likely to occur?
Louisiana’s Myrtles Plantation Shares Chilling New Photo
The Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville is known for being one of the most haunted places in the world. A new photo has emerged that makes sure that reputation is still firmly intact. Throughout the years, we've shared quite a few terrifying paranormal photos with you that were taken at...
Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades
The parade of storm systems across the nation and through the bayous of Louisiana has been relentless it seems for the past month or so. Ever since we got out of the "way too warm" temperatures before Christmas it seems as if every week the state has had to negotiate a strong storm or severe weather event. This week will be no exception.
Severe Storms, High Winds Rolling in Right as School Lets Out in Acadiana
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - As meteorologists warm of possible severe storms Wednesday afternoon, the timeline of serious weather could impact students and parents trying to get their kids home after school. According to the National Weather Service, "a low pressure system is strengthening over the southern Plains, which...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA
Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
