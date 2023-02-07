Read full article on original website
Global Technology Partners names Olaseni Alabede as new CTO
Global Technology Partners (GTP) has appointed payments veteran Olaseni Alabede as its new chief technology officer (CTO). Prior to GTP, Alabede was vice president of product development in Mastercard’s installments business, where he was responsible for the development of buy now, pay later (BNPL) products. Before Mastercard, Alabede spent...
Digital asset security firm Coincover bags $30m in funding
Coincover, a Cardiff-based digital asset protection technology firm, has raised $30 million in a funding round led by Foundation Capital. The company is attempting to restore trust in the cryptosphere through the provision of products that protect digital asset holders from “both hackers and human error”. Founded in...
ICYMI fintech funding round-up: Fierce, Wisor AI, Cenoa & Habitto
At FinTech Futures, we know that it can be easy to let funding announcements slip you by in this fast-paced industry. That’s why we put together our weekly In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) funding round-up for you to get the latest funding news. US fintech start-up Fierce has...
