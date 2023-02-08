Read full article on original website
'Everyone makes mistakes' | Defense delivers closing arguments in death of Stockton fire captain
STOCKTON, Calif. — The fate of Stockton resident and businessman Robert Somerville is now in the hands of a San Joaquin County jury. Somerville is accused of second degree murder in the shooting death of veteran Stockton Fire Captain Max Fortuna. In the second and final day of closing...
Hack attack forces Modesto Police off computers, back onto radio, report says.
An attack on City of Modesto computer systems has left the Modesto Police Department embracing “old school policing” techniques to manage calls for service and transporting of criminals for a number of days. Officers, who were usually equipped with mounted computers to access information, are now relying. Driving...
Sonora High Shooting Suspect Found Guilty Of First-Degree Murder
Sonora, CA — A Tuolumne County jury found Joshua Rodriguez, the triggerman in the Sonora High School parking lot shooting, guilty as charged on Thursday afternoon. The Tuolumne County jury of nine women and three men deliberated for about ten hours across two days before returning to the courtroom with their decision. They found 22-year-old Rodriguez of Tuolumne guilty of first-degree murder for the shooting death of 17-year-old Eric Aguiar of Sonora. As earlier reported here, when Aguiar was shot to death in his vehicle on September 16, 2020, there were also three other people in the vehicle. Rodriguez was arrested in Centerville, Utah, by police, who reported he was found hiding out in the backyard of a residence on September 26, 2020, as detailed here.
Suspect arrested for deadly air rifle shooting in Merced, police say
A man has been arrested for a deadly shooting involving an air rifle last year in Merced.
'Shots were meant to kill' | Closing arguments begin in death of Stockton fire captain
STOCKTON, Calif. — Powerful words were delivered inside the San Joaquin County Superior Courthouse in Downtown Stockton during closing arguments in the murder trial of Robert Somerville. Before a jury, San Joaquin County Deputy District Attorney Elton Grau dramatically pounded his fist five times to emphasize the number of...
Shooting in Lodi under investigation
LODI, Calif. — Police have opened an investigation into a shooting in Lodi. Few details surrounding the shooting and what led up to it are available at this time. A watch commander for the Lodi Police Department confirmed authorities were investigating the shooting along the 100 block of South Washington Street, near East Oak Street. The shooting was reported around 5:23 p.m.
Lockdown lifted at San Joaquin Delta College after report of person with gun
(KTXL) — Police responded to a report of a person with a gun at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton on Thursday afternoon, according to campus police. The Stockton campus was on lockdown for about an hour, from 2:30 p.m. to just before 3:30 p.m. •Video Above: Sacramento Police investigate shooting that involved officers The […]
Cocaine, Fentanyl and Methamphetamine found during Galt traffic stop
(KTXL) — A 61-year-old man was arrested on Monday after several grams of various drugs were found in his vehicle, according to the Galt Police Department. At around 10:25 p.m., officers pulled the man over for failing to signal that the intersection of Carillion Boulevard and Twin Cities Road. – Video above: Registered sex offender […]
Postal worker robbed in Stockton while delivering mail; $50K reward for information offered
STOCKTON – A $50,000 reward for information is now being offered after a postal carrier was robbed in Stockton last month. The incident happened early in the afternoon on Jan. 26. According to the US Postal Service, the letter carrier was delivering mail on the northeast side of Cathedral Circle in Stockton when the suspect pulled up. After brandishing a gun in his pants, the suspect demanded the letter carrier hand over the postal keys.The suspect was last seen heading westbound on Cathedral Circle in a black Dodge Journey. Several other people were in the vehicle at the time. Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to report it to the US Postal Inspection Service at 1 (877) 876-2455.
California Teen's Boyfriend Allegedly Stabbed Her To Death, Then Ran Over Her Body
Saraiah Acosta had been dating Devian Lewis on and off for the last two years. Police say he killed her last week, then led them on a high-speed chase before he was shot. A California teen was found stabbed to death and run over with a car, and police suspect her on-again, off-again boyfriend is responsible.
"We want to encourage people to apply": Stretched staffing leaves some Stockton crimes unanswered
STOCKTON — Stockton law enforcement officials are sounding the alarm after a weekend in which some calls for service went unanswered as police responded to two deadly shootings at once.Gun violence led to the two deadly crime scenes just hours apart. The Stockton Police Officer's Association is calling out the combination's crippling impact, leaving other emergencies in the city on hold for hours."As we saw this weekend, all of our officers were dedicated to those particular scenes as well as a sideshow event, that was happening at the same time. So that left us unable to respond to many of...
Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a murder suspect in their Hollister home on Friday. The suspect was wanted for murder in Los Angeles, per the sheriff's office. A warrant was served and several illegal firearms, magazines and ammunition were all taken. The suspect was taken to San Benito The post Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
Three die of apparent fentanyl overdoses inside Gilroy home
GILROY -- Three people died Monday of apparent fentanyl overdoses and a four was revived using Narcan inside a home in unincorporated Gilroy. The Santa County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched at 3:05 p.m. Monday to assist CalFire in a medical emergency at a home in the 10000 block of Garcia Lane.Upon arrival, deputies located four unresponsive adults. They immediately provided medical aid and administered Narcan.Unfortunately, 3 adults inside the residence were pronounced dead and one adult was transported to a nearby hospital. Investigators suspect fentanyl was involved in the deaths, but the coroner will determine the...
City of Modesto disconnects parts of network due to "suspicious activity"
MODESTO – Suspicious activity has prompted the City of Modesto to take some preemptive cybersecurity steps on Thursday. No details on what made the activity suspicious has been released, but city officials say they have disconnected parts of their network out of an abundance of caution. The city says they've also started an investigation with the help of cybersecurity experts. While the city is seeing some limited connectivity to some systems, officials say emergency services – like 911 calls – are not affected.
1 dead after Modesto hit-and-run, police investigate
The Modesto Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash on Yosemite Boulevard and Santa Ana Avenue that lead to the death of a pedestrian on Wednesday. Ronald Swindle, 68, was crossing the street when a vehicle struck him and fled the scene, according to Modesto police. They said that Swindle died at the scene.
"We are here": Stockton police visit businesses impacted by deadly weekend shooting
STOCKTON -- Inside Stockton's Waterfront Warehouse, home to businesses from restaurants to the city's Chamber of Commerce, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden walked business to business to connect after a deadly weekend shooting. It happened on Saturday, inside the Warehouse, in front of a business. The shooting left a 41-year-old man dead and two injured, police said. Tuesday, signs of the shooting were still visible. A window that was shot out is now covered with wood and there was blood on the window that was cleaned by a custodian Tuesday afternoon. Employees and customers of the barbershop, restaurants, and insurance company that...
13 arrested, 30 survivors found in Contra Costa human trafficking bust
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – Authorities made 13 arrests and identified more than two dozen survivors of human trafficking following a recent bust in Contra Costa County, prosecutors said.According to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office, more than two dozen agencies in the county took part in "Operation Reclaim and Rebuild", a weeklong statewide effort to find human trafficking survivors and apprehend their exploiters.From January 23 to January 28, eight separate anti-human trafficking operations took place in Contra Costa County. During the operations, 13 suspected human traffickers were arrested and 30 survivors were identified.The DA's office said the survivors had...
Family hires attorney, police turn evidence over to DA in Lodi tasing death of dog "Enzo"
LODI -- Lodi police said Monday that they have wrapped up their investigation into the police killing of a pet husky that was loose and "aggressive" in a neighborhood two weeks ago. The dog's owners, Anna Marquez and Aline Galeno, told CBS13 the department's account of the dog being aggressive is wrong and not backed up with evidence. They hired an animal rights attorney Monday to represent them as more than $25,000 has been donated online to fund what they say will be a legal pursuit of justice for their dog, Enzo.A video captured by a neighbor shows the moment a...
3 Stockton residents accused of breaking into, stealing from Vacaville BevMo!
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Three Stockton residents were arrested by Fairfield and Vacaville police after allegedly robbing a BevMo! store early Monday morning. The Vacaville Police Department says Juan Coy, 30; Christian Krammer, 19; and a 16-year-old were arrested after they responded to a BevMo! store for a glass break alarm.
Pedestrian hit by sheriff's office patrol car in Modesto
MODESTO — A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a Stanislaus County sheriff's deputy's patrol car in Modesto, authorities said Wednesday night.The Modesto Police Department said it happened just after 9 p.m. at McHenry and Woodrow avenues.According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was passing through a greenlight while responding to a call. The pedestrian reportedly tried to cross the roadway and entered the path of the oncoming patrol car.The deputy tried but was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian, who suffered scrapes, bruises, and a broken ankle, the sheriff's office said.The deputy was not injured. The collision remains under investigation.
